Behind The Song: “Thursday’s Child” by David Bowie

Written by Bowie & Reeves Gabrels, it’s the best Thursday song ever

There are a bounty of great songs featuring days of the week. Saturday and Sunday – both sharing the weekend advantage – are the two days with the most songs.



It’s Wednesday and Thursday – perhaps due to some kind of mid-week slump – that are the least represented. Paul Simon, forever unique, wrote one of the few Wednesday songs, the title of the debut Simon and Garfunkel album, Wednesday Morning 3 am.)



There are few very Thursday songs, but ever since 1999, when this was released, there has been no need for another. It is the ultimate Thursday song.



The first single from Hours, his 21st studio album, it was written by Bowie with Reeves Gabrels from The Cure, who also played guitar in Bowie’s band.



Bowie started the song in Bermuda at the end of 1998 on an acoustic guitar, and completed it with Gabrels in England. Bowie wanted female vocals on it, and wanted to invite the American girl-group TLC, an idea that Gabrels did not like.



Holly Palmer ultimately got the invitation to harmonize on this song, and she provided all the female vocals.



The title of the song is one Bowie discovered and loved since he was a kid. It was the title of one of his favorite books, the 1956 autobiography of Eartha Kitt.



That book is now distinguished on its Amazon page and elsewhere because, as is printed, it “inspired David Bowie’s ‘Thursday’s Child.'”

He acknowledged this source for the title on VH1’s “Storytellers,” but emphasized that only the title was borrowed, not the subject:



“This song,” he said, “I might point out, is not actually about Eartha Kitt.”



That title, though, did not originate with Eartha Kitt. It is from a very old English fortune-telling nursery rhyme called “Monday’s Child,” most likely written in the early 1500s. It was used to teach children the days of the week, and, like an old folk song, it first emerged before printing presses, so authorship is unknown.



The first publications of it are in collections of nursery rhymes, starting with the second volume of The Borders of the Tamar and the Tavy, published in England in 1836. It was also included in a 1938 collectioin by the novelist Anna Eliza Bray, called Traditions, Legends, Superstitions, and Sketches of Devonshire.





Being this is Bowie, it is timeless, great and passionate, and essentially Bowie. His singing, his music, his style, sound and vision always was on a trajectory unlike any other. Even his chord progressions are so unconventional and singular, yet give rise and foundation to extraordinary melodies.

This song is an example of that. Try singing this against the chords – it isn’t easy; only a great vocalist like Bowie could sing this, as the melody is as sophisticated as a Cole Porter standard, and requires a singer like Bowie – or perhaps Ella Fitzgerald –with a keen ear, and a powerful voice to fully embody the beautiful but elusive tune.

David Bowie, “Thursday’s Child,” Live in Paris

“Thursday’s Child”

by David Bowie & Reeves Gabrels

All of my life I’ve tried so hard

Doing my best with what I had

Nothing much happened all the same

Something about me stood apart

A whisper of hope that seemed to fail

Maybe I’m born right out of my time

Breaking my life in two



Throw me tomorrow, oh, oh

Now that I really got a chance

Throw me tomorrow, oh, oh

Everything’s falling into place

Throw me tomorrow, oh, oh

Seeing my past to let it go

Throw me tomorrow, oh, oh

Only for you I don’t regret

And I was Thursday’s child

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, born I was





Sometimes I cry my heart to sleep

Nothing prepared me for your smile

Lighting the darkness of my soul

Innocence in your arms



Throw me tomorrow, oh, oh

Now that I really got a chance

Throw me tomorrow, oh, oh

Everything’s falling into place

Throw me tomorrow, oh, oh

Seeing my past to let it go

Throw me tomorrow, oh, oh

Only for you I don’t regret

And I was Thursday’s child