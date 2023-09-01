10 Best AirPods Alternatives of 2023

Apple's AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they aren't the only great wireless earbuds out there. There are a couple of AirPods alternatives available that may offer something Apple's product doesn't.

In this article, we're going over the top 10 best AirPods alternatives available for purchase now at prices high and low. We also included a buyer's guide to give you all of the information you need before you make your purchase.

Our #1 pick for the best overall AirPods alternative is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for their sound quality, active noise cancellation, and spatial audio support.

Keep reading to find out which of the 10 AirPods alternatives we're covering is the best fit for you.

Best AirPods Alternatives

1. Best Overall AirPods Alternative – Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

SPECS

Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Comes with Bose Fit Kit

Comes with Bose Fit Kit Water and Sweat Resistant: Yes

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the best overall alternative to AirPods for a couple of reasons.

First, their price tag is about the same, around $250 each. Second, the QuietComfort comes with the same water and sweat resistance rating as the AirPods, making both great fits for working out.

Beyond their similarities, however, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II also comes with a host of great features that would make any AirPods fan willing to check them out.

Bose strategically positioned microphones in each of their earbuds for the QuietComfort to minimize external noise as much as possible. This also helps with spatial audio, as the QC can enable its active noise cancellation as you move.

While they're blocking ambient noise, they're focusing on delivering a great audio performance to your ears. They aren't Apple products, but they are fully capable of connecting with Apple devices.

The earbuds come with touch controls that will allow you to control everything from the earbuds themselves. These active noise cancelling earbuds are also great for Android devices.

If you're looking for the best Apple AirPods alternatives, the best of the best is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

2. Best AirPods Alternative for Working Out – Beats PowerBeats Pro

SPECS

Battery Life: 9 hours

9 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Multiple Ear Tips

Multiple Ear Tips Water and Sweat Resistant: Yes

One of the best AirPods features is their sweat resistance and overall ability to stay in your ear canal while you're moving. If you want the same capabilities from your AirPods alternatives, one of the best you could buy would be the Beats PowerBeats Pro.

While your AirPods may function well in the gym, the PowerBeats Pro was built for the gym. They were designed with intense workouts in mind.

Their design includes an ear hook on each earbud meant to keep your music in place no matter how hard you're going. They come with Apple's H1 Processor Chip which provides great sound quality as well.

Touch controls further reinforce the fact that these are great workout earbuds, as you'll never need to pull out your phone to change a song. Instead, simply press one of the buttons behind your ear.

The PowerBeats Pro are some of the best AirPods alternatives we have on this list for active noise cancellation. Even in the loudest of environments, you should still be able to hear your music clear as day while avoiding noise pollution.

At around $100 less than the AirPods, these are a great alternative in more ways than one. If you want the best alternative to AirPods for the gym and hard workouts, there aren't many better earbuds than the Beats PowerBeats Pro.

3. Best AirPods Alternative for Battery Life – Sennheiser Momentum 3 True Wireless

SPECS

Battery Life: 7 hours

7 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Silicone Ear Adapters

Silicone Ear Adapters Water and Sweat Resistant: Yes

Battery life is very important in the world of earbuds. As they are inherently wireless and tiny, you have to rely on small batteries to keep them going while you listen to your favorite music at full volume.

Luckily, many come with portable charging cases that can keep a much larger charge than the earbuds themselves. Enter the Sennheiser Momentum 3 True Wireless, a pair of earbuds with a respectable 7 hours of battery life and an even more impressive 28 hours with the charging case counted as well.

While 7 hours of battery life may not seem that impressive, having 4 full charges waiting for you in the case is. That's over a full day's worth of listening time, plus some more for the next day.

At $50 less than the AirPods, these are more affordable earbuds as well. They, too, come with adaptive sound control and great audio quality that you would expect from Sennheiser.

With an IPX4 splash resistance rating, these headphones should work well in the gym as workout earbuds. They also come with a great transparency mode to hear the world around you as you wear them.

Sennheiser also included silicone ear adapters to make sure that every user can attain a perfect fit. If you're worried about battery life when looking to replace your AirPods, rest assured with the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless.

4. Best AirPods Alternative for Apple Compatibility – Beats Studio Buds

SPECS

Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Three Ear Tip Sizes

Three Ear Tip Sizes Water and Sweat Resistant: Yes

Apple users love using their Apple devices together. Apple as a company has done a great job of allowing all of their products to be used together in the Apple ecosystem, so it's no surprise some people looking for AirPods alternatives may want to keep this feature.

Beats Studio Buds can be fully integrated with an iPhone, and you can control them from said phone the same way you would a pair of AirPods.

Beats Studio Buds are great earbuds in their own right. They fit well, have an engaging audio performance, and decent battery life of 24 hours with the charging case included.

