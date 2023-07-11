Best Amazon Prime Day Music Deals: Editors Picks

As the summer heat intensifies, so do the deals, with Amazon Prime Day 2023 promising a plethora of savings for musicians and music lovers alike.

Whether you're a professional musician, an aspiring artist, or simply a music enthusiast, this is the perfect time to score some great deals on everything from guitars to recording equipment.

We'll dive further into the music instrument deals later in the article, but first let's go over what else Amazon has to offer on their biggest sale of the year to make sure you don't miss out.

Quick Look: Best Music Instrument Prime Day Deals

Outside of musical instruments, the retail giant has some amazing deals on deck, including a three-month free trial of Amazon Prime Music Unlimited and a host of deals on its music hub. Echo smart speaker deals are one of our top picks, along with Prime Day deals on guitars, guitar accessories, microphones, and laptops.

Amazon's Best Music Deals Rounded Up

And it's not just about music. The best Prime Day deals are usually on their own products and this year is no different.

Amazon is offering a host of deals on its own products, including Eero WiFi routers and mesh networks, Amazon Fire tablets, Fire TV streaming devices, Ring doorbells, cameras, and alarms, and Amazon 4k Fire TVs. With savings of up to 67%, there's something for everyone this Prime Day.

Best Amazon Product Deals Rounded Up

This year, the event is not just about Amazon; several other retailers are stepping up to the plate, offering their own impressive discounts on a wide range of music gear.

Sweetwater is enticing customers with its Dealzone offers, while Guitar Center is slashing prices and offering a host of on-sale deals.

Positive Grid is offering a sweet 25% off on amp bundles, and Fender is not to be outdone, with a 20% discount on acoustic guitars. Meanwhile, Musicians Friend is offering up to a 40% discount on acoustic guitars.

If you're looking to improve your skills, Fender Play is offering a 50% discount on a year's subscription.

Best Non-Amazon Deals Rounded Up

So, whether you're looking to upgrade your home studio, pick up a new instrument, or simply indulge your love of music, Amazon Prime Day 2023 and its competitors are offering some amazing savings this week.

It's important to note that to access Amazon's Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you have questions about Prime Day, take a look at our FAQ section below.

If you're not already a member, don't fret. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, allowing you to take advantage of all the Prime Day deals without any upfront cost. After the trial, the membership continues at $14.99 per month. With the savings you'll be making on Prime Day, it could very well pay for itself.

From free two-day shipping and access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and music, it's a comprehensive package that that makes your shopping experience much more enjoyable.

With the 30-day free trial, you might find these benefits make the membership a worthwhile long-term investment.

Now let's get into the music instrument deals...

Best Prime Day Guitar Deals

Unleash your inner rockstar with the Donner DST-1B Full-Size Electric Guitar. This guitar, complete with an amplifier, cable, and bag, is perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike. It features a solid basswood body, Canadian maple neck, and advanced bronze strings for a rich, full sound. This Prime Day, save a whopping 30% on this all-in-one package and let the music play!

The RockJam RJEG02 6 String Electric Guitar Superkit is your ticket to the world of electric guitar. This kit includes a full-size electric guitar, 10-watt amplifier, guitar strap, guitar picks, and a spare set of strings. With a high-gloss finish and classic sunburst design, it's as stylish as it is functional. This Prime Day, enjoy a 25% discount and save big on your musical journey

Celebrate the legacy of rock with the Anniversary Vintage Stratocaster Electric Guitar. This iconic instrument features a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge, '60s-style headstock, and a comfortable "C"-shaped neck profile. The three vintage-style single-coil Stratocaster pickups provide the classic Fender tone. This Prime Day, get a 20% discount and save big on this piece of rock history!

Unleash your musical prowess with the Epiphone Songmaker Deluxe FT-100 CE Acoustic Guitar. This guitar features an Indian Laurel fretboard, a standard 25.5” scale, and a 60s era Epiphone “Dovewing” style headstock. The 2-way adjustable truss rod ensures excellent playability. This Prime Day, enjoy a 20% discount and save on this fantastic instrument!

