10 Best Beginner DJ Controllers of 2023

Are you passionate about DJing and dreaming of creating incredible music mixes but finding yourself confused about which DJ controller to invest in?

Here’s good news! The market is filled with a diverse range of beginner DJ controllers that are high-quality and affordable.

In this article, we have listed the 10 best beginner DJ controllers that are compact, robust, and packed with pro-grade features. Additionally, we will provide you with valuable insights through a buyer’s guide that will help you pick the best DJ Controller.

Our #1 pick, the Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX, features large jog wheels and lets you blend up to four tracks simultaneously. It’s incredibly easy to operate, making it ideal for beginners.

Read on to discover the perfect DJ controller to help you hone your DJing skills.

Best Beginner DJ Controllers

1. Best DJ Controller Under $300 – Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX

SPECS

Sampler : Serato DJ Lite software

: Serato DJ Lite software Pads : 16 x Back-lit Performance Pads

: 16 x Back-lit Performance Pads Jog Wheels : 2 x 6″ Jog Wheels, Capacitive Touch

: 2 x 6″ Jog Wheels, Capacitive Touch Number of Decks: 4

The Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX offers beginner DJs the option to blend up to four tracks simultaneously and create a dynamic soundscape.

As far as sound quality is concerned, it’s fantastic. With its built-in 24-bit audio interface, you can expect original, crisp, and clean sound. Simply connect it to your computer using a reliable USB cable, and you’re good to go without any fuss or hassle.

Even for beginners, keeping mixes on beat won’t be difficult. It’s easy to the beats per minute (BPM) of each track on the controller’s high-resolution color display, make minor adjustments, and play their mixes in sync.

Plus, you can also effortlessly access cues, loops, fader cuts, samples, and apply effects to your music and personalize your DJ set with the help of its large 6-inch capacitive-touch jog wheels.

2. Best DJ Controller for Mobile Setups – Pioneer DJ DDJ-200

SPECS

Sampler : WeDJ and rekordbox DJ software

: WeDJ and rekordbox DJ software Pads : 16 x Velocity-sensitive Pads

: 16 x Velocity-sensitive Pads Jog Wheels : 2 x

: 2 x Number of Decks: 2

The Pioneer DJ DDJ-200 is a compact yet incredibly stylish controller that can be seamlessly connected to any mobile device.

But don’t be fooled by its small size; the DDJ-200 packs a punch. Its 16 performance pads hand you the keys to whip up mixes like a pro.

All you need to do is connect the DDJ-200 to your mobile device, and it will integrate with popular music libraries such as iTunes and Rekordbox. This integration gives you the freedom to easily mix tracks from your existing music collection.

So whether you’re performing at a small gathering or a bustling venue, this controller ensures that you stand out from the crowd and deliver unforgettable entertainment to the audience.

3. Best to Learn the Basics of DJing – Numark Mixtrack Pro FX

SPECS

Sampler : Serato DJ Lite software

: Serato DJ Lite software Pads : 16 x Backlit Performance Pads

: 16 x Backlit Performance Pads Jog Wheels : 2 x 6″ Jog Wheels, Capacitive Touch

: 2 x 6″ Jog Wheels, Capacitive Touch Number of Decks: 2

Many new users who are learning DJing skills tend to prefer the Numark Mixtrack Pro FX DJ controller because it offers them unparalleled control over track manipulation.

You’ll enjoy learning beatmatching and scratching with its large 6-inch touch-sensitive jog wheels. Moreover, you can easily browse and stream countless tracks directly in Serato DJ Lite from top providers such as SoundCloud and TIDAL.

This implies that you’ll have access to a vast range of music, so you can practice, try out new tracks, and explore different sounds and genres.

