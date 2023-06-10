8 Best Acoustic Guitars Under $2000 of 2023

When you’re looking for acoustic guitars in the $2000 range, you want to make sure you’re making the right choice. It can be hard to know which is the best acoustic guitar for you, particularly with so many options to choose from.

Guitars in this price range have a significantly upgraded sound and feel compared to cheaper models, and they are noticeably nicer to play.

In this article, we’ll show you the best acoustic guitars under $2000 and give you some useful tips to help you pick the right one!

Our favorite pick is the Martin GPC-16E, which is a truly fantastic guitar with years of recommendations from around the industry. This provides the superior quality of Martin’s acoustic guitars with the functionality of electronic pickups. It’s hard to beat.

I also think the Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster is a cool choice – while it isn’t for everyone, it has a pretty unique design that’s fun to play and also very eye-catching!

Read on for our full lineup of the best acoustic guitars under $2000!

Best Acoustic Guitars Under $2000

Here are the top picks (in no particular order)…

SPECS

Body Wood: Mahogany

Mahogany Fretboard: Rosewood, with a Mahogany neck

Rosewood, with a Mahogany neck Fret Count: 24

24 Shape: Dreadnought

Dreadnought Electronics: No

If you know anything about acoustic guitars, then you will have heard of Martin guitars.

Martin is one of the most reputable names in the acoustic guitar industry and is known to make many acoustic guitars with professional qualities. Their guitars are played by some of the biggest names in the music sector.

The Martin D-15M Dreadnought is one of their flagship models. Everything about this guitar is incredibly well crafted. The attention to detail is equally as impressive as the engineering and design.

The solid Indian Rosewood fretboard has 24 frets, although you can’t easily reach the higher ones due to the dreadnought shape, maybe making this more suitable for rhythmic playing rather than lead.

The tone is rich, complex, deep, and versatile, and it feels fantastic to play. While it doesn’t have any electronics built into it, the D-15M has excellent projection – although you will still need to mic it up if you want to play it on larger stages.

Overall this is a great guitar in this price range, and if you want a clean, tasty acoustic tone on a well-made guitar, you should try this!

2. Great for Big Stages – Taylor 224ce-K DLX Acoustic-electric

SPECS

Body Wood: Koa

Koa Fretboard: West African Ebony

West African Ebony Fret Count: 20

20 Shape: Cutaway/ Grand Auditorium

Cutaway/ Grand Auditorium Electronics: Yes – Taylor Expression System 2

Taylor guitars are known to be some of the best on the market, and their 224ce is one of their premium grand auditorium guitars fitted with electronics which is an exceptionally well-made instrument.

The Taylor 224ce offers a stunning, pure, natural tone, whether you’re playing it unplugged or electronically.

Thanks to the built-in pickups, you can plug this guitar directly into an amp, mixing desk, PA, audio interface, or any other type of electrical audio system. This gives the guitar more versatility, makes it easy to use, and makes it practical for musicians who need to perform on amplified stages.

The built-in pickup sounds great, too, and isn’t a basic cheap model.

As for the construction of this guitar, it uses a grand auditorium shape with a cutaway and is built mostly from Koa wood. This design gives it a bright and dynamic tone and also lets you reach the high-up frets if you want to play some higher-pitched riffs.

The guitar’s tone is suitable for many playing styles, and the feel of the guitar provides exquisite playability. If you’re looking to make a long-term investment in a fantastic sounding, feeling (and looking) acoustic guitar, the Taylor is a great pick.

3. Ideal for Unplugged Performances – Martin 000-15SM

SPECS

Body Wood: Mahogany

Mahogany Fretboard: Rosewood fingerboard

Rosewood fingerboard Fret Count: 20

20 Shape: Small, curved

Small, curved Electronics: No

If you’re looking for pure, natural acoustic tones, the Martin 15SM is a top choice.

The curved body style of this guitar makes it comfortable to hold and gives it a dynamic, balanced tone. This guitar can create a mellow sound, but it can also be bright if you push the playing harder, giving you a broad range of tone options.