Experience the future of music with the Deluxe KLOS Black Carbon Fiber Full Size Acoustic Electric Guitar. This guitar is durable, lightweight, and has a versatile sound that suits any genre. It comes with a gig bag, strap, capo, and more. This Prime Day, get a 15% discount and save big on this innovative instrument!

Kickstart your musical journey with the Donner DAG-1CB Black Beginner Acoustic Guitar. This full-size, 41" cutaway guitar comes with a gig bag, tuner, capo, picks, strap, and string. Perfect for beginners, it offers a rich, warm sound. This Prime Day, enjoy a 20% discount and start strumming your favorite tunes!

Best Prime Day Guitar Accessories Deals

Tune your instruments with precision and do your bit for the environment with the KLIQ EcoTuner. This USB rechargeable clip-on tuner is perfect for guitars, ukuleles, violins, and basses. With a bright, easy-to-read display and quick, accurate tuning, it's an essential tool for every musician. This Prime Day, save 20% and make your music and the planet a little better.

Showcase your instrument in style with the Keebofly Guitar Stand. This stand is not only functional but also a work of art, designed to hold a variety of instruments from guitars to ukuleles. Its patented design ensures your instrument's safety while adding a touch of elegance to any room. This Prime Day, enjoy a 25% discount and give your beloved instrument the pedestal it deserves.

Play in comfort and style with the D'Addario Eco-Comfort Guitar Strap. Made from eco-friendly materials, this strap is designed for maximum comfort, allowing you to play for hours without strain. Its sleek black design adds a touch of class to any guitar. This Prime Day, get a 20% discount and make your playing experience more enjoyable and sustainable.

Unleash your creativity with the Donner Multi-Effects Guitar Pedals. This pedal offers a wide range of effects, allowing you to create unique sounds and enhance your performances. It's easy to use, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced players. This Prime Day, save 15% and elevate your guitar playing to new heights.

Experience the warmth of vintage analog delay with the Donner Yellow Fall Pedal. This compact pedal offers pure, rich, and warm delay tones that can add depth and dimension to your sound. With a 20% discount this Prime Day, it's the perfect time to add this classic effect to your pedalboard.

The LOMEVE Guitar Accessories Kit is a must-have for every guitarist. This comprehensive set includes everything you need for maintenance and string changes, including a string winder, cutter, tuner, capo, picks, and more. With a whopping 30% off for Prime Day, it's the perfect time to grab this all-in-one kit.

Power your pedals with the Donner DPA-1 Pedal Power Supply Adapter. This professional-grade adapter ensures noise-free performance with its short circuit and overcurrent protection. It's compatible with most guitar effect pedals, making it a versatile addition to your setup. Save 20% this Prime Day and keep your pedals powered up!

This versatile capo is suitable for acoustic, electric, and ukulele guitars. It's made of durable metal and features a pick holder for added convenience. The capo is easy to use and offers a strong grip for a perfect tone. This Prime Day, get a 32% discount and pay only $5.99, saving you $2.86 from the typical price!

Best Prime Day Microphone Deals

Known for its smooth frequency response and versatile design, it's perfect for capturing clear, high-quality sound in any setting. With a whopping 30% off, you can save $30 and make your audio dreams come true. Don't miss out on this amazing deal!

This robust, all-metal construction offers superior sound quality with high sensitivity unidirectional handheld microphones. It's designed to limit feedback and interference, ensuring smooth sound transmission. The system operates at fixed frequencies, providing ultra signal stability and eliminating unwanted distortion.

With individual volume control, you can achieve precise vocal balancing. This Prime Day, seize the opportunity to upgrade your audio setup with a whopping 35% off the regular price, exclusively on Amazon.

This microphone is designed with a professional sound chipset with a high sampling rate (192KHZ/24Bit), extended dynamic range, and a smooth frequency response of 100Hz-18kHz. It's perfect for gaming, podcasting, or any recording needs.

The cardioid pickup pattern eliminates background noise, while the pop filter and foam windscreen reduce plosive and wind sound. With its plug-and-play USB connectivity, setup is a breeze. Save a whopping $30 with a 30% discount.

Elevate your streaming and recording experience with the Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone. This professional-grade microphone produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch game streaming, podcasting, Zoom meetings, and music recording.

