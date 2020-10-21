Today, electronic music legend Richard D James, aka Aphex Twin, and Novation announce the release of the AFX Station, an all-new, limited edition of the manufacturer’s modern classic Bass Station II monosynth.

The two partners spent over a year collaborating on the project, designing unique, striking features including a striking purple reveal, the famous Aphex Twin ‘A’ insignia and a custom giftbox designed by long-time Aphex Twin collaborator Weirdcore

AFX Station has the same powerful feature set that made Bass Station II the go-to monosynth for countless music makers. In addition, it has AFX Mode pre-installed, which revolutionizes the way the monosynth can be played and programmed. Perfect for sequencing and arpeggiation, with AFX Station, every key on the instrument can become a new patch, making it a powerful analogue drum module, a flexible sound design tool, or a killer bass or lead machine.

AFX Station Key Features:

– New, Aphex Twin-approved look

– Brand new artist patches

– 128 new synth patches and seven new overlay banks from Noyze Lab, Perplex On, Richard Devine, r beny and Lightbath channel the creative vision of Aphex Twin

– Overlay Editor in Novation Components

– New editor in Novation Components allows full control over managing overlays

Key Features of v4.14 firmware, pre-installed on AFX Station:

– Fixed-duration Envelopes & Retrigger counts

– Envelopes can be set to a fixed length, so the decay stage is taken out of play, and the decay slider instead sets the duration of the sustain stage. The number of times the envelopes retrigger can be adjusted, to bring more control for drum synthesis

Novation AFX Station



–Extended Sub Oscillator controls

The sub-oscillator follows the pitch of oscillator 1, and can be detuned using the coarse and fine controls, so the sub can be tuned to any non-octave-tracking interval you like, for subtle or dramatic creative effect.

Oscillator Glide Diverge

– Oscillator Glide Diverge allows the glide time of oscillator 2 to be slowed down relative to oscillator 1 by a variable amount, causing the two to diverge for interesting portamento effects, for adding thickness and character to basslines, pads and leads.

– Microtuning editing

The frequency triggered by each key press can be completely controlled, giving scales another dimension.

Paraphonic mode

The pitches of each of the two oscillators can be controlled separately in its single-voice architecture. Two notes can be played at a time rather than just one, and users can get interesting interactions through the Ring and Filter Mod.

Street price: $439.99

more info: https://novationmusic.com/en/synths/afx-station