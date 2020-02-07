Arkansas-bred and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Alexis Wilkins is turning heads, and she is now represented by WME and artist management company, The AMG.

Debuting new music via all digital outlets on Friday, March 6, she is backed by an impressive team of music industry veterans, including Rob Beckham, Kristy Reeves and Cindy Watts of the AMG, Kris Wiatr of Wiatr & Associates, David Crow of Milom Horsnell Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC, Luke Burland of BB Gun Press, and a team of agents at WME.

“I’m so excited to be surrounded by such an incredible team of people who support me and my vision, and I can’t wait to finally share my music with everyone,” Wilkins told American Songwriter.

The team at AMG shared similar sentiment.

“The AMG is thrilled to announce the signing of another dynamic talent to our management roster,” said manager Kristy Reeves. “It is rare to find a 21 year old with such an established sense of who she is and what she wants to say. Alexis is fiercely dedicated to remaining true to her country roots and telling stories that speak to life, love, pain and everything in between.”

Added Rob Beckham, President and CEO of the AMG, “My colleagues and I are happy to officially welcome Alexis to the AMG family and to introduce the world to this authentic new voice in country music.”



