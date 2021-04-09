Beatie Wolfe Explores Environmental Sustainability In New Video

Named by Wired magazine as one of the 22 people changing the world, Beatie Wolfe uses her music as a platform for engaging audiences to look at our environment from a different perspective. In addition to an invite to speak and perform at this month’s Nobel Prize Summit as part of a larger panel discussion on sustainability, the London-born, LA-based artist has an interactive environmental protest piece titled From Green To Red, which is scheduled to showcase at the London Design Biennale in June.

A longtime fan of Taylor Guitars, Wolfe met with the guitar manufacturer’s supply partner West Coast Arborists to learn more about the ‘circular economy initiative,’ which gives new life to ‘end of life’ urban trees. Rather than becoming carbon waste- mulch or firewood- the wide variety of woods, including Ficus, Redwood, Sycamore, Cedar and Shamal Ash, are instead used to make guitars. The video below finds her seeking out knowledge of how guitars are made using sustainably sourced woods and the cumulative positive benefits which result from this process.

In the video, Arborist ‘Big’ John Mahoney walks Wolfe through the life cycle of trees and reveals the environmental importance and monetary potential of environmental sustainability. “It works like a carbon bank. The tree grows, absorbs the carbon, it gets stored. Best-looking Swiss bank I’ve ever seen,” Mahoney said.

Read more about the Taylor Guitars initiative in our feature here.

For Wolfe, meeting Taylor Guitars founder Bob Taylor and sharing his like-minded philosophy in seeing the landscape differently and supporting the right kind of planting of trees proved to be a bonding moment that dovetails perfectly with her upcoming From Green to Red project

“It was a nice aside that the guitar I was playing on just happened to be a new example of thinking differently about the urban landscape and giving it value where it didn’t exist.

From Green To Red reimagines the music video format (and protest song), taking the audience on a journey through the planet’s timeline. “This piece is about re-presenting data in a way that people can literally see differently, using the power of art and music to make it evocative and relatable,” Wolfe says, “so that people can really get a sense of where we are right now”