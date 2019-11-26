The play won this year’s Tony for Best Musical.
Comments
RELATED ARTICLES
Rhiannon Giddens Session of “In The Water” Is A Must Watch
Rhiannon Giddens, the Macarthur Genius Award recipient and Grammy Award-winning co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, is the latest North Carolina musician...
Ryan Hurd Talks Gold Single, New EP, ‘Platonic’
Jason Scott -
Ryan Hurd was deep in tour rehearsals when he was awarded his first gold plaque from his label. His single “To a...
Attorney/Songwriter Gary Douglas on Battling Dupont, New Song “Deep in The Water (Redeux)”
Todd Haynes’ real-life thriller ‘Dark Waters’ released to theaters last Friday, spotlighting decades-long malfeasance of Dupont, now the fourth-largest chemical company in the world....
Popular Posts
Behind The Song: The Beach Boys, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”
Jason Scott -
“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” was reportedly written over the course of one of two days. Love did not initially get songwriting credit for his contribution until years later.