9 Best DJ Headphones of 2023

There are a multitude of headphone types out there, but which are the best for DJs? Closed-back studio headphones will usually do the trick, offering their user a solid headband and swiveling ear cups to hear both their music and who they’re playing for.

If you’re looking for the best DJ headphones for your next set, look no further. In this guide, we’re covering the best DJ headphones for budgets high and low, reviewing what you need to know before you buy.

Our #1 pick is the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Closed-Back Studio Monitoring Headphones. The ATH-M50x comes with the exceptional sound clarity that Audio-Technica is known for, making them an easy top choice.

Keep reading to see why the ATH-M50x took the top spot, or find another pair of headphones that might work better for your next DJ set.

Best DJ Headphones

1. Best Overall DJ Headphones – Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Closed Back Studio Monitoring Headphones

SPECS

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: Yes, it comes with 1.2 m–3 m coiled cable, 3 m straight cable, and 1.2 m straight cable

Yes, it comes with 1.2 m–3 m coiled cable, 3 m straight cable, and 1.2 m straight cable Portability: Collapsible with rotating ear cups

Collapsible with rotating ear cups Frequency Response: 15Hz – 28kHz

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x comes in at number one due to its professional DJ quality. The headphones are comfortable and offer great sound quality, no matter if you’re recording at the studio or performing at an event.

The ATH M-50x is able to offer superior sound quality through its shape, blocking out ambient sound with its over-ear design. Its excellent sound quality can also be traced back to the Audio-Technica ATH M-50x’s powerful bass response and copper-clad aluminum coiled cable.

They’re comfortable DJ headphones that offer top-of-the-line durability and maneuverability; buy the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x if you’re looking for the best DJ headphones around.

2. Best Budget DJ Headphones – Behringer HC200 Closed-back DJ Headphones

SPECS

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: No

No Portability: Rotatable, collapsible ear cups with fully adjustable headband

Rotatable, collapsible ear cups with fully adjustable headband Frequency Response: 20Hz – 25kHz

The Behringer HC200 is a solid choice for anyone’s first DJ headphones. The perfect introduction to the DJ world, these DJ headphones come in at less than $20 at the time of writing.

While they may be cheap, the Behringer HC200 is a pair of some of the most robust DJ headphones that can offer any DJ good sound quality.

The wide frequency range allows DJs to hear both a deep bass response and a dynamic range, while the noise isolation works to muffle external noise even in loud environments.

The closed-back design also ensures great sound isolation, while the single-ear monitoring allows the artist to listen to their DJ mix as they play it.

While they may not be the most expensive DJ headphones on the market, the Behringer HC200 will get the job done through its solid build quality and house sound protection. Get these today if you’re looking for some good, affordable headphones.

3. Best Wireless Headphones – V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless

SPECS

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: Yes

Yes Portability: Collapsible with carrying case.

Collapsible with carrying case. Frequency Response: 14Hz – 22kHz

The V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones are the best headphones for anyone looking for portability.

They’re able to be connected wirelessly through Bluetooth or through a fiber-reinforced microphone cable. Either way, getting the Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones means getting a quality build.

The V-MODA Crossfade 2’s portability comes at the cost of sound isolation. Because of their lightweight design, they aren’t able to block external noise as well as some of the other headphones on this list.

What they lack in noise isolation, they more than makeup for in comfort. The Crossfade 2’s comfort is up there with AIAIAI’s TMA-2 DJ headphones, another great option on this list.

Their comfort comes from big memory foam cushions around the ears and a flexible headband that bends in just about any direction without snapping. There’s also a built-in, hidden microphone that works perfectly for phone calls.

Don’t let the V-MODA Crossfade 2’s lightweight design fool you – they’re incredibly durable. While they might not be the best DJ headphones in a loud environment, they work well while you’re on the move.

The V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless is a great pair of headphones for DJs as well as gamers, runners, and gym-goers alike.

