Written by Adele and Greg Kurstin, it started ‘Hello misery,’ until they revised it

Both haunting and triumphant, “Hello” is pure Adele, powerful and vulnerable at once. Unlike the season of sorrow she endured due to a “rubbish romance” which inspired so many of her early songs, she said she mostly felt happy writing these songs for her album 25. For “Hello,” however, she reconnected with some sorrow, channeled ghosts of the past, and with co-writer Greg Kurstin created a masterpiece.



“It was hard work to write these songs,” Adele said. “I felt a lot of pressure writing the songs for 25, and for a long time, I didn’t really find my voice. I don’t know if I evern did find it, but the reception to ‘Hello’ showed me people loved it.”

Adele, 2019. “It’s about the other side of just not knowing.”

Moody, mysterious and poignantly melodic, “Hello” was awarded the biggest songwriting award of the year, the 2019 Grammy for Best Song. Released in the Fall of 2018, its aching melodics and sorrowful lyrics instantly impacted the mood of that moment. At once poignant and powerful, and performed with heartfelt purity, she projected a sense of soulful strength, wounded yet unbroken. “Hello” became an instant standard, which is rare in modern times.

Although she rarely does interviews, she did speak to the assembled press backstage at the 2019 Grammy Awards, where I asked about the writing of the song, and, specifically, about the line “Hello from the other side,” which seemed to be about death.

That a songwriting magazine acknowledged it was a standard clearly touched the songwriter in her, and she started and ended her answer with thanks for that acknowledgment before speaking of its origins.



“`Hello’ actually started ,” she said, with the lyric, ‘Hello misery.’ So you can imagine the mood I was in! [Laughs] I was f**ing miserable!



“But Greg Kurstin, who I wrote it with, said, ‘I’m not so sure about that line, ‘hello misery,’ I think it’s a little weird.’ So we changed it to ‘Hello, it’s me.’



“The song began when Greg started playing moody chords. Cause that is all that anyone ever plays for me when we get into the studio. Cause that’s the kind of mood I’m in.



“We were just messing about, and the line ‘Hello misery’ came out, and he called me on that immediately. He said, ‘Maybe you should try and meditate, or something,’ so I did. I tried to be all Zen. Then I came back, and we wrote the first two verses very quickly. Which tends to be the case with my biggest songs.”



“We had three different choruses for ‘Hello’ at first. We had one with a country vibe, because I was inspired by country music. And we had the chorus you all know, which I was concerned about, because it was quite high and I wasn’t sure I could replicate it. I was already booked to do a tour, and then I got pregnant so I was like, ‘Peace out.’ I knew I would have to hit that note every night. So we changed it a few times until we settled on that chorus.”



“Hello from the other side,” she said, referred to the “other side of being a grown-up, the other side of being with my friends and my ex-boyfriends. And also about death. Part of it was about my grandfather, who is a a huge part of my life, though he has been gone 18 years.



“So it’s about the other side of just not knowing. I don’t know if I lost touch with my friends because of how famous I got, or just that I grew up.



As her collaborator Greg Kurstin explained, “We were happy at the time, but I tend to go for moody chords, and Adele’s voice invokes so much emotion.”



That emotion, attached to the soaring “Hello from the outside” refrain, was so chilling that both songwriters recognized its power instantly.



“I started playing piano chords,” he said, “and Adele sang different ideas until we landed on what became the verse. I improvised while she thought of ideas on the spot.”



About the feel of loss and triumph, he said, “I was trying to find a balance, and with the verse production being what it was, the chorus ended up quite uplifting.”



That strident sound of Adele belting out the dark but exultant chorus as only she can, in full voice trumpeting the melodic leap, was there from the start, but with a slight key alteration.

“Adele sang the chorus out while we wrote it, as it is on the record,” he said. “It was originally in F# minor but we took it down to F minor. I like the darker sound that it became after doing that.”

In spite of writing and recording “Hello” and other songs for what became 25. Adele said she had no confidence at all about the song, or if anyone even remembered her.



“I had been gone so long,” she said. “I had my baby and I raised him into the toddler years, and then I slowly edged my way back into work. I didn’t know if anyone would care.”



They did.

