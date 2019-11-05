Avi Kaplan Premieres “I’ll Get By” On American Songwriter

Avi Kaplan announced that he will embark on his debut US solo tour which will see him perform 27 shows across the US from Atlanta to Nashville TN – the full dates are listed below.

Kaplan will also release his forthcoming debut EP I’ll GET BY on January 24 2020, with its single of the same name being premiered exclusively on American Songwriter.

A personal music debut and his first official solo release since his departure from Pentatonix in 2017. Kaplan left the group, in part to focus on his own music, which has been described as comfortable, familiar, and timeless by American Songwriter, proudly premiering EP title track, “I’ll Get By.”

Discussing the meaning behind the song with American Songwriter, Kaplan shared, “I wrote “I’ll Get By” during one of the darkest times of my life. Every morning I would wake up with a crippling anxiety and deep depression that felt like a ton of stones on my chest. The best way for me to get through dark times like that are to pour it all into my music. This song isn’t just sorrow and anxiety, it was meant to be an encouragement and mantra for myself and for anyone else who has dealt with the dark times that I was going through. Regardless of what we go through, we’ll get by. It’s important we remember that.”

I’ll Get By explores a range of sounds including vintage folk. Kaplan explained to American Songwriter, “I’ll get by draws on my love for 70’s folk harmony like the bands I grew up listening to: CSNY, America, Peter, Paul and Mary, the Mamas And The Papas, Simon and Garfunkel. These groups focused on beautiful arrangements and lush harmonies that take you to another world. I wanted to pay homage to that vintage sound ”

Kaplan now lives deep in the forest near the Tennessee run of the ancient Natchez Trace trail.

His rural cabin is worlds away from Los Angeles, his hub for six years as he toured the world with Pentatonix. Now, surrounded by farms and forests just a stone’s throw from Nashville, Kaplan, who grew up listening to folk music among the California Sequoias is feeling content. Since returning to music on his own terms, the songs have poured out of him with his vocals shifting from power-bass, to reveal a more nuanced voice, with extended range, rich, tender and abounding.

US tour dates to include:

3/1 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

3/2 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

3/5 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

3/6 – Austin, TX – 04 Center

3/7 – Dallas, TX – Kessler

3/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

3/13 – San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall

3/14 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre Pub

3/16 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

3/17 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

3/18 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

3/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – State Room

3/21 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

3/23 – Omaha, NE – Slow Down

3/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

3/26 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

3/27 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

3/28 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall

3/30 – Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot

4/1 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

4/2 – Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House

4/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

4/4 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

4/7 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

4/8 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

4/9 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

