After building anticipation for new music and selling out tour dates across North America, All Time Low have announced that they will release their new full-length album, WAKE UP, SUNSHINE, on April 3rd via Fueled By Ramen. Pre-orders for the LP are available today, with exclusive bundles including vinyl, and the band’s very own RISE “Wake Up Sunshine” Nitro Cold Brew Coffee available at their webstore. All orders will receive an instant grat download of WAKE UP, SUNSHINE’s first single, “Some Kind of Disaster.”

This Thursday, February 20th, All Time Low will world premiere “Sleeping In,” a brand-new single off their forthcoming LP. The track is set to debut at 2:00PM GMT on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 1 show. Furthermore, they have announced that they will be heading across the pond for a pair of underplays at London’s The Garage on February 21st and Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on February 24th. U.K. fans who pre-order WAKE, UP SUNSHINEor register at the band’s official store by 4:00PMon Wednesday, will receive a code to get first access to tickets: https://smarturl.it/ATL-FirstAccess.

Last month All Time Low released “Some Kind of Disaster” alongside an official music video, which immediately heightened excitement for WAKE UP, SUNSHINE among fans and press. Within in a month, the song clocked over four million streams with E! News attesting “the pop-punk band returns with this introspective track and a whole new outlook.” Billboard added, “‘Some Kind of Disaster’ begins the next era for All Time Low.

The group went back to the basics (and the basement) for WAKE UP, SUNSHINE. Throughout 2019, the four musicians—Alex Gaskarth [vocals, guitar], Jack Barakat [guitar, vocals], Zack Merrick [bass, vocals], and Rian Dawson

[drums]

—congregated together in Nashville at Rian’s studio and at a Palm Springs rental house. Face-to-face, they wrote and recorded the 15-song affair joined by co-writer, producer, and collaborator Zakk Cervini.

“We got back to how we started,” commented Alex. “It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We’ve been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you’re hearing came from those magic moments together.”

Jack concurred, “I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album.”

WAKE UP, SUNSHINE distills two decades of experience into a definitive and dynamic body of work for the band. Welcoming new collaborators into their world, the forthcoming album sees All Time Low teaming up with blackbear on “Monsters” and The Band CAMINO on “Favorite Place”

.

Throughout a catalog streamed nearly half-a-billion times and highlighted by two gold albums, two gold singles, and a platinum single, All Time Low have continually raised the bar for both pop and punk. Since 2003, the group has notched five straight Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top 200, spanning the gold-certified Nothing Personal [2009], Dirty Work [2011], Future Hearts [2015], and Last Young Renegade [2017]. The latter attracted tastemaker acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Paste, and more as the band canvased the world, headlining arenas on three continents. 2019 saw All Time Low celebrate Nothing Personal with a string of sold-out anniversary shows and a documentary following the band as they revisited the album at RedBull Studios. The record’s influence remains prevalent with Rock Sound citing its impact on Fall Out Boy, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more. After nearly two decades together, All Time Low have rekindled the spark they first ignited in a Baltimore basement on their 2020 full-length studio album, WAKE UP, SUNSHINE. These four lifelong friends walked into a tiny room, plugged in, and turned up with the same spirit, but with more experience, and proficiency gained from performing to millions worldwide. As a result, they‘ve delivered WAKE UP, SUNSHINE, a captivating body of work at the apex of pop punk prowess.