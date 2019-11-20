Angie McMahon Releases Amazing Cover of “Silver Springs”

Rising star Angie McMahon has already achieved things that others dream of in her short, but steady, climb up the ladder in the music industry. Her album Salt was inside the Top 5 in Australia — behind only Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and The Lion King soundtrack — and she was named Best Developing Artist at SXSW this summer.

Currently, she is touring the US with Hozier through Thanksgiving, playing the largest venues of her career. To celebrate she has released a cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic, Silver Springs – which she recorded during an impromptu session during her last trip to the US while visiting a friend’s studio in Nashville.

While the recording and video shoot may not have been on the initial itinerary, the song has been part of her setlist for a long time.

“We’ve been playing this cover since we started to be a band, and recorded it this year,” she told American Songwriter. “We filmed the take on all of our different camera phones, edited together by (her manager) Charlotte Abroms.

“It feels nice to capture something without stressing over it. Thanks to Ben Cramer (the artist Old Sea Brigade) and Owen Lewis for recording this and giving us such a nice visit to their studio, to Charlotte for the idea, to Stevie Nicks for my favourite song.”

The close of 2020 caps an exciting time for McMahon. Her career has been catapulted forward through her hauntingly steady vocals and a captivating live show that has seen her perform with The Pixies, Father John Misty, Gary Clark Jr, Alanis Morissette and Mumford & Sons.

Her song Slow Mover now has over 11 million Spotify streams to date, as well.