Alclair Audio brings their custom in-ear monitors, originally designed for the pro audio and studio market, to performing musicians with the launch of their new ESM thirteen driver custom in-ear monitor.

The ESM in-ear monitor is designed for a dynamic listening experience and features an astonishing amount of detail. Four electrostatic drivers and 9 balanced armature drivers provide a generous amount of headroom, detail and clarity. When you need thunderous lows without sacrificing rich mids and clear upper end, the ESM has you covered. The soundstage is incredibly wide thanks to the 4 electrostatics which also add detail so every nuance of the performers instrument or voice can be heard clearly.

Alclair Audio ESM in-ear monitor

“Our Electro was received so well by studio musicians, that we wanted to make something for all our live musician friends,” says Marc Musselman, founder of Alclair Audio. “We put 4 low end drivers in it so bass players and drummers will never run out of oomph. And the detail and soundstage on this is… it’s like nothing we’ve heard.”

The breakdown of drivers includes: 4 low end drivers allowing it to handle even the most demanding percussion and bass instruments easily. With 4 mid-range balanced armatures, the richness of full-bodied instruments and pads blooms into buttery warmth. A single balanced armature tweeter ensures that the ESM is never harsh, and the 4 electrostatics fill in every detail, widening the sound stage beyond what is normally possible with in-ear monitors. Alclair rounds off the ESM with a Linum SuperBax cable that complements the design perfectly.

With this much R&D and dedication to top-level sound reproduction, the ESM does carry a premium price tag of $2499. Visit alclair.com for more information.

Alclair ESM: https://alclair.com/product/esm-13-driver-stage-monitor/