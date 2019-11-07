Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to fans across America in 2020!

The country music icon will launch his tour right after the first of the year (January 10), headlining arenas and festivals through October (detailed listing below, with more dates to be added). The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will be thrilling audiences far-and-wide as they relive their favorite songs night-after-night in city-after-city.

Tickets and information for all Alan Jackson 2020 Tour dates are available at alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more. Jackson is again teaming up with CID Entertainment to offer fans VIP experiences at nearly all of his 2020 shows.

Alan Jackson’s concerts find the country icon performing hits that have gained him legions of longtime fans, songs that continue to draw new crowds as new generations discover his music. Jackson’s repertoire stands the test of time; it has impacted all sorts of artists who cite Jackson as an influence. It’s these same songs – many written by Alan – that have earned him his place alongside country music’s greatest names and cemented his place in its history with membership in theCountry Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous – enduring hits such as his debut single “Here in The Real World”…signature songs “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country”…party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time”…and many, many more.

Jackson’s 2020 schedule – kicking off in January – includes a Valentine’s Day visit to his home state of Georgia…a spring return to Stagecoach, which he last played in its inaugural year (2007)…a summer night headlining the 40th annual Country Concert festival in Fort Loramie, Ohio…and a stop in Music City, where his last full-scale concert was held to celebrate the kickoff of the Nashville Predators’ 2017 home stand in the Stanley Cup Finals.

In addition to other special guests, many of the tour stops will showcase some of Jackson’s favorite rising stars who play at AJ’s Good Time Bar, his self-owned honky-tonk on downtown Nashville’s famed “Lower Broadway.” Jackson has a long history of giving new talent their first chances to perform in front of arena-size crowds – artists who’ve been on one of their “first big tours” with Alan include Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Sara Evans, Chris Young and, more recently, Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina.

Alan Jackson’s extensive touring history and music catalog have gained him worldwide acclaim, from critics and fans alike. In 2020, he’ll continue his tradition of “keepin’ it country” as he brings 30 years of hits to a city near you!

# # #

ALAN JACKSON’S 2020 TOUR

More Shows to Be Added!!

Friday, January 10 Cincinnati, OH (Heritage Bank Center) ^^

Saturday, January 11 Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena) **

Friday, February 14 Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena) ^^

Saturday, February 15 New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center) **

Friday, February 21 El Paso, TX (UTEP Don Haskins Center) ^^

Saturday, February 22 Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena) ^^

Thursday, March 26 Tulsa, OK (BOK Center) ++

Friday, March 27 Springfield, MO (JQH Arena) ++

Saturday, April 25 Glendale, AZ (Gila River Arena) ++

Sunday, April 26 Indio, CA (Stagecoach Festival) <>

Thursday, July 9 Ft. Loramie, OH (Country Concert) ##

Friday, August 7 Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena) **

Friday, August 14 Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) ++

Saturday, August 15 Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena) ++

Friday, September 11 Des Moines, IA (Wells Fargo Arena) ++

Saturday, September 12 Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum) ++

Friday, October 2 Salt Lake City, UT (Vivint Smart Home Arena) ++

Saturday, October 3 Denver, CO (Pepsi Center) ++

** Tickets on sale Friday, November 15

^^ Tickets on sale Friday, November 22

## Tickets on sale November 25

<> Tickets available now!

++ On sale date TBD