Their noise isolation works very well and is just one of their listening modes, along with the transparency mode. Dual-beam forming microphones focus on your voice during phone calls as well, so you can have a clear conversation no matter how loud your environment is.

If you're looking for alternatives to AirPods that come with premium features for a reasonable price, the Beats Studio Buds may be the best choice for you. They come with excellent noise cancellation, play a fantastic sound, and have a decent total battery life to boot.

Buy these ANC earbuds as an AirPods alternative perfect for compatibility with Apple.

5. Best Expensive AirPods Alternatives – Sony WF-1000XM4

SPECS

Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Noise Isolation Earbuds Tips

Noise Isolation Earbuds Tips Water and Sweat Resistant: Yes

Budgets aren't a problem for everybody, and if money isn't standing in between you and the earbuds you want, let me introduce you to the Sony WF-1000XM4.

They're just under $300 at the time of writing, not too much more than a regular pair of AirPods Pro 2nd Generation. They come with a bunch of great features that justify their price tag, including active noise cancelation, which only Sony knows best.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 also comes with the ability to be connected to the Sony Headphones Connect app, which helps you use and customize your earbuds.

They are true wireless earbuds as well, meaning they don't have a single cord for you to worry about. Instead, they come with a lightweight and portable charging case that can hold 20+ of charge time on a single battery.

As soon as you start a conversation with someone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 automatically pauses your music and lets in ambient sound so you can continue your conversation without being interrupted, effectively creating an intelligent conversation mode.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is great at adaptive noise cancelling and is an overall great pair of true wireless earphones. Buy these today if you want a great alternative to AirPods and don't care how much you spend.

6. Best Budget AirPods Alternative – Samsung Galaxy Buds

SPECS

Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Ergonomic Fit

Ergonomic Fit Water and Sweat Resistant: No

While a lot of Apple AirPods alternatives on this list are priced well above $100, you don't have to spend big to get a good comparison.

For $69 at the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy Buds will offer you reliable performance, good sound quality, and true wireless earbuds. For such a low dollar amount, you'll get impressive noise canceling that filters out loud noises like nothing.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds come with an always-on voice assistant who can help you send a text message or make a phone call without lifting a finger. Samsung also put style first with their Galaxy Buds, giving their customers five color patterns to choose from.

The Galaxy Buds' bass is second to none, with AKG-tuned 12mm speakers in each ear that work hard to play everything in supreme audio quality.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation may cost you more than $200, but that doesn't mean you need to shell out the same amount to get a good alternative.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are less than a third of the price and will still give you the great sound quality you're looking for from your true wireless earbuds.

7. Best True Wireless AirPods Alternative – Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

SPECS

Battery Life: 5 hours

5 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Ergonomic Design

Ergonomic Design Water and Sweat Resistant: Yes

Speaking of true wireless earbuds and Samsung Galaxy Buds, if you can afford to spend a little more than our budget option, you may want to check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

They're the next generation of the previous earbuds we covered, and they're certainly an upgrade. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with a host of new features that make them a great alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with Samsung's patented enhanced 360-degree audio, which will amplify everything you want to hear while minimizing everything you don't. It works perfectly to make these a great pair of noise canceling earbuds.

They also play your phone calls in HD, making every normal call feel like you're talking in person. Talking in person itself is even better with these earbuds as they come with a conversation mode that will allow you to hear the person you're talking to with the earbuds in.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best noise canceling earbuds on our list today. They're a great alternative to the AirPods for anyone looking for true wireless earbuds that still provide the same premium-level sound quality they're looking for.

They're around the same price as well, making them a suitable alternative across the board.

8. Best Mid-Range AirPods Alternative – Sony LinkBuds S

SPECS

Battery Life: 6 hours

6 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Ultra Small and Light Design

Ultra Small and Light Design Water and Sweat Resistance: Yes

We've covered earbuds around the same price as the AirPods, and we've covered some above their price tag and well below it - but what about a great alternative to AirPods that's somewhere in between?

Introducing the Sony LinkBuds S, a great mid-range option that provides a lot of the same great features AirPods users would want from an alternative. At $128 at the time of writing, these earbuds are just about 50% of the price of a brand new pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation.

Even for earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds S are ultra-lightweight and small, making them super portable. You can even connect up to two devices at once with these headphones, allowing you to switch between inputs with ease.

If you like smart features, you're going to love the LinkBuds S. They come with behavior-learning smart technology that learns to automatically adjust sound according to the environment you're in.

The noise cancelling technology is never off as well. Sony programmed their LinkBuds S to automatically switch between blocking out ambient noise and letting it in, again depending on the environment you're in.

The Sony LinkBuds S are some of the smartest earbuds on the market and are a great alternative to the Apple AirPods at only half the price.

