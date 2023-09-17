6 Best Blackstar Amps of 2023

Since Blackstar burst onto the scene in 2007, they've garnered a reputation for building reliable amps with a penchant for innovation.

Here is the cliff-notes version of the British company's origin story - four ex-Marshall employees, led by Ian Robinson and the late Bruce Keir, sought to reimagine the possibilities of modern amplification and succeeded.

From pocket-sized practice amps to classic full-stacks, Blackstar amps can be found in bedrooms, studios, and on stages across the world. Here, we'll break down some of the best Blackstar amps available today, starting off with our favorite, the Blackstar HT-20R MkII.

Best Blackstar Amps

1. Best Blackstar Amp – Blackstar HT-20R MKII

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Total Power: 20W

20W Speaker Size: 1 x 12" Blackstar Designed Speaker

1 x 12" Blackstar Designed Speaker Preamp Tubes: 2 x 12AX7

2 x 12AX7 Power Tubes: 2 x EL84

2 x EL84 Weight: 35 lbs

The Blackstar HT-20R MkII 1x12 inch 20-watt Tube Combo Amp with Reverb was designed to be a guitarist's go-to amp. This 20-watt all-tube amp is capable of boutique-level clean tones, or you can explore its various levels of crunch, grit, dirt, and distortion.

The company's patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) shifts the amp's EQ curves. Turn it all the way counter-clockwise for a tight bottom end and aggressive mids, or turn it up all the way for a more British vibe. The HT-20R also features a tasteful digital reverb for added depth.

Versatile tone and its classic, sleek design make this the quintessential Blackstar amp.

2. Best Budget Blackstar Amp – Debut 10E 2x3" 10 Watt Combo Amp

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Total Power: 10W

10W Speaker Size: 2 x 3" speakers

2 x 3" speakers Weight: 6.6 lbs

The Blackstar Debut 10E 2x3" 10-watt combo amp is an all-analog practice amp that offers inspiring tones in a package that is friendly on the wallet.

Don't let its size fool you; the dual 3" speakers pump out the jams with surprising volume and clarity. The onboard MP3 input lets you play along with your favorite records.

You'll find the Blackstar Infinite Shape Feature here as well, allowing you to dial in your ideal tone. The speaker-emulated output delivers an approximation of a miked-up cabinet, even with the volume down.

Connect to your audio interface PA system, or just plug in your headphones for low-volume jamming.

Ideal for practicing, home recording, or on-the-go gigs, the Blackstar Debut 10E is our pick for the best budget Blackstar amp. Also available in a 15-watt model.

3. Best Blackstar Bass Amp – Unity Bass U250 1x15" 250-watt Combo

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Total Power: 250W

250W Speaker Size: 1 x 15" Custom Eminence Opus speaker

1 x 15" Custom Eminence Opus speaker EQ: 3-band EQ with Mid Frequency

3-band EQ with Mid Frequency Weight: 48.9 lbs

In the words of James Brown, it's time to give the bass player some. The Unity Bass U250 is a versatile bass amp that gives you plenty of clean headroom, with the option to add some valve grit. Choose between three distinct preamp voices to sculpt your tone - classic, modern, and flat.

The amp's drive section is loaded with 3 overdrives — OD, Distortion, and Fuzz — with a user-controllable blend. Compression, chorus, and sub-octave effects are also included for increasing your punch, depth, and low end.

The amp's unique response control gives you the choice of 3 classic power amp stages — Linear, 6L6, and 6550. This bass combo amp packs a punch and is loaded with features fit for the studio or stage.

4. Best Digital Combo Amp – Blackstar Silverline Special 1x12" 50-watt Combo

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Total Power: 50W

50W Speaker Size: 12-inch Celestion V-Type speaker

12-inch Celestion V-Type speaker EQ: 3-band EQ

The Blackstar Silverline Special is a digital amp with six variable voicings - Clean Warm, Clean Bright, Crunch, Super Crunchy, OD1, and OD2. Most of these are self-explainable, but the OD settings require a bit of clarification.

OD1 is basically "this amp goes to 11" settings, bringing out mids with its 6L6 and EL34 tube emulation, while the OD2 is ideal for modern hard rock and metal.

The Blackstar Silverline Series also features variable output tube response with True Valve Power (TVP). You can choose the responsive dynamics of your choice from EL84s, 6V6s, EL34s, KT66s, 6L6s, or KT88s power tube emulation.

The Silverline's USB connection gives you access to Blackstar's free INSIDER software, with deeper editing, preset management and sharing, and even direct recording. Made in the style of today's boutique tube amps, this amp will have you double-checking it for tubes.

5. Best Headphone Amp – Blackstar amPlug 2 FLY

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Power Source: 2 x AAA Batteries

2 x AAA Batteries Input: 1 x 1/4" (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8" (aux in)

1 x 1/4" (Hi-Z), 1 x 1/8" (aux in) Weight: 0.08 lbs

Getting a great guitar tone while on the go has never been easier, thanks to the Blackstar amPlug 2 FLY headphone amp.

