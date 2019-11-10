Beach Slang Releases “Tommy in the 80s” Tribute to Tommy Keene

Beach Slang debuted its gritty new song Tommy In The 80s, strutting a classic crunching hard rock sound infused with sweet melodicism and energetic horns.

Beach Slang recently announced their most accomplished new album to date The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City due out January 10 on Bridge Nine Records, featuring special guest bassist: Tommy Stinson of The Replacements. The band kicked off a national fall tour with Goo Goo Dolls yesterday, in Kalamazoo.



The song is dedicated to late power-pop legend Tommy Keene.

James Alex said, “We were on tour, somewhere outside of St. Louis. I was sitting on a scratchy hotel chair trying to write something. Nothing came. Charlie walked over, real still, and told me Tommy Keene died. I went all-the-way numb. You grow tired of the wrong people dying. I took the “Saturday night” bit from “Nothing Can Change You”. I took the title from “Warren In The 60s”. I took the horn part from “Deep Six Saturday” and the thump from “Turning On Blue”.

“Look, if you don’t dig this thing, no sweat—just listen to Tommy’s records. They’re the blueprint for all of it. Tommy, I hope I did real right by you, man. You’re the real-life goods and an absurdly sweet heart. And this thing is for you.”

Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City was initially announced via Kerrang! alongside biting lead single “Bam Rang Rang”, oozing glam and swagger over sleazy riffs and loud guitars. While James Alex has always infused his anthemic power pop with the earnestness of a gutter poet, Deadbeat Bang sneaks up on you.

Like all Beach Slang albums, the eleven tracks are all written and arranged by James. It’s big, loud, and brash, immediately setting the tone for a record more inspired by the stadium classic rock of Cheap Trick than early Replacements. The record was mixed by heavy-hitter Brad Wood, celebrated for his work with the Smashing Pumpkins and Liz Phair.



Drawing comparisons to Jawbreaker and The Replacements, but never approaching easy facsimile, Beach Slang paid tribute to the past by lighting a new torch with their critically-acclaimed previous records.

Dubbed as a ‘thank you’ to Minneapolis, the MPLS covers EP was released earlier this year and was produced by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls, who they’re thrilled to be sharing the stage with this fall. Don’t miss them on tour in a city near you!