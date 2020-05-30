



John Prine was a funny and friendly man. A gifted story-teller, he would inject every story with these two chief aspects of the Prine persona: humor and friendliness. So it makes sense that the story behind “Angel from Montgomery,” one of his most famous songs, would be both funny and friendly.



The friendly part has to do with one Eddie Holstein, who was an old and also funny friend of John’s in Chicago. Eddie and his brother Fred Holstein were pillars of the close-knit Chicago folk circuit, which also included such funny friends as the late great Steve Goodman, Prine’s best friend, Bob Gibson, Corky Siegel, Jim Post, Bonnie Koloc and others. The Holstein brothers, like Steve and John, were also folksingers who played acoustic guitars at the city’s great folk music clubs, such as the Earl of Old Town, the Quiet Knight and the Fifth Peg.



Fred, who died in 2012, was the elder brother, who seemed always more serious than Ed, and came across like a good-hearted scholar. In the tradition of his idol, Pete Seeger, Fred was someone who knew the history of every folk song written. As a Chicagoan, his academic inclinations were leavened by humor, so he could also joke about how boring that history could be. He had a gentle, professorial air to him, and didn’t care about writing his own songs. His passion was for the discovery and performance of great folk songs.



He did mentor great Chicago songwriter-singers, such as Steve Goodman (who Bonnie Raitt perfectly characterized as “an irrepressible impish jukebox of songs and energy”), and John Prine. With his brother Ed, Fred took over Goodman’s club, Somebody Else’s Troubles on Lincoln Avenue, renaming it Holstein’s. That he was a Chicago hero mostly unknown beyond the Windy City was best articulated by another folk legend Utah Phillips, who said, “Let’s face it, Chicago without Fred Holstein would still be Chicago, but Fred Holstein without Chicago would be Mel Torme.” Fred died in 2012.

Eddie was the younger, funnier one, always quick to make a joke about anything, especially about himself, self-deprecation being a cherished Chicago tradition. Unlike Fred’s focus on old folk songs, Eddie was a songwriter, and a gifted one. His song “Jazzman” was his most famous, recorded by many artists, including Goodman, Chicago folk legend, Bonnie Koloc, Bette Midler and others.



Eddie also would joke about “Angel from Montgomery,”which he’d perform in his shows, saying, “I wrote half of this and John just bought me lunch.” Which always made John laugh. But John’s recollection of the song’s origins differs in one fundamental way. Eddie, as John relates herein, didn’t co-write the song; he almost did.





Within John Prine’s songbook of remarkable songs, “Angel” is one of the most remarkable. A masterpiece, like “Hello In There,” “Sam Stone” and “Donald and Lydia,” it’s on his debut album. One of the greatest debuts of all time.

As you might know, John was a mailman in Maywood, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. All these timeless songs were written while he was delivering the mail. Literally. Whether walking through snow and ice, or the humid heat of summer, chased by dogs or other critters, to him the route was akin to “a library without any books,” where he could work on his songs.

“Angel from Montgomery” is one of the most powerful examples of what’s now known as a “John Prine song.” When it first emerged, it resonated through the Chicago folk community and soon far beyond as a lesson in powerful songwriting, how to make a story come alive in all its potent poignancy with the use of pictures. Suddenly in Chicago it wasn’t enough to write a good song. One aspired to write something which approached the level of a John Prine song.

It’s got everything that defines the poignant, tenderly whimsical, singular Prine style. As he discusses in the following, he showed her story instead of describing it, in stark visuals that reveals her life, memories,.dreams and desires combined. Starting with a declaration unexpected, “I am an old woman” he takes us from the bleak emptiness of the “flies buzzin’ around the kitchen” to the yearning for her mystic angel. Nobody else but him could have written it.

Here’s John Prine on the origins of “Angel from Montgomery”:





JOHN PRINE: [“Angel from Montgomery”] was almost a co-write with Eddie Holstein. I knew Eddie’s brother Fred first, ever since I was 14 and was first going to the Old Town School. Fred used to work part-time in the store. Every time I wrote a song Fred would turn on his really good high-class tape recorder, reel-to-reel, and record it. So he’s got recordings of me on guitar singing all my songs in his apartment long before I ever recorded for a recording company. I never found out what happened to the tapes.



