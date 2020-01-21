All Time Low has returned with their first new music in over a year. Today the band shared, “Some Kind of Disaster,” a standalone single which debuted alongside a Lewis Cater directed music video streaming now on Fueled By Ramen’s YouTube channel.

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth remarked, “Your favorite Disaster, All Time Low, have returned with their new single, “Some Kind of Disaster” — Blood, Sweat and Tears, we’ve done this dance a thousand times, but it’s all for you, and it feels right. We hope you love it like we do.”

Furthermore, All Time Low have announced a string of intimate east coast live shows set to get underway next week. The upcoming live dates will see All Time Low bringing their raucous live show to Boston’s Brighton Music Hall (1/28), New York City’s Bowery Ballroom (1/30), and Baltimore’s Ottobar (1/31). Tickets for the three dates will be just $5.00 and will go on sale today at 3:00PM ET . For tickets and more information visit www.alltimelow.com.

This past November All Time Low released “It’s Still Nothing Personal: A Ten Year Tribute.” Recorded at Red Bull Studios in LA a decade after the release of “Nothing Personal,” the collection features brand new recordings of the classic album’s tracks. Additionally, the release was accompanied by a documentary capturing All Time Low as they revisited the making of “Nothing Personal” with studio footage of the band re-recording the album, as well brand-new interviews about the influential record. The “It’s Still Nothing Personal” is streaming now on All Time Low’s YouTube channel.

All Time Low’s latest studio album, LAST YOUNG RENEGADE landed Top 10 on the Billboard 200 upon its release in June of 2017, marking an unprecedented fifth consecutive Top 10 album for the group. The album features a string of singles and standout tracks, including, “Good Times,” “Nice2KnoU,” “Life Of The Party,” “Last Young Renegade” “Dirty Laundry,” and “Afterglow,” all of which can be viewed now at the official Fueled By Ramen YouTube channel.

LAST YOUNG RENEGADE arrived to critical praise, with Rolling Stone declaring, “The quartet’s seventh LP sounds like one of their most carefully curated statements yet… the songs overflow with big pop hooks,” and Paste attesting “All Time Low ca. 2017 is refined, sleek and frankly, just better than they’ve ever been before.” More recently, All Time Low released the standalone singles “Birthday” and “Everything Is Fine,” which was praised by Kerrang! as “an absolute banger”.