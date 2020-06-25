New Jersey’s third annual Sea.Hear.Now Festival has been postponed to September 2021, festival organizers announced today.

The two-day end of summer Jersey Shore bash on the beach, a unique combination of music and surfing set along the world-renown Asbury Park oceanside, scored quite an impressive lineup of top artists and surfers on the bill. Many of this year’s acts, including headliners Pearl Jam and the Avett Brothers, have confirmed for 2021.

The 2018 inaugural event drew 30,000 people and featured Incubus and Jack Johnson, plus a surprise appearance from Bruce Springsteen during Social Distortion’s set. Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers headlined the sold-out 2019 edition. The festival also features surprise late night pop-up jam sessions with musicians from different bands performing together, many organized by event co-founder and renowned photographer Danny Clinch. The Toms River native, a musician himself, runs the Transparent Gallery in town, a creative hub for locals which features music, photography and art.

The note from the festival organizers reads:

“Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2020 will be rescheduled to September 18-19, 2021. While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the Asbury Park community remains our top priority. Our gratitude goes out to the fans who were looking forward to joining us on the beach this year, and we thank you all for your understanding and patience while we made this difficult, but necessary decision.

Now for the good news! We are excited to share that headliners Pearl Jam and The Avett Brothers will perform at Sea.Hear.Now in 2021, along with many other artists from this year’s lineup. In fact, all of our incredible surfers have confirmed to return for some fantastic expression sessions in the water next year!

Hang on to your tickets, as all tickets for this year’s festival will be honored in 2021. Current ticketholders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets later today, which will include information on how to receive a refund if you are unable to attend next year’s festival.

Our mission to celebrate live music, art, and surf culture is stronger than ever and we can’t wait to see you on the sand in 2021! General admission tickets are on sale now for Sea.Hear.Now 2021 at www.seahearnowfestival.com.”