4. Best Portable DJ Controller – Numark DJ2GO2 Touch

SPECS

Sampler : Serato DJ Lite software

: Serato DJ Lite software Pads : 8 x Velocity-sensitive Pads

: 8 x Velocity-sensitive Pads Jog Wheels: 2 x Jog Wheels, Capacitive Touch

2 x Jog Wheels, Capacitive Touch Number of Decks: 2

The Numark DJ2GO2 Touch weighs only 12.3 ounces, so you can carry it with you wherever you go and showcase your DJing skills to impress your friends.

Although it’s small, it boasts two decks equipped with a crossfader and touch-capacitive jog wheels. This allows you to comfortably adjust the tempo of your tracks and create smooth transitions between them.

Place it on a DJ table and connect it to any DJ mixer or speakers using the 1/8-inch connector. It even gives you the freedom to customize your controller to match your style and streamline your workflow.

Once you are done throwing down some mind-blowing tunes, it is so sleek that you can conveniently slide it into your pocket and take it anywhere you want.

5. Best DJ Controller for Party Lovers – Numark Party Mix II with Built-in Light Show

SPECS

Sampler : Virtual DJ LE software

: Virtual DJ LE software Pads : 8 x Backlit Performance Pads

: 8 x Backlit Performance Pads Jog Wheels : 2 x Jog Wheels, Touch sensitive

: 2 x Jog Wheels, Touch sensitive Number of Decks: 2

The Numark Party Mix II is the ultimate product for beginners looking to mix party music and rock at any event like a seasoned professional.

You can hype up the party with its built-in DJ lighting FX, which adds a captivating visual element to your sets.

As you mix and blend tracks, the integrated LED light show dances in perfect sync, immersing both you and your audience in a mesmerizing audio-visual experience. You even have the option to customize the light show to suit the mood of the party.

It has two DJ decks equipped with two large touch-sensitive jog wheels. So even if you are moving or dancing behind the DJ table, you would have precise control over your music and can scratch and adjust the frequencies of tracks like a walk in the park.

There is no need for additional components as it comes with a built-in sound card, and it is also portable. Basically, it is an all-in-one package that allows you to slay the party with some straight-fire beats.

6. Best for Honing DJing Skills – Hercules DJ DJControl Inpulse 500

SPECS

Sampler : Serato DJ Lite software

: Serato DJ Lite software Pads : 16 x RGB Backlit Pads, 8 x Modes

: 16 x RGB Backlit Pads, 8 x Modes Jog Wheels : 2 x 5.5″ Jog Wheels, Touch Detection, Vinyl Mode

: 2 x 5.5″ Jog Wheels, Touch Detection, Vinyl Mode Number of Decks: 2

The Inpulse 500 makes it super easy for beginners to fine-tune tracks and blend music just the way they want it.

The two touch-sensitive jog wheels you get here are actually the perfect size for beginner DJs to practice scratching techniques and create a rhythmic effect.

But the first thing you’ll notice about it is its set of 16 backlit RGB pads. They possess a visually appealing appearance and also assist in making better decisions about your mixes by providing visual feedback.

Regarding its audio interface, it has tremendous noise cancellation ability. It eliminates distortion and improves the overall sound quality. Plus, its loop-in/loop-out buttons let you create variety in your mixes.

What most users love about the Inpulse 500 is its user-friendly design, which makes it a great tool for learning and practicing a range of mixing techniques.

7. Best for Practicing Beatmatching – Roland DJ-202

SPECS

Sampler : Serato DJ Lite

: Serato DJ Lite Pads : 16 x Backlit, Velocity-sensitive Pads:

: 16 x Backlit, Velocity-sensitive Pads: Jog Wheels : 2 x Jog Wheels, low latency, large-sized platters

: 2 x Jog Wheels, low latency, large-sized platters Number of Decks: 4

We just can’t get enough of the DJ-202’s amazing built-in drum kits. They’ve been taken from Roland’s legendary pattern-909, pattern-808, pattern-707, and pattern-606.

All you need to do is select your tracks and start using the DJ-202’s TR kits to create your own unique beats and loops and add some texture to your music.