9. Best AirPods Alternative for Running – Bose Sport Earbuds

SPECS

Battery Life: 5 hours

5 hours Noise Cancellation: No

No Comfort and Fit: StayHear Max Tips

StayHear Max Tips Water and Sweat Resistant: Yes

The Bose Sport Earbuds are some of the best earbuds for performance. If you're working out or specifically running, these are the AirPods replacements for you. They're true wireless earbuds that come with some of the best sound quality of any entry on our list today.

They also come with multiple StayHear Max ear tips, Bose's way of ensuring that no matter how crazy your running session is, these earbuds won't budge.

The StayHear Max tips also come with a unique umbrella shape that keeps them in your ears without bothering you while you're on the go. The Bose Sport Earbuds are also incredibly sweat-resistant, so you don't have to worry about shorting them out.

Simple touch controls on the sides of the earbuds also work to ensure that all control can be enabled from the earbuds themselves. With these Sport Earbuds, you'll never have to pull out your phone to choose the next song.

When fully charged, the charging case can provide you with two more complete charges or two hours of battery life from a 15-minute quick-charge session.

If you love running and are looking for wireless earbuds that will stay in your ear while you do so and are also a great alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro, check out the Bose Sport Earbuds. At $219, they're about the same price as the AirPods as well.

10. Best AirPods Alternative for Wireless Charging – Google Pixel Buds Pro

SPECS

Battery Life: 11 hours

11 hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Comfort and Fit: Sensors to Reduce Plugged-Ear Feeling

Sensors to Reduce Plugged-Ear Feeling Water and Sweat Resistant: Yes

We love that the AirPods Pro have wireless charging capabilities. Put them in their charging case and put the case on a wireless charger, and you'll be able to listen to your favorite tunes in a matter of minutes.

We chose the Google Pixel Buds Pro as an alternative to the AirPods for this very reason; their wireless charging capabilities are second to none.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are wireless earbuds designed with the user in mind. They come with great noise cancelling technology through their Silent Seal design, a form of noise cancelling that works by adapting to the shape of your ear to block noise out before it can ever get in.

If you do want to hear the outside world, however, Google also included a transparency mode that will allow outside noise in.

You can make crystal-clear calls while using the Google Pixel Buds through its wind-blocking mesh covers and beamforming microphones.

The charging case combined with the earbuds themselves gives you a resounding 31 hours of playback time. If you want a great true wireless alternative to the AirPods Pro, consider buying the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Best AirPods Alternatives Buyer's Guide

Before you buy an alternative to Apple's AirPods, there are a few things you should consider. You should think about the wireless earbuds' features and connectivity, sound quality, comfort and fit, and battery life before completing your purchase.

Features and Connectivity

Consider the features that matter most to you. This might include active noise cancellation (ANC), touch controls, voice assistant integration, water and sweat resistance (for workouts), and compatibility with your devices.

Also, check the connectivity options, especially the Bluetooth version, for seamless pairing.

Sound Quality

The audio experience is one of the most important things to consider. Look for earbuds with a balanced sound profile, clear and detailed audio, and good bass response. Consider the frequency range, driver quality, and any audio enhancement technologies the earbuds might offer.

Comfort and Fit

Comfortable earbuds ensure a pleasant experience during extended use. Check if the earbuds come with multiple ear tips or styles to find the best fit for your ears. The earbuds should stay securely in place, especially if you plan to use them during physical activities.

Battery Life

Evaluate the battery life of both the earbuds and their charging case. Longer battery life ensures you can use the earbuds throughout the day without frequent charging. Consider your typical usage patterns to determine if the battery life meets your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do these alternatives work with iPhones and other devices?

Yes, many wireless earbuds, including those mentioned above, are designed to work with iPhones and other devices. They typically support Bluetooth connectivity, making them compatible with a wide range of smartphones and devices.

Are there wireless earbuds with similar ease of pairing like AirPods?

Yes, many wireless earbuds have simplified pairing processes similar to AirPods. Some even use their own quick-pairing methods with devices, providing a seamless connection experience.

Do these alternatives have touch controls or physical buttons?

Different models offer different control mechanisms. Some have touch controls, some have physical buttons, and some use a combination of both. It's important to check the specific control scheme of the earbuds you're interested in.

Do any alternatives have a charging case like AirPods?

Yes, many wireless earbuds come with charging cases similar to AirPods. These cases offer convenience for storage and additional battery life.

Are there alternatives with good sound quality?

Absolutely, many alternative earbuds offer excellent sound quality. Look for models with features like larger drivers, customizable EQ settings, and advanced audio technologies for enhanced sound.

Conclusion

While AirPods may be some of the most popular earbuds on the market, many true wireless headphones out there that are good alternatives.

You can find a good active noise canceling alternative to the AirPods by looking at sound quality, comfort and fit, battery life, and the features and connectivity capabilities.

If you want the best alternative to AirPods, check out the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.