But Eddie and me, we used to go to lunch together because I used to like to watch Eddie eat. He’d eat for hours. And he was just a little skinny guy then, and you’d wonder where the food was.

Eddie said, “Why don’t we write a song together?” And I said, “Jeez, I’ve never written with anybody. But I guess we could try.”

So we went over to his apartment, and I said, “What do you want to write about?” And he said, “I really like that song you wrote about old people, let’s write another song about old people.”

I said [laughs], “I can’t, Eddie, I said everything I wanted to in ‘Hello In There,’ I can’t do it.”

So I thought for awhile and said, “How bout a song about a middle-aged woman who feels older than she is.”

And Eddie goes, “Naw.” [Much laughter]

“I had this really vivid picture of this woman standing over the dishwater with soap in her hands, and just walking away from it all.”

But the idea stuck with me, and when I went home I started “Angel From Montgomery” that night. With the words “I am an old woman named after my mother.”



I had this really vivid picture of this woman standing over the dishwater with soap in her hands, and just walking away from it all. So I just kept that whole idea image in mind when I was writing the song and I just let it pour out of that character’s heart.

I didn’t realize all this at the time, but if you come up with a strong enough character, you can get a really vivid insight into the character that you’ve invented. You let the character write the song. You just dictate from then on. You stick to it, and whatever the character is saying, you have to figure out how to keep that in the song. You know? That’s how I do it. I almost go into a trance.



Once I’ve got an outline, a sketch in my mind, of who the person was, then I figure I’d better let them speak for themselves. Rather than me saying, “Hey, so here’s a middle-aged woman. She feels she’s much older.” It wouldn’t have been nearly as effective.

I got asked years later lots of times how I felt I could get away with writing a woman’s song first-person. And that never occurred to me, because I already considered myself a writer. And writers are any gender you want. You write from the character and how can you go wrong?



I’m not sure why I used that title. I can only guess, like other people. I’m so far away from myself; I’m removed when I’m writing. But Eddie thinks I got it from the angel down on Michigan Boulevard [in Chicago] There was evidently a gargoyle that came out from the Montgomery Wards building.



But I’m prone to think that it’s because I was a huge Hank Williams, Sr. fan and I knew he was from Montgomery. I think that’s where I thought the woman was from in this image that I had, this woman with the soapsuds on her hand. She lived in Montgomery, Alabama and she wanted to get out of there. She wanted to get out of her house and her marriage and everything. She just wanted an angel to come to take her away from all this. And her memory of this cowboy she had once – or whether she had him or not – it doesn’t matter now.

Man, they did a book of the famous poster people here in Nashville, the ones who did those giant posters of Hank Williams and the Grand Ol Opry and everything. They put a book out of their famous posters. And the poster on the cover is a poster of a rodeo, a guy with a bunking bronco and it’s got the words to the beginning of “Angel from Montgomery” on it. And it’s a really good looking poster. I asked them to give me a copy of it. It looked very much like whatever I had in mind when I wrote it.

I think the more the listener can contribute to the song, the better; the more they become part of the song, and they fill in the blanks. Rather than tell them everything, you save your details for things that exist. Like what color the ashtray is. How far away the doorway was. So when you’re talking about intangible things, like emotions, the listener can fill in the blanks and you just draw the foundation. I still tend to believe that’s the way to tackle it today.



I was very nervous about singing this and the other songs in public for the first time. Because I thought that they would come across as too detailed, too amateurish. Because I hadn’t heard anybody being that detailed. And I thought there must be a reason for that. I must not be doing it the right way, whatever the right way is.



But I knew the songs were very effective to me. And they reached me. And I was very satisfied with the songs. But I didn’t know how they would relate to other people because I didn’t consider myself a normal person. [Laughter]

First time I played, the crowd just sat there. They didn’t even applaud, they just looked at me. I thought, “Uh oh.” [Laughs] I thought, “This is pretty bad.” I started shuffling my feet and looking around.



And then they started applauding and it was a really great feeling. It was like I found out all of a sudden that I could communicate. That I could communicate really deep feelings and emotions. And to find that out all at once was amazing. Whereas it would have been different if I would have written a novel or something and waited two years till somebody to write me back. And said, “I think we’re gonna take a chance and publish it.” That must be a whole different feeling. But mine was immediate. It was there before other people. Nobody knew me from Adam.