When it comes to latency, the DJ-202 is top-notch. The moment you press the play button, the track will start playing instantly without any delay.

This is especially great for beginner DJs who are still honing their skills and might be more sensitive to timing issues.

And the best part is it’s incredibly user-friendly. The interface is intuitive, the display is clear, and it’s compact enough to take with you wherever you go.

8. Best Controller for Live Performance DJs – Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 MK3

SPECS

Sampler : Traktor Pro 3 DJ software

: Traktor Pro 3 DJ software Pads : 16 x RGB

: 16 x RGB Jog Wheels : 2 x 5.5″

: 2 x 5.5″ Number of Decks: 2

You’ll take a big step closer to your dream of becoming the best live performance DJ artist with this DJ controller.

It gives you complete control over your music. You can visually see the beats and manually align the timings of different tracks during your performances using its beat grid mode.

During live shows, many DJs seek a scratching function, and the S2 MK3 fulfills that need. Its smooth scratching capability is so user-friendly that even beginners can master the art and add their personal touch to sets, making them truly unique.

To top it off, this DJ controller comes with a full version of Traktor Pro 3, powerful software that enhances your live performances.

With this winning combination of hardware and software, you’ll be able to deliver unforgettable shows.

9. Best for Those Who Want to Learn DJ Battle Techniques – Pioneer DJ DDJ-REV1

SPECS

Sampler : Rekordbox DJ software

: Rekordbox DJ software Pads : 16 x Performance Pads

: 16 x Performance Pads Jog Wheels : 2 x 5.2″

: 2 x 5.2″ Number of Decks: 2

The Pioneer DJ DDJ-REV1 is a total game-changer if you want to up your chances of winning any DJ battle. Even if you’re starting out, this controller makes it super easy to pull off pro-level moves and perform advanced mixing techniques.

Its layout is pretty spacious. So you won’t have to worry about making mistakes. You can operate it comfortably even when you’re under pressure and time is ticking away.

The coolest part I find in DDJ- REV1 is that you can play the scratch pattern at the perfect tempo without relying on a physical crossfader.

All you have to do is select the scratch pattern you want on the performance pads and then either move the jog wheel backward or take your hand off the controller.

It’s a genius feature that not only saves your physical crossfader from wear and tear but also lets you add scratching to your mixes without spending hours and hours practicing.

You can even interact with the crowd and amp them up through its built-in microphone input.

One aspect that users particularly love about the DDJ-REV1 is its similarity to a professional DJM-S mixer and PLX turntable in terms of setup. This makes it an ideal choice for DJs who wish to practice on equipment they may encounter in a club or live setting.

10. Best for Creating and Performing Incredible Mixes – Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4

SPECS

Sampler : Serato DJ Pro license

: Serato DJ Pro license Pads : 16 x Performance Pads

: 16 x Performance Pads Jog Wheels: 2 x Jog Wheels

2 x Jog Wheels Number of Decks: 2

If you’re a beginner looking to learn DJing skills quickly, then the Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 is the perfect option for you.

It’s super easy to use and allows you to create smooth transitions between tracks by controlling multiple effects all at once

You just turn a knob, and effects like echo, reverb, and flanger will be added to your track. The best part is you can even apply these effects to two tracks simultaneously without needing to tweak anything, as it automatically adjusts the volume and BPM of the tracks for you.

There is also a microphone input with a dedicated EQ. This is especially great for MCs or DJs who love adding their own vocals to their mixes.

Just grab a USB cable, connect it to any device you want, and you’re good to go. However, if you want to connect it to speakers or an amplifier, you’ll need an RCA cable. The great news is that you receive these cables for free with the controller.

Best Beginner DJ Controllers Buyer’s Guide

As a beginner, choosing the right DJ controller is of utmost importance when it comes to learning and refining your skills. The market is flooded with numerous options, which can make the decision-making process quite overwhelming.

