Anna Shoemaker has released the catchy alt-pop track, “If You’re Going (I’ll Go)” this morning in support of her soon-to-be released EP.



The song offers the right mix of electronica, punk-rap, and repeatability that helps the song fit into to a variety of listening moods and playlists.

While it may be a jam for some, it was written from a conflicted place, according to Shoemaker.

“’If You’re Going (I’ll Go)’ is a snapshot of a relationship I was in where I was really just giving someone all of myself. It was mess – a lot of partying and fighting and drama and bullshit but we were really all in and completely down for each other,” she said. “I was truly down to just ride and go wherever he went no matter what. It wasn’t sustainable by any means but while it lasted it felt like the real deal.

“Time is supposed to heal all but when I listen to this song the wound is definitely reopened. I’m instantly just thrown back into the magic of all of that and all the work I’ve done to forget about it is out the window. “



Shoemaker is a 25-year-old budding alt-pop artist that became a SoundCloud sensation nearly three years ago when her mashup of Kendrick Lamar’s “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe” and Chance the Rapper’s “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” went viral. The production — which she recorded on her bedroom floor — now has over 805K streams.

Her immediate success caught the attention of multiple tastemakers which led to her signing with 5Towns Records in late 2017. Success quickly followed as she was chosen as Steve Madden’s Emerging Artist of the Year that same year.

In September of 2018 she released her debut EP, ‘East Side’, produced by GRAMMY- nominated producer JT Daly (K.Flay’s “Blood In The Cut”), which helped to land her a spot as Facebook’s Artist of the Day and got her airplay on Sirius XM channel, Alt Nation, with its Advanced Placement.

The latest track set the table for Shoemaker to release her new EP due out early 2020. While it maintains a level catchy and pop, it feels more vulnerable and personal than other releases — largely because it is.

Shoemaker has said that she finds putting pen to paper is often the best way to process her emotions, thus creating raw and honest lyrics that divert from what fans may have thought they were getting based on early samples.

The video is stripped down and raw, much like the place she was writing from, and is a strong representation of what the song is about.