Powered by a couple of AAA batteries (which are available in rechargeable formats), this headphone amp fits in your gig bag and can be used for hotel room practices or late-night solo jams.

Its folding design rotates 180 degrees to fit any guitar. The ampFLY has 3 selectable channels, and an ISF control gives you a great range of British and American amp sounds. There's also an Aux input to play along with your favorite records.

Onboard delay, chorus, and reverb effects and 17 hours of battery life make this a no-brainer for anyone in need of a fantastic headphone amp. The bass version is equally fantastic.

6. Best Small Venue Combo – Blackstar Carmen Vandenberg CV10

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Total Power: 10W

10W Speaker Size: 1 x 12" Celestion Seventy 80

1 x 12" Celestion Seventy 80 Preamp Tube: 1 x ECC83

1 x ECC83 Power Tubes: 1 x 6L6

1 x 6L6 Weight: 32.40 lbs

Building off of the blueprint of the Studio10 6L6, Blackstar and Carmen Vandenberg took an already powerful amp and refined it into the CV10, a 10-watt all-tube combo amp capable of glass-like clean channel and gritty overdrive on higher gain settings, all accessible via footswitch.

The speaker-emulated output is taken after its Class A power stage, meaning you'll be hearing the 6L6 tone loud and clear. The "miked-up" cab emulation adds an extra dimension to your sound.

Built-in onboard effects loop and 3 external speaker outputs are also included. Built-in reverb will help you to get lush ambient tones.

This amp is also beautifully designed, with its blue-green tweed, gold piping, and Art Deco panel with Carmen's signature. A great addition to any tonal arsenal.

Best Blackstar Amps Buyer's Guide

When buying a Blackstar amp, there are several factors to consider to ensure you're choosing the right one for you. Here are some things to keep in mind.

Amplifier Type

Combo vs. Head and Cabinet

You'll have to decide whether you want a combo amp (all-in-one amplifier with built-in speakers) or a head and cabinet setup (separate amplifier head and speaker cabinet). Combo amps are more portable, while head and cabinet setups offer flexibility and customization.

Tube vs. Solid State vs. Hybrid

Blackstar offers a range of amplifiers with different technologies. Tube amps (valve amps) provide warm and organic tones but may require more maintenance since tubes burn out.

Solid-state amps are more reliable and often more affordable. Hybrid amps combine tube and solid-state technologies to offer a balance between tone and reliability.

Want to learn more about solid-state amps? Read our in-depth round-up of the best solid-state amps.

Wattage

Consider where you'll be using the amp. For home practice, lower wattage amp sound (5-20 watts) is usually sufficient.

For gigs and band rehearsals, you may need higher wattage (30 watts and above) to ensure enough volume.

Tone and Features

Blackstar guitar amps come with a variety of tone-shaping features, such as EQ controls, gain stages and built-in effects. Figure out if you need features like built-in reverb, delay, or modulation effects.

Channels and Switching Options

Many Blackstar amps offer multiple channels, allowing you to switch between clean and distorted tones easily. Some models include footswitches for hands-free channel switching.

Portability and Size

You'll want to be sure and consider how portable you need your amp to be. Smaller combos are great for home practice and small gigs, while larger amps may be better suited for larger venues.

Explore small tube amps or mini amps if this is what you need.

Budget

Determine your budget and stick to it. Blackstar offers a range of amplifiers at various price points, so you should be able to find one that fits your budget without compromising on quality.

Future Expansion

If you plan on expanding your rig in the future, consider whether the amp you're buying can accommodate additional speakers or pedals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Wait a second, could you explain ISF again?

Certainly! The ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) tone control is a signature feature of Blackstar amps. It allows you to adjust the tone stack response, effectively altering the amp's EQ from a British to an American sound. This feature offers a wide range of tonal possibilities.

How often should tubes be replaced?

The frequency of tube replacement depends on how often you use the amp and how hard you push it. On average, you might need to replace tubes every 1 to 2 years for moderate use. However, heavy gigging may require more frequent replacements.

So, who are these guys?

Blackstar founders Ian Robinson and the late Bruce Keir were former ex-Marshall employees who started their own company in the early aughts.

Since then, Blackstar Amplification has become one of the world's leading amplifier brands known for producing high-quality guitar amplifiers with great tones and innovative features. They are particularly acclaimed for their versatile tube and solid-state amplifier designs.

Conclusion

Blackstar amplifiers are some of the best on the market today, and whether you're looking for a bedroom-ready practice amp or a stage-ready combo, our list has guitar players covered. Our top pick is the highly versatile Blackstar HT-20R MKII from the company's well-known HT series.

Like any list, this is particularly subjective, and it's always recommended that you try before you buy.