Fear not; this comprehensive guide is here to assist you in selecting the ideal DJ controller that suits your requirements. We will consider various factors such as budget, future goals, functionality, software compatibility, portability, and potential for future upgrades.

Let’s dive in and unravel the secrets to finding your perfect match in the world of DJ controllers.

Set a Budget and Stick to It

Before delving into the realm of comparing various features offered by different DJ controllers, it is imperative to establish your budget. The market is saturated with an abundance of DJ controllers, each boasting an array of enticing features.

However, it is crucial to recognize that not all of these features will be practical or necessary for beginners. To ensure a wise investment, it is essential to strike a balance between price, quality, and usefulness.

As a novice DJ, opting for a budget-friendly or mid-range controller with essential features will suffice. If you’re looking for a reliable option under $100, the Numark DJ2GO2 Touch might pique your interest.

Find the Right Size of Jog Wheels

Jog wheels come in varying sizes, with certain controllers featuring larger jog wheels that offer an expansive surface area for heightened tactile control and precise adjustments.

These larger jog wheels are particularly beneficial for DJs who prioritize intricate scratching and turntablism techniques, enabling them to showcase their skills with finesse.

When seeking the ideal DJ controller, it is imperative to select one equipped with responsive, mid-sized jog wheels, much like the Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX.

These jog wheels strike a perfect balance between control and portability, delivering ample touch sensitivity and responsiveness necessary for seamless track manipulation and engaging scratching techniques.

By opting for a controller featuring such jog wheel dimensions, beginner DJs can embark on their musical journey with confidence

Quality of Controls

High-quality controls offer responsiveness, precision, and durability, enhancing the overall DJing experience. So before you decide on a DJ controller, test the faders and knobs.

Move them back and forth, making sure they glide smoothly without any wobbling or feeling too tight. This will ensure that you have precise control over the audio levels and settings.

Don’t forget about the buttons and jog wheels. They play a significant role in your DJing experience. Give the buttons a gentle press to see if they respond instantly and give you the feedback you expect.

As for the jog wheels, try spinning them and see if they accurately respond to your touch, allowing you to navigate through tracks effortlessly.

When it comes to reliable and well-built DJ controllers, Pioneer is a brand you can trust. Their controllers are known for their robust construction, dependable performance, and durable components.

Models like the Pioneer DJ DDJ-REV1 and Pioneer DJ DDJ-200 are highly recommended for beginners, offering excellent build quality and functionality.

In addition to personal testing, researching reviews and seeking recommendations from experienced DJs can provide valuable insights into control quality across different DJ controllers.

EQ Section

EQ (Equalizer) capability on a DJ controller allows DJs to adjust the levels of bass, midrange, and treble frequencies for each audio channel. It helps shape the sound, balance the mix, and create smooth transitions.

For a beginner DJ, a DJ controller with a standard three-band EQ capability is ideal. This setup provides separate controls for bass, mid, and treble frequencies, offering a simple and intuitive interface for beginners to understand and utilize.

Starting with a three-band EQ allows beginners to grasp the fundamentals of EQing and learn how different frequency ranges affect the overall sound. As their skills progress, they can explore more advanced EQ options and techniques.

Consider Software Compatibility and Bundles

When you buy a DJ controller, it often includes DJ software that lets you mix music on your computer.

For instance, the Pioneer DJ DDJ-200 comes with WeDJ and Rekordbox DJ software, the Numark Party Mix II comes with Virtual DJ LE software, and the Numark Mixtrack Pro FX comes with Serato DJ Lite software.

To make sure everything works smoothly, you should find out which DJ software is compatible with your computer. You can do this by downloading the software and giving it a try. This way, you can see if the software’s interface and features align with your DJing style.

It’s important to know what you’re getting before you spend your hard-earned money. Popular DJ software brands include Serato, Native Instruments Traktor Pro, and Ableton Live, among others.

