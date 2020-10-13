Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event that features Amazon’s best deals of the year. Beginning today, Prime Members can access exclusive deals that are just too good to miss, with some prices slashed by more than $100 and other products offering up to 60% savings.

To help you find the most exciting deals for professional musicians, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals on speakers, headphones , recording equipment, and more. Whether you’re shopping for friends, for bandmates, or for yourself, today’s savings are unbeatable.

These deals are only available to Prime Members and many of them are time-sensitive, so sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and start shopping today.

See all Amazon Prime Day Deals now!

ZealSound Condenser Broadcast Microphone

Get studio quality sound with this ZealSound Condenser Broadcast Microphone. Save $10 when you purchase NOW on Amazon Prime Day.

KLIQ MetroPitch Metronome Tuner

Every musician knows that being in tune is vital. Save 23% on this top-rated tuner and metronome combo that is perfect for playing both at home and on the go.

BASN in Ear Monitor Headphones

Save 10% on these ear-protecting headphones! BASN’s in-ear monitor headphones protect your ears on stage while feeding you crisp audio of your performance.

JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Take your music wherever you go, and don’t worry about the weather. This JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker will save you $120 today only.

SONICAKE Pocket Guitar Amp

Listen to guitar effects directly in your headphones, without needing a larger amp. Save 35% on this pocket guitar amp that lets you hear your music without disrupting anyone else.

Wood Guitar Stand

Save 50% on this beautiful wooden guitar stand. Keep your guitar handy for easy practicing, display, and protection of your instrument.

ZINGYOU Condenser Microphone Bundle

Save 20% on this microphone bundle that will seriously improve your recording setup. Zingyou includes everything you need to mount the microphone and start recording right away.

DEKIRU Acoustic Foam Panels

Save 20% on soundproof wall padding today! When upgrading your studio, thinking about soundproofing is paramount. Make your neighbors happy with this fire-retardent set of soundproof panels.

Eastar Metal Music Stand

Save 20% on this foldable music stand that comes with a carrying bag, a music clip, and an LED light. Its sturdy construction is sure to stand up to all of your musical endeavors.

Aokeo Professional Studio Recording Isolation Shield

If you’re recording your own vocals, a microphone isolation shield will ensure that your voice pops. Save 33% on this shield and upgrade your audio today.