Its unique positionable design and four pickup patterns offer incredible flexibility, allowing you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics. You can grab this top-rated microphone at a whopping 38% off.

Best Speaker and Studio Monitor Deals

Perfect for multimedia, gaming, and music production, these monitors are backed by rave reviews. They come bundled with Studio One Prime and the Studio Magic plug-in suite, worth over $1000. Enjoy powerful bass response and accurate sound reproduction with 3.5-inch woven composite drivers and 1" ultra-low-mass silk-dome tweeters.

With acoustic tuning and convenient front panel controls, these monitors deliver pristine sound in any room. Their 50-watt Class AB amplification ensures ample volume and headroom. Save 34% today.

Designed with premium components including an acoustically-inert MDF cabinet and bass reflex design, these speakers deliver deep and rich sound. Featuring 4.5" Kevlar low-frequency drivers and 1" natural silk dome tweeters, they provide an immersive listening experience with precise imaging.

The high and low EQ options allow you to customize your sound, and the rear ports ensure extended bass response. These versatile speakers offer complete hook-up flexibility with various input options. Plus, you get everything you need in one package. Save 29%.

Experience the ultimate in portable Bluetooth speakers with the JBL Xtreme 2. Get ready for dynamic and immersive stereo sound that will blow you away. Equipped with four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators, this speaker delivers powerful audio.

The rechargeable 10,000mAh Li-ion battery offers up to 15 hours of playtime and even features a USB charge out for added convenience. With an IPX7 waterproof rating and rugged fabric design, it's perfect for any adventure.

Best Recording Equipment Deals

The M-Audio AIR 192x4 is a USB C audio interface designed for recording, podcasting, and streaming. It offers studio-quality sound with 1 XLR input and comes with music production software. The device features premium components and 24-bit/192kHz resolution for professional recording and monitoring.

It has a low latency due to its Hi-Speed USB / USB-C circuitry and offers pristine studio-grade capture with its transparent Crystal preamps and ultra-pristine A/D converters. It also includes a range of connectivity options and a feature-packed design. Save $30 with a 15% discount.

Whether you're a musician, podcaster, or content creator, this device has everything you need to unleash your creativity. With its finest pre-amps, the Scarlett Solo delivers a brighter and more open recording, while the switchable Air mode adds clarity to your vocals.

Capture your guitar's true tone with the high headroom instrument input and never worry about clipping or distortion. Get a 20% discount and save $30.

Amazon Prime Day FAQS

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

This year Prime Day. ison July 11-12. Amazon typically announces the dates of Prime Day only a few weeks before the event itself.

Do I need to be a Prime member to participate in Prime Day?

Yes, Prime Day is a special event specifically for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial to participate in Prime Day.

What kinds of deals can I expect on Prime Day?

You can expect deals across all categories on Amazon, including electronics, fashion, home and kitchen, books, toys, music instruments and more. There are often especially good deals on Amazon's own devices, like Echo speakers and Fire tablets.

What are Lightning Deals?

Lightning Deals are short-term, high-discount deals that are available until either the promotional period expires or all items are claimed. They are typically available to Prime members 30 minutes before they are to non-Prime members.

How can I make sure I'm getting the best deals on Prime Day?

Use Amazon's "Watch a Deal" feature to receive notifications when deals are about to start. Also, compare prices on different websites and use tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon price history.

How fast will I receive my Prime Day orders?

Delivery speed depends on the item and your location, but many Prime Day deals are eligible for Prime's two-day, one-day, or even same-day delivery.

Can I participate in Prime Day outside of the U.S.?

Yes, Prime Day is an international event. In 2022, it took place in 20 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. Check Amazon's website for your country to see if Prime Day is available.

Can I return items purchased on Prime Day?

Yes, items purchased on Prime Day follow Amazon's regular return policies. The return policy varies depending on the type of product, so be sure to check Amazon's return policy when you make your purchase.

What other benefits do I get with Amazon Prime besides Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime members enjoy many benefits beyond Prime Day deals, such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, ad-free streaming of over two million songs with Prime Music, unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos, and more.

Photos courtesy of 42 North and Amazon