Thanks to the mostly mahogany construction, this guitar has a decent amount of sustain, even if you’re playing it with more of a mellow tone. These guitar models offer a huge amount of warmth thanks to the solid woods used in their build.

It’s suitable for a broad range of playing styles, whether you want to use it for fingerstyle playing or something more modern. This guitar can handle anything you throw at it.

This guitar features an excellent level of projection and volume thanks to the way the fretboard neck meets the body, with the 12th fret being in line with the outer edge.

Just like any Martin guitar, the build quality is top-notch. In comparison to the D-15M, this has a more mellow tone and is slightly quieter, although it has more range when playing in quieter dynamics.

4. For Classical Guitarists – Cordoba GK Pro Negra Nylon String

SPECS

Body Wood: Spruce and rosewood

Spruce and rosewood Fretboard: Ebony

Ebony Fret Count: 19

19 Shape: Lightweight Spanish Flamenco

Lightweight Spanish Flamenco Electronics: Yes

One of the main things that make this guitar stand out against others on this list is the fact that it uses nylon strings.

This is more in the style of classical guitars, giving you a different tone style compared to guitars using metal strings. If you play classical guitar, flamenco, or other traditional music, this is one of the best choices on this list.

I’m a huge fan of nylon string guitars thanks to their unique tone and comfortable feeling, and as far as classics go, this Cordoba GK Pro is one of the nicest guitars out there on the modern market.

The solid Sitka spruce top and solid rosewood sides give this guitar an excellent level of resonance and vibration, creating a full, rich tone with plenty of exciting harmonics.

It features a comfortable cutaway, and the general body shape and curves are inspired by Spanish flamenco guitars.

It features an internal electric pickup with an electric system that provides a few extra controls for tone and volume, which is a nice addition and gives players more tonal options.

While nylon stringed/classical style guitars aren’t for everyone, this is easily one of the best guitars of this style in this price range. If you’re looking for a classical-style guitar, then there isn’t anything you can fault with this. It’s truly a work of art as far as guitars are concerned.

5. Electro/Acoustic Chic – Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster

SPECS

Body Wood: Ebony, Mahogany, and Spruce

Ebony, Mahogany, and Spruce Fretboard: Ebony

Ebony Fret Count: 22

22 Shape: Acoustic Stratocaster

Acoustic Stratocaster Electronics: Yes, with 10 different voice options

While Fender is traditionally known for their electric guitars, their new Acoustasonic guitar range is exciting to look at, play, and listen to.

This range takes inspiration from some of Fender’s iconic electric guitar designs (in this case, the Stratocaster) and turns them into sweet acoustic guitars. The result is a collection of quirky guitars that are in the shape and style of Fender’s electrics but with an acoustic design.

This Acoustasonic Stratocaster is a great example of how this concept can be executed super nicely. This guitar gives you the best of the acoustic and electric worlds. It has a strat-shaped body but uses a hollow, acoustic design.

It’s also fitted with a bunch of different pickups, which can be switched between with the 5-way selector switch. This is paired with an A/B switch, giving you a total of 10 different amplified guitar tones (without even using the tone control).

Because it uses a thinner body, it doesn’t have quite the same level of volume as other acoustic guitars when played unplugged, although the real purpose of this guitar is to use it with an amp because the electronic circuits are a joy to use.

If you’re looking for an exciting and unique guitar that gives you a huge range of tone choices (and looks really sweet), then the Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster is a great choice!

6. Natural Glory – Takamine Legacy EF508KC

SPECS

Body Wood: Koa body, Mahogany neck

Koa body, Mahogany neck Fretboard: Rosewood

Rosewood Fret Count: 20

20 Shape: Single Cutaway

Single Cutaway Electronics: Yes

If you’re on the hunt for a gorgeous-looking and sounding acoustic guitar, the Takamine Legacy EF508KC is an absolute stunner.

Just from the first glimpse of this thing, you can tell it is going to be a real sweety – and wait until you hear the tone! You can’t deny that this guitar has a beautiful look.

