Akai introduces their newest music production center (MPC) today with the release of the MPC Live II. This unit is packed with a slew of updates, a 16GB sound library, built-in monitors, rechargeable battery, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and offers portability for easily creating music on the go or in the studio.

MPC Live II is powered by Akai’s recently updated MPC software, a unique, hardware/software ecosystem that empowers users with the legendary, feature-rich workflow that has been used on countless hits since the introduction of the MPC series. The 7-inch, multi-gesture touchscreen enables producers to access all the features needed to create a beat or a recording from start to finish. MPC Live II also adds five new hardware buttons to improve the editing workflow. With features including Mute, Time Correct and Mix, users can edit and tweak tracks without skipping a beat.

Akai MPC Live II

A new feature is MIDI Multi sequencing and instrument routing capability, allowing the MPC Live II to serve as the centerpiece of any production setup. Users can connect and route all their MIDI gear, including class-compliant USB Keyboards, MIDI interfaces and USB to CV modules, supercharging MPC Live II’s I/O capability.

MPC Live II Hardware Features

Standalone MPC (no computer necessary)

Natively powered by MPC 2.8 software

Built-In stereo studio monitor speakers

Internal rechargeable battery– up to five hours of on-the-go use

Four TRS CV/Gate jacks (eight outputs total)

Brilliant 7-inch multi-touch display

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity

16GB included content

MPC 2.8 Software Enhancements

MIDI Multi allowing users to record multiple MIDI or audio tracks simultaneously

USB MIDI input and output support to work with any class-compliant MIDI device

MIDI layering capability

Time Correct enable/disable toggling

Q-Link overlay display

Edit Pad Map

Available for MPC One, MPC Live, MPC Live II and MPC X

“We are relentless in our pursuit of the most comprehensive standalone music production experience,” says Dan Gill, Senior Product Manager for Akai Professional. “With every workflow consideration, every feature-set and function, we purposefully set out to create devices that are effortless conduits of the creative process. By incorporating stereo monitors, MPC Live II delivers every standalone tool producers and beatmakers need to capture inspiration wherever it strikes.”

MPC Live II is available immediately with a US retail price of $1199

MPC 2.8 is also available immediately as a free download for all MPC Live, MPC Live II, MPC X and MPC One users

For more information on MPC Live II and MPC 2.8, visit akaipro.com.