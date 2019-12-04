American Songwriter has received countless submissions for each 2019 bi-monthly Lyric Contest in hopes of being awarded annual Grand prize — and the time to make a final decision is fast approaching. The winner will receive:

Round-Trip Flight to Nashville (domestic only)

(domestic only) Professional Demo Session (1 song) at Omni Sound Studios

(1 song) at Omni Sound Studios “Dream Co-Write” with Brent Cobb

The co-write will be held in Nashville in February.

Past years Dream Co-Writers include such luminaries as Rodney Crowell, Bobby Braddock, Elizabeth Cook, Chris Young, Hayes Carll, Ashley Monroe, Chris Stapleton, Charlie Worsham, Brent Cobb, Mary Gauthier and Jim Lauderdale.

From the upcoming, 2020 Lyric Contest winners, one winner will be selected for the Grand Prize which includes:

The 2020 judges panel includes Steve Cropper, Chris Collingwood, Mo Pitney, Marc Broussard, Michaela Anne, Gary Burr, Drew Holcomb, Wendell Kimbrough, and Ruthie Collins.

Stay tuned for the January/February contest results, which will soon be announced. The March/April Lyric Contest is now open. ENTER HERE.

Click here to see the Rules & Deadlines.

To review, here are the individual winners from 2019:



January/February Winner: “Evangeline” by Jeremy Dion of Lafayette, CO



An ocean town

The kind where you’re known around

And everyone heard

What your sister said last night

In the days before

I was standing outside your door

Hoping there’s way

To make this turn out right

Evangeline, Evangeline

Either bring the water

Or the gasoline

Pay no mind

To all you’ve seen

Please bring the water

Evangeline

Those tales we’d tell

Standing ‘round by the wishing well

With one more penny

Then it’s all just riding on the dime

Soft and low

How I loved it when you told me so

But words don’t matter

When you’re running short on time

Evangeline, Evangeline

Either bring the water

Or the gasoline

Pay no mind

To all you’ve seen

Please bring the water

Evangeline

All the people in their places

They pass the time with honest faces

The morning bird

Had me hanging on to every word

But not a tear before she flew away

We loved the same

But that picture never found a frame

Now I’m aching baby

And begging you to stay

Evangeline, Evangeline

Either bring the water

Or the gasoline

Pay no mind

To all you’ve seen

Please bring the water

Evangeline



March/ April Winner: “Mary Dyer” by Todd Hearon of Exeter, NH

I came here with the reckoning done

And I saw the scales sink into the sun

And the fields were heavy with the heresy grain

And a lone tree leaned and chuckled my name

Oh up in Boston

It’s a hard falling from grace

Oh up in Boston

It’s a dark professing place

Well they welcomed me into the fold

And they bound my arms my hands to hold

They kissed my cheek my tongue to check

And knitted me a pretty noose around my neck

Oh up in Boston

It’s a hard falling from grace

Oh up in Boston

It’s a dark professing place

They tied my skirts and covered my face

My house of blood and bone to raze

My body you kill, my spirit flies freed

As the big wind taking a dandelion seed

Spin my shroud when I come to die

With a thread too bright for the magistrate’s eye

No tongue can tell nor eye can see

That diamond dangling from the gallowman’s tree

Oh up in Boston

It’s a hard falling from grace

Oh up in Boston

It’s a dark professing place

Such a dark professing place



May/ June winner: “Changing (While Staying The Same)” by Mike Guiney of Gananoque, Ontario, Canada

I’m still a drifter

but don’t stray as far

I’m still a drinker

but don’t close the bar

I’m still a joker

but the laughs don’t mean as much

I still like to look

but I don’t touch

I’m still a dancer

but I never lead

I’m still a taker

but got simple needs

I’m still a romancer

but now I take my time

I’m still a giver

but I know what’s mine

When you say I’m not who I used to be

It makes me wonder, who knows who

‘Cause I’m the same person I always was

just not the one you thought you knew

‘Cause i’m still a talker

but careful when speakin’ my mind

I’m still a walker

but I quit walkin’ the line

I’m still a listener

to what I need to hear

I’m still a thinker

but my head is clear

I’m still a gambler

but it’s a different game

I’m still a dreamer

but my dreams aren’t the same

I’m still a friend

to those who are true

I’m still your man

but I’m my own man too

When you say I’m not who I used to be

it makes me wonder, who knows who

‘Cause I’m the same person I always was

just not the one you thought you knew

July/August Winner: “Cradle Of The Moon” by Lucy LeBlanc of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



Cradle of the moon

Where dreams and shadows lie

I lay my head upon the bed and hear your sigh



Fragment of the night

Where limbs and lovers lie

I touch my tongue into your lips and taste your cry



Secrets linger there too long to untie



(Chorus)

The night is still

The hour is late

Hush now

Feel the weight

Of this empty lullaby



Cradle of the moon

Where lines of poets pray

I fall asleep sleep on restless sheets and wait for the day.



Fragments of my mind

Where questions dip and sway

I move along down your side and feel you pull away.



Secrets linger there too long to untie



(Chorus)

The night is still

The hour is late

Hush now

Feel the weight

Of this empty lullaby



(Repeat chorus)



Cradle of the moon

Where dreams and shadows lie

I lay my head upon the bed and wonder why

In the cradle of the moon

Cradle of the moon

September/October Winner: “Where The River Runs Clear” by Scott D. Smith of Columbus, OH

I remember when I was a little boy

down on the corner of Eagle and Troy

I felt your hands so calloused and strong

as you picked me up and carried me home

You used to share your stories of a sailor’s plight

on a front porch step on a moonlit night

You showed us maps in the sky so we could see

stars could guide us home from wherever we might be

Daddy oh Daddy take a ride with me

down in the valley past the evergreens

There’s no sorrow, no pain and there’s no fear

just the peaceful waters where the river runs clear

Out past the cornfields over Johnson’s covered bridge

that old Buick kicked up gravel headin over the ridge

Down in the hollow, summer sun perched up high

we ran through the woods and in the river we’d dive

Daddy oh Daddy take a ride with me

down in the valley past the evergreens

There’s no sorrow, no pain and there’s no fear

just the peaceful waters where the river runs clear

Now I can feel your cold skin as you’re lying there

as I brush my fingers through your hair

I kiss your forehead one more time

as I watch them move you on down the line

With a widow’s tears up on your chest

in an endless sleep of peacefulness

A hero’s farewell I hope it made you proud

as the morning sun opened up the clouds

Daddy oh Daddy take a ride with me

down in the valley past the evergreens

There’s no sorrow, no pain and there’s no fear

just the peaceful waters where the river runs clear



November/December Winner: “Parallel Universes” by Larry E. Black of Asheville, NC

Somewhere, someone is kissing a lover

that should’ve been mine.

Somewhere, someone is rocking a baby

descended from my line.

Somewhere, someone’s regretting the past

and shedding my tear.

Somewhere, someone is saying the same

as I am saying here.

Parallel universes,

equal luck, equal curses.

Lives in line with some design

too intricate to see.

Should they intersect the force could reflect

the way things ought to be.

Somewhere, someone is filming the life

that I’ll never see.

Somewhere, someone is sculpting a bust

that looks just like me.

Somewhere, someone is singing my song

and using my voice.

Somewhere, someone’s deciding the future

by taking my choice.

Parallel universes,

equal luck, equal curses.

Lives in line with some design

too intricate to see.

Should they intersect the force could reflect

the way things ought to be.









