Black Friday. Two words bound to excite you at this wild time of year! We know your list includes music lovers, amateur musicians, and someone who is looking for a new hobby. We’ve got you covered this year with the best Black Friday deals in 2020 for all of our American Songwriters.

Victrola Vintage Portable Record Player

$44.98

$59.99

SAVE 25%

Why go digital when you can bring nostaglia home? Save 25% on the item of the year – the Victrola Record Player.

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass

$599.00

$699.00

SAVE $100

Take $100 of when you buy this Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass, and make your music sound incredible.

A Holly Dolly Christmas Album

$7.98

$16.98

SAVE 53%

Want to feel in the mood for Christmas? A Holly Dolly Christmas Album is available for a limited time deal of over 50% off!

Planet Waves Beatles Signature Guitar Picks

$7.96

$12.99

SAVE 40%

Obsessed with The Beatles? You can carry them with you at all times with these Planet Waves Beatles Signature Guitar Picks that are 40% off today!

Otamatone Deluxe Electronic Musical Instrument

$22.94

$26.99

SAVE 15%

This adorable Otamatone Deluxe Electronic Musical Instrument is 15% off today and is perfect for the music lover in your life.

Shure AONIC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

$299.00

$415.43

SAVE $115

On the night before Christmas… don’t hear a thing. Save over $100 on these Shure AONIC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

Mpow Bluetooth Music Reciever

$16.82

$21.99

SAVE 25%

We can’t all break the bank, especially in 2020. Modernize your stereo this December and save 25% on the Mpow Bluetooth Receiver

ZealSound Studio Microphone

$32.99

$69.99

SAVE 53%

Who doesn’t want to record a podcast or some music? Save Santa over 50% when you buy the ZealSound Studio Microphone today.

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$38.99

$59.99

SAVE 35%

Keep Alexa playing music everywhere when you save 35% on the 4th Generation Echo Dot.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

$21.99

$27.99

SAVE 20%

Listen to your music wherever you want, when you buy this Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for 20% off today.