4. Best DJ Headphones Above $300 – Pioneer DJ HDJ-X10

SPECS

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: Yes

Yes Portability: Convenient carrying case

Convenient carrying case Frequency Response: 5Hz – 40kHz

If you have the cash to splurge on some of the best headphones on the market, check out the Pioneer DJ HDJ-X10. Their expensive price tag edges them out of the number one spot on our list, but it was certainly close.

The Pioneer DJ HDJ-X10 is perfect for long DJ sessions. They’re lightweight, durable, and isolate noise easily. They’re also the first pair of headphones in the world to have such an incredible frequency range – starting as low as 5Hz!

Pioneer got advice from several DJs when making their flagship product as well. They included polyurethane ear pads, making them resistant and easy to clean. They also included nano-coating in the ear pads and headband, making the headphones much more resistant to deterioration.

They may not be the best overall headphones for DJs on this list, but the Pioneer DJ HDJ-X10 might be the best pair of headphones out there for anyone shopping without a budget.

5. Best Entry to Pioneer DJ Headphones – Pioneer DJ HDJ-X5

SPECS

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: Yes

Yes Portability: Foldable with a carrying pouch

Foldable with a carrying pouch Frequency Response: 5Hz – 30kHz

If you’re intrigued by the Pioneer DJ HDJ-X10s but don’t have over $300 to spend on a pair of headphones, let us introduce you to the Pioneer DJ HDJ-X5. They don’t have all the bells and whistles of the X10 model, but they don’t need them to get the job done.

The Pioneer DJ HDJ-X5 can be found at around $100, less than a third of what it costs to get your hands on a pair of X10s. Their value isn’t only found in their price tag; the HDJ-X5 are incredibly durable, allowing you to use them in the DJ booth and outside of it.

They’re lightweight, have solid sound quality for their price point, and have one of the widest frequency ranges out there.

If there is a negative to be said about the Pioneer DJ HDJ-X5, it could be their ear pads. While most DJ headphones use a polyurethane blend, the ear pads on the X5s use a less resistant blend and maybe be prone to more wear and tear.

6. Best DJ Headphones for Comfort – AKG K371 Closed-Back Studio Headphones

SPECS:

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: Yes (Depends on model)

Yes (Depends on model) Portability: Fully foldable design

Fully foldable design Frequency Response: 5Hz – 40kHz

Comfort is key when looking for a good pair of headphones, especially if you’re planning on using them for long DJ sessions. If you want to make sure you’re not constantly adjusting your new headphones trying to make them fit right, check out the AKG K371 Closed-Back Studio Headphones.

They feel good and sound great; the K371s come with best-in-class noise isolation, making sure no background noise leaks into your next DJ set. They’re also incredibly lightweight and portable – their 90-degree swiveling ear cups allow you to listen with one ear as well.

New AKG K371s come with a handy carrying pouch and three different detachable cables: a 3m coiled cable, a 1.2m straight cable, and a 3m straight cable. If wireless is more your speed, you can buy a wireless, Bluetooth-enabled version instead.

7. Best Customizable DJ Headphones – AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ Headphones

SPECS

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: Yes

Yes Portability: Comes with a protective pouch

Comes with a protective pouch Frequency Response: 10Hz – 40kHz

Just about every pair of headphones on the market comes preset with drivers, ear cups, headbands, and all the cables. Danish company AIAIAI looks to change this through their fully customizable TMA-2 DJ Headphones.

You can customize just about everything when it comes to the TMA-2s. Their website lets you choose between three different speaker units, allowing you to choose the pair that best fits your listening style.

If you’re looking for a punchy bass, consider buying the S02 speaker units. If you want a detailed sound, the SO5s are going to be the pair you’re looking for.

AIAIAI will even let you select between five different headbands, all coming in at different price points. You can opt for the H01, saving money by only spending $25 on your headband, or you can splurge and get the microfiber H04 for $45 more.

No matter how you design your AIAIAI TMA-2 DJ Headphones, you’ll be getting one of the best pairs of DJ headphones out there.

8. Best Wired DJ Headphones – Pioneer