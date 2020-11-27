Best Black Friday Music Deals
Black Friday. Two words bound to excite you at this wild time of year! We know your list includes music lovers, amateur musicians, and someone who is looking for a new hobby. We’ve got you covered this year with the best Black Friday deals in 2020 for all of our American Songwriters.
Victrola Vintage Portable Record Player
Why go digital when you can bring nostaglia home? Save 25% on the item of the year – the Victrola Record Player.
Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass
Take $100 of when you buy this Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass, and make your music sound incredible.
A Holly Dolly Christmas Album
Want to feel in the mood for Christmas? A Holly Dolly Christmas Album is available for a limited time deal of over 50% off!
Planet Waves Beatles Signature Guitar Picks
Obsessed with The Beatles? You can carry them with you at all times with these Planet Waves Beatles Signature Guitar Picks that are 40% off today!
Otamatone Deluxe Electronic Musical Instrument
This adorable Otamatone Deluxe Electronic Musical Instrument is 15% off today and is perfect for the music lover in your life.
Shure AONIC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
On the night before Christmas… don’t hear a thing. Save over $100 on these Shure AONIC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones.
Mpow Bluetooth Music Reciever
We can’t all break the bank, especially in 2020. Modernize your stereo this December and save 25% on the Mpow Bluetooth Receiver
ZealSound Studio Microphone
Who doesn’t want to record a podcast or some music? Save Santa over 50% when you buy the ZealSound Studio Microphone today.
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Keep Alexa playing music everywhere when you save 35% on the 4th Generation Echo Dot.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
Listen to your music wherever you want, when you buy this Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for 20% off today.