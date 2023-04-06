As a blues guitarist, you can take your skills to a whole new level by getting an amp that is specifically made for the blues tone.

A quick look at some of our favorites includes the Fender’s Blues Junior, which is the prime example of an affordable amp loaded with impressive features. The Orange AD30 is another fantastic pick for anyone who loves British tone, and of course, we can’t forget the Vox AC15C1X, an often emulated combo amp that’s great for anything from clean to heavy distortion.

All of these amps will add that sought-after smooth blues expression to your music, so follow along to find the best blues amp for you!

Best Blues Amp

1. Best Tube Amp Under $800 – Fender Blues Junior 1×12″ 15-watt Tube Combo Amp – Lacquered Tweed

SPECS:

Type: Tube

Power Rating: 15w

Weight: 31 lbs

The Fender Blues Junior Lacquered Tweed 15w amp is the perfect amp for blues and rock players — it has a warm and rich tone along with midrange punch. The three-band EQ and preamp controls give you control of your tone, and the spring reverb will add depth and dimension to your sound.

And as you guessed, this 15w Fender amp will be best used as a practice amp, or at least for home. All in all, it’s a classic pick and a great starter blues amp. The Fender Blues guitar amp is under $800, which isn’t too bad considering the brand and all the features included.

It has a nice vintage look that users enjoy. Another thing customers rave about is how loud it is, the only con is that there isn’t a headphone jack for silent practice. Overall, great for a classic Fender tone.

2. Best of Vox Amps – Vox AC15C1X 1×12″ 15-watt Tube Combo Amp with Alnico Blue Speaker

SPECS:

Type: Tube

Power Rating: 15 w

Weight: 48.5 lbs

Vox is a major brand for most blues guitarists. Rock and country musicians adore it and say it sounds great. Their amps have been favored by guitarists for over 60 years now. This model is perfect for anyone seeking a classic British sound.

It’s a warm and detailed tone that’ll sound great for blues music. The AC15C1X is based on the AC15 design. It has 2 channels and each has its own volume control and a three-band EQ. The 1st channel has a bright tone and the 2nd channel is warm and full with less high-end.

The AC15C1X includes a built-in reverb, tremolo effects with adjustable speed and depth, and a switchable power output.

Guitar players are going crazy over the sound quality, even at lower volumes.

3. Best Blues Tube Amps – Mesa/Boogie Mark Five 90-watt Tube Head – Blue Bronco with Tan Grille

SPECS:

Type: Tube

Power Rating: 90 w

Weight: 44 lbs

The Blue Bronco is a favorite amongst blues players. It has 3 channels (woah), and they have their own controls. Channel 1 offers clean to crunch, 2 has higher gain sounds, and 3 has more gain and distortion.

This amp is wired so it can operate in both Class A triode configuration and/or Class AB. So, get that sweet tone or something harsher if you’d like. Regardless, you’ll enjoy experimenting with this tube guitar amp. It is 90 watts, so take it to a gig.

It’s super versatile and customers love that they can switch between clean and fat modes for more low-end and midrange punch. It can also be switched between spongy and tight modes (it changes the response to the player’s touch).

4. Best British Amps (For Blues Tones) – Orange AD30H 30-watt 2-channel Head

SPECS:

Type: Tube

Power Rating: 30w

Weight: 39.68 lbs

Calling all British tone lovers — Orange’s AD30H is a nice amp for a rich, classic, British tone. It’s perfect for blues, but it’s also a good amp to use for rock and alternative.

It has 2 channels that are operated by a footswitch. Each channel is unique, channel 1 is clean and has light overdriven tones and channel 2 is heavily distorted. Each channel shares a tone stack — bass, middle, and treble controls.

It features a master volume control and global presence control, which is what you’ll use to shape the overall tone. There are no built-in effects or reverb, but if you’re looking for something simple this amp will still pique your interest.

The Orange AD30H is a 30-watt, 2-channel guitar amplifier head that is known for its rich, classic British tone. It is often used by guitarists in a variety of genres, including rock, blues, and alternative.

Users agree that it’s simple, but still, they can’t get enough of this amp because the tone is that good.

5. Best Blues Rock Amps Under $500 – Peavey Classic 30 1990s – Tweed

SPECS:

Type: Combo

Power Rating: 30w

Weight: ~ 40 lbs

Peavey is a great pick for an affordable, quality combo amp. The Classic 30 has been around for a few decades and offers a warm, rich tone that’s ideal for blues music. It’ll be an awesome lightweight amp to take on the road for small blues rock music gigs.

There are 2 channels — channel 1 has lightly overdriven sounds and channel 2’s tone has that heavy distorted sound. The channels have a three-band EQ. It also features a built-in spring reverb, great for adding a natural-sound effect.

