Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with IPX5 Waterproof

Cyber Monday is here, so let’s get singing! Check the links below for all of the best deals for any budget this holiday season. We know our music lovers, so read on and we’ll help you find the best Cyber Monday deals this 2020.

Enjoy crisp sound, long playtimes, and easy compatibility with Anker’s Soundcore. Grab a few today, while they’re more than 20% off.

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” [LP] Billie Eilish Vinyl

Someone on your list loves Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning debut album. Gift them an immersive listening experience with this vinyl edition.

Marantz Pro M4U – USB Condenser Microphone With Audio Interface

Upgrade your recording equipment with Marantz’s condenser microphone, on sale today for $33.99.

Victrola Vintage Portable Record Player

Why go digital when you can bring nostaglia home? Save 25% on the item of the year – the Victrola Record Player.

M SANMERSEN Kids Piano

Let your child explore their musical abilities with this M SANMERSEN Kids Piano, that is over 25% off today!

CAHAYA 2 in 1 Dual-use Sheet Music Stand & Desktop Book Stand Metal Portable Solid Back with Carrying Bag

Practice and perform on-the-go with Cahaya’s durable and sturdy music stand. It’s portable, capable of holding 12 pounds of music, and 20% off this Cyber Monday.

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Play your music anywhere with Tribit’s waterproof and dustproof portable outdoor speaker. Fill your stockings while it’s 25% off!

Martin Smith UK-222-A Soprano Ukulele

Learn to strum the ukulele today with Martin Smith’s soprano instrument. It’s perfect for children and adults, and it’s over 20% off today.

Singing Machine CPK545, Official Carpool Karaok

Turn every car ride into carpool karaoke with Singing Machine’s top-rated karaoke mic. Save 40% and start jamming today!

“III” The Lumineers Vinyl Album

Enjoy the smooth sound of vinyl with III by The Lumineers. Save over 25% when you buy right now.