Check for Built-in Audio Interface and Connectivity

A built-in audio interface allows you to effortlessly connect your controller directly to speakers or headphones, simplifying the setup process and enabling you to closely monitor your mixes.

To ensure exceptional sound quality, prioritize finding a controller equipped with a high-quality digital-to-analog converter (DAC). This ensures that your music is reproduced accurately and clearly, free from distortion or bothersome background noise.

Don’t forget to assess the available output options on the controller, such as headphone jacks and RCA outputs. Take a moment to consider whether a stereo output will meet your current needs or if you anticipate requiring multiple outputs in the future to connect to various sound systems or speakers

If you envision incorporating vocals into your DJ sets, it’s wise to consider controllers like the Pioneer DJ DDJ-REV1 or DJ DDJ-FLX4, which come equipped with built-in microphone inputs.

Portability and Durability

You should choose a DJ controller that is compact and lightweight. This will make it easier for you to carry your equipment to different places, be it gigs, parties, or practice sessions.

The convenience of portability cannot be overstated. However, it’s essential to select a controller that is well-built, using high-quality materials and reliable components. This ensures that your controller can withstand regular use and transportation without falling apart.

Two examples of compact and durable controllers worth considering are the Pioneer DJ DDJ-200 and the Numark DJ2GO2 Touch. These controllers strike a balance between portability and sturdy construction, making them suitable options for beginners like yourself.

Consider Future Upgrades and Expansion

As you progress and improve your DJing skills, you might consider upgrading your equipment or adding more components to your setup, such as turntables, external effects processors, or additional controllers.

Ensure that the DJ controller you choose can accommodate future upgrades and expansions, offering compatibility with various DJ software, hardware, and accessories.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use a cheap DJ controller for live performances?

While it is possible to use a cheap DJ controller for live performances, it may not provide the same level of quality and reliability as a more expensive, professional-grade controller.

Which is better, a 2-deck or 4-deck controller?

The choice between a 2-deck or 4-deck controller depends on what you prefer and need as a DJ. If you travel a lot or play in small venues, a 2-deck controller is smaller and easier to carry around. It’s a good choice for simpler mixing.

On the other hand, a 4-deck controller offers more options for mixing and layering tracks. It’s great for DJs who like to experiment and be creative during performances.

But if you’re a beginner, a 2-deck controller might be better. It’s easier to understand and use without too many complicated controls and features to confuse you.

Are DJ controllers compatible with all types of software?

Not all DJ controllers are compatible with all types of DJ software. However, most controllers are designed to work with popular DJ software such as Serato, Traktor, Virtual DJ, and rekordbox.

Does every controller have a built-in sound card?

Not all controllers come with a built-in sound card. Some controllers have it, while others require an external sound card for audio output. However, it’s important to note that the quality of the built-in sound card can vary between different controller models.

Can I connect DJ controllers to a mobile device?

Yes, you can connect DJ controllers to a mobile device, but not all types of controllers support this feature. The compatibility between a controller and a mobile device relies on various factors like the device type, operating system, and supported software.

Some controllers may need extra adapters or cables to connect, while others offer Bluetooth connectivity for seamless pairing.

Is it possible to upgrade my beginner DJ controller in the future?

It varies depending on the model you have. While most beginner controllers can be upgraded, certain models do not offer this option. It’s crucial to review the specifications and features of your particular controller to ascertain whether or not it can be upgraded in the future.

Verdict

As a beginner DJ, it isn’t necessary to invest in an expensive DJ controller. There are excellent options available, such as the Numark Mixtrack Platinum FX, which is the best option to learn DJing and kickstart a career in the music industry.

If portability is a priority for you, the Numark DJ2GO2 Touch is a fantastic choice for DJing on the go. However, it’s crucial to consider your specific requirements and set a budget before making a purchase.

While affordability is important, never compromise on the quality of the controller. Look for a reliable and durable option that will withstand regular use and provide a satisfying DJing experience.