You can use the bright switch to add extra sparkle and the boost switch for more volume and gain for solos. Overall, an amazing little tube amplifier to use as a practice amp. It’s hard to find these new, so shop Reverb for a used one in excellent condition. It’s under $500.

6. Best Combo Amplifier Under $400 – Ibanez TSA5TVR Tube Screamer Amplifier 1×8 5W Combo Amp

SPECS:

Type: Combo

Power Rating: 5w

Weight: 18.2 lbs

Ibanez’s TSA5TVR amp is the perfect low-wattage amp for great tone and vintage sound. It has a single channel with a control for volume, tone, and gain controls. It’s a very straightforward pick when it comes to combo amps, but still boasts great features.

The small guitar amp has a series effects loop, so you can add external effects pedals to be used with the amp’s built-in overdrive. You can also change the power rating from 5 watts to 1, in case you need to practice in a shared apartment or home.

Overall, it’s a great pick if you want something affordable and lightweight for home or rehearsal use. Plus, it’ll look nice in your retro-inspired music room or home. It likely won’t be the amp you stick with forever, but it’s a quality budget blues amp.

7. Another Great British Amp for Playing Blues – Orange Rockerverb 50 MKIII – 50-watt 2-channel Tube Head

SPECS:

Type: Tube

Power Rating: 50w

Weight: 45.75 lbs

We had to add another Orange amp to this list, and for good reason. The Orange Rockerverb 50 MKIII is an awesome amp designed for a wide range of classic and modern tones. With 2 channels (clean and dirty) you’ll have all you need for a fun sound.

The clean channel controls volume, bass, and treble, and the dirty channel controls gain, bass, middle, treble, and volume controls. Both channels also have a reverb control too. Since it can be switched between 25 and 0.5 watts, it’ll make a good amp for home and small venue use. Otherwise, 50 watts is great for your next gig.

This amp features a buffered effects loop so you connect your effects pedals. Seriously, it’s such a fun amp, and you’ll also enjoy it for classic rock and heavy metal.

Electric guitar players love the clean channel and call this tube an animal.

Best Blues Amp Buyer’s Guide

There are lots of things to consider before purchasing your new blues amp. Take the following into consideration: tone, power, portability, features, brand, and price. We’ll dive into each factor so you have the best blues amp for your situation.

Tone

The tone is everything, especially when it comes to blues amp. To achieve the sound you want, make sure the amp produces a warm and overdriven sound. You want the blues tone to be recognizable when you play.

Power

You can be flexible with power. 5-15 watts is ideal for jamming out at home in your room or basement. 15-30 is great for small gigs, and over 30 is great for outdoor events and larger venues.

Portability

Amps can be 1 pound or they can be 50 pounds and possibly heavier. If you want a nice portable amp, anything below 30-40 pounds is a sweet spot.

Features

Some amps will have built-in features such as reverb, tremolo, and EQ controls so you can tune your sound to your liking. Some amps will also have built-in effects, loops, and channels.

Brand

There are certain brands that deliver the best quality in amps in just about every model they’ve released. Top brands to consider when shopping are Fender, Marshall, Mesa Boogie, Orange, and Peavey.

Fender is known for their Blues Junior and Hod Rod Deluxe. Marshall is known for their classic Marshall sound, which is warm, rich, and overdriven. Mesa Boogie, Orange, and Peavey are all warm and rich as well and can be cheaper amps or pricey depending on the model.

Budget

Amps can be $500 or can be expensive as several thousand dollars. It truly depends on all the features you want, including power rating. We’ll include budgets for everyone.

Best Blues Amps Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Best Wattage for a Blues Amp?

Wattage depends on where you’ll be playing. 5-15 watts is great for home and small venue use, but if you want to play bigger venues you’ll need to consider over 30 watts.

What Features Should I Look For in a Blues Amp?

Popular effects used in blues music are overdrive/distortion, delay, reverb, and chorus. If your amp has a built-in effects loop, you’ll have a great amp.

What is the Best Brand for Blues Amps?

Popular brands are Fender, Mesa Boogie, and Orange. They’ve been in the guitar and amp game for a long time, and have worked with top-tier designers to produce the best amps.

Can I Use a Blues Amp for Other Genres?

Your blues amp may also sound great for rock, country, and jazz, however, it’ll sound great and produce the best tone for blues.

Verdict

Overall, you want an amp that’ll help you get that distorted and soulful sound we all know and love. Whether it’s more traditional or modern, these amps should be considered. If you’re looking for an amp to get you by until you’re ready to invest a couple thousand into an amp consider the Fender Blues Junior Lacquered Tweed 15W Combo. Affordable, but still a top-quality pick and one of the best.

For something more pricey (and for seasoned players), consider the Vox AC15C1X 15-watt Tube Combo Amp. The built-in reverb and classic British sound is a game-changer.