The polished Koa has a very attractive shine and glow, and all the other details on this guitar are incredibly aesthetically pleasing.

Although looks will only get you so far with a guitar… which is fine because this guitar has an equally beautiful tone, too, it’s deep, rich, and dynamic with crystalline, bell-like highs. It feels nice, and it’s very tasty on the ears.

The built-in electronics sound great and make it super easy to plug this guitar into an amp. The circuit also has a three-band EQ, so you can really shape the tone of this guitar without needing to fiddle around with the amp controls.

If you’re looking for a professional-grade acoustic-electric guitar with a truly unique and eye-watering appearance, this beauty from Takamine will make you very happy.

7. Unbeatable Quality – Martin GPC-16E

SPECS

Body Wood: Rosewood and Spruce

Rosewood and Spruce Fretboard: Rosewood

Rosewood Fret Count: 20

20 Shape: Grand Auditorium

Grand Auditorium Electronics: Yes, Fishman Matrix VT Enhance NT2

This guitar is at the top end of the price bracket, but for good reason – it’s a top-notch guitar. Like all Martin guitars, this is made with superior craftsmanship and design.

You can immediately feel the level of skill and attention to detail that has gone into building this instrument.

Words don’t really do this guitar justice. It’s really one of the nicest I’ve ever tried.

The body shape features a cutaway, meaning you can easily fly up to the higher end of the fretboard. The shape is also very comfortable to play and quickly feels like an extension of your body.

The guitar also features an electronic pickup system made by Fishman, which is also top quality. If you’re looking for an acoustic guitar that doesn’t compromise on feel and tone, this is it.

SPECS

Body Wood: Spruce and Mahogany

Spruce and Mahogany Fretboard: Rosewood

Rosewood Fret Count: 20

20 Shape: Dreadnought

Dreadnought Electronics: Yes

This guitar from Yamaha is on the more affordable end of the price bracket but still provides a fantastic experience that is miles better than guitars on the cheaper end of the spectrum. This is a high-quality instrument made by one of the bigger names in the instrument industry.

It’s based on the iconic 60s Nippon Gakki guitars but made to meet the needs of modern performers. It sounds and feels great across the board.

Best Acoustic Guitars Under $2000 Buyer’s Guide

There are a bunch of things you should consider when choosing an Acoustic Guitar Under $2000. Understanding these points will help you to find the best guitar for your needs.

Tone and Sound Quality – String Type

One of the first things to think about when buying a new acoustic guitar is the tone and sound quality. Based on how guitars are made (and what they are made from), there can be a huge variation in the tone style.

Some guitars are much brighter sounding than others, while a different guitar might have a warm tone with more emphasized bass frequencies.

A second consideration of this type of string used by the guitar. Most guitars use metal strings, which have a bright, twangy tone. Although, a lot of acoustic guitars use nylon strings, which have a warmer, more classical sound.

The choice to make here ultimately comes down to your personal preferences and what style of music you want to play.

Wood Selection

A second point to consider is the type of wood used to make the guitar. Guitars can be made out of a huge range of wood types, each with unique properties. The main way they affect guitars is in their weight, tone, and appearance.

In this price range, you’re pretty much guaranteed that the guitars will be made out of the best wood possible. Guitars in the $2000 price range are designed to be played by professional musicians, so they will use some of the best wood.

Some of the most popular tonewoods used in acoustic guitars are solid Sitka spruce, solid mahogany, cedar, rosewood, and maple. Typically the fretboard is made of rosewood, although you will find some variation here.

Common tonewoods for acoustic guitars include spruce, cedar, mahogany, rosewood, and maple. Each wood has distinct tonal properties, so it’s important to test different combinations and find the one that appeals to your ears.

The nuances of guitar wood types are a huge topic that is beyond the scope of this article, so do some of your own research. Besides the way it makes guitars sound, you may want to choose a wood that has a visual style that suits your tastes.

Personal Preference and Feel – Cutaway

Acoustic guitars come in a large range of design styles. From dreadnaughts to cutaways, 3/4 size to archtop, you can find a huge amount of variation. They all come with slightly different dimensions and styles.

The best way to find the right style for you is to go to a guitar shop and test out the different types they have. Trust your instincts as a musician and go for a guitar style that feels right in your hands.

Electronics

While acoustic guitars are pretty loud on their own, there are many advantages to getting an acoustic guitar fitted with an electric pickup. This essentially gives you the sound and feel of an acoustic guitar, combined with the extra functionality and amplification of an electric guitar.

A lot of guitars in this price range tend to have electric pickups, although not all of them do. If you think you would benefit from being able to plug your acoustic guitar into an amp, PA, or recording equipment, then you should go for an acoustic with an electric pickup.

Alternatively, you can use a microphone to capture the audio sound of your guitar, although it won’t be so easy to work with.

If you plan on performing on stage, then an electronic pickup is essential.

Build Quality and Construction

The build quality of guitars can vary greatly, although, in this price range, you can expect something to be built to a very fine grade. The joining, bracing, finishing, and attention to detail of guitars are all things to look out for.

Certain guitars will have a bias towards particular areas of the build quality. For example, they might have a better-designed neck but cut corners on the body. That said, most guitars in this price range will be well-balanced.

Playability and Comfort

You’ll find that some guitars are more comfortable and playable than others. This is typically down to how well the guitar suits your muscles, body, and the musical styles you play.

The most important things to think about are the body and neck shape, the action (how far the strings are from the fretboard), weight, and other variables.

For example, some people prefer a wider fretboard, but others prefer a narrow one. Again, you can work out your best type by playing as many guitars as you can and working out what feels the most comfortable for you.

Brand

This is probably the least important factor, but each brand has its own style and reputation. Each manufacturer has a unique approach to making guitars, so you might have a preference for a certain brand.

For example, Fender is better known for making electric guitars, while Martin is one of the most reputable names in the acoustic guitar industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is it worth buying a cheap acoustic guitar?

Sometimes it is worth buying a cheap acoustic guitar, although, as the saying goes – you get what you pay for.

If you are just looking to try the acoustic guitar out to see if you enjoy playing it, then sure, buying a cheap guitar is a good idea because it means you won’t waste much money if you end up not enjoying it.

However, if you want to take guitar more seriously, then buying a more expensive one is a much better choice. Cheaper guitars tend not to feel or sound nice, which can be offputting when you want to practice and also make it harder to make progress.

More expensive guitars are made better, resulting in an improved feel and sound, which will encourage you to play more, and let you enjoy your playing more.

What price range is a decent acoustic guitar?

The price range for decent guitars is roughly anywhere from $500 and above.

Below this, you can still get some really nice guitars, although, for a more professional and outstanding build and sound quality, you’d want to go for something $500+. This is a good investment, and guitars, at this point, will sound and feel very good.

If you go for something in the $1000 range, then you will get an even better guitar. If you enjoy playing guitar, then it can be a real treat to invest in a higher quality instrument and have something to play that feels like an extension of your body.

Do older acoustic guitars sound better?

Some older acoustic guitars sound better, but others don’t. It all depends on how well the guitars are made and how well they are looked after.

Some new acoustic guitars sound fantastic, and some older acoustic guitars sound terrible. The reverse is also true. Many people enjoy the warm, vintage tone of older acoustic guitars, although others prefer the brightness offered by newer guitars.

What is considered the best acoustic guitar in the world?

Choosing ‘the best’ acoustic guitar in the world is a subjective issue, and you won’t get the same answer from every musician.

However, statistically speaking, the Martin Dreadnaught is the most popular acoustic guitar design historically and has been copied by guitar producers worldwide. This is a very popular guitar design, and for a good reason, these are a joy to play!

Summary

If I had to pick one, I’d go for the Martin GPC-16E because it maximizes sound quality and feel. As far as acoustic guitars go, this is really hard to beat. Alternatively, the Fender Acoustasonic Stratocaster is another fun choice if you want something a bit more unique and creative.

Ultimately the choice is yours; make sure you pick a guitar that looks, feels, and sounds like like something you could fall in love with!