BeatBuddy, designed by Singular Sound, is the first drum machine offered in a stomp-box pedal format. It’s an easy to use, human sounding drum machine and with it you can control drumbeats, fills, transitions, drum breaks, and accent hits all with just your feet.

American Songwriter reviewed the pedal back in 2015 and the company has continued to improve the product, along with adding new songs, beats and more.

BeatBuddy pedal

Their newest addition to their MyBeatBuddy library is geared right at the singer/songwriter. The “Mellow Beats For Songwriters Collection” is a download collection which includes 414 beats arranged into 138 BeatBuddy songs in 4/4 and 6/8 time signatures in a variety of genres, using a Retro Custom drum kit: Pop, Light Rock, Acoustic, Ballads, Blues, Country, Smooth Jazz, and more.

These beats emulate the way session greats backed legendary songwriters from the ‘60s through the ‘80s- by playing lighter with a soft touch. Less can be more and BeatBuddy’s grooves may provide the spark to your creativity.

BeatBuddy Mellow Beats For Songwriters Collection

Included in the Mellow Beats For Songwriters Collection are:

Mellow-sounding beats played at medium velocity

A total of 414 beats arranged into 138 BeatBuddy songs

54 beats in 6/8 time signature in straight 8, 16ths and swung 16ths feel

126 beats in 4/4 with straight 8 feel

120 beats in 4/4 with straight 16ths feel

57 Shuffle beats (swung 8ths)

63 beats in 4/4 with swung 16ths feel

Syncopated snare beats, syncopated kick beats, and sync hats accents

Tasteful, subtle ghost notes on the snare drum

Accompanying drum fills for all beats

The download collection is available for $20 from Singular Sound. It is also available as part of the Complete Collection 2020 for $199, which includes every beat and sound the company has created.

Visit https://library.mybeatbuddy.com/mellow-beats-for-songwriters/ for more information and to sample sounds.