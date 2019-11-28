Elfastasia, Anastasia Elliot’s festive alter ego, is ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with her take on the Wham! classic, “Last Christmas.”

Elfastasia breathes new life into the already iconic track with a fun and powerful performance which really showcases her impressive vocal range. The official music video for the track shows Elfastasia and her band (Whamastasia) in their element, surrounded by Christmas decorations and wrapped in a bow!

“I have always been a fan of “Last Christmas” because it’s a fun sonic spin on a story of heartbreak,” shares Elfastasia. “This time of year is where I shine!

“Between the presents, cookies, and Santa the whole world changes pace for a few weeks and there are so many smiles and delicious treats!”

Last month Anastasia released her debut single “Cigarettes and Gasoline,” officially opening the doors to the magical world that she has constructed. Of the track, Alternative Press said that ‘her raw vocal range is nothing short of consuming and gut-wrenching.” In the short time since its release, the official music video for the track as already received over 200,000 views on YouTube and has shown that Anastasia is a force to be reckoned with.

Anastasia Elliot’s forthcoming epic and surreal debut spirals into the depths of insanity and beauty as it confronts the experience of trauma. At the heart of the singer-songwriter’s appeal is her raw and exposed voice, which is at its most alluring when it soars above the pummeling pop-rock soundscapes that are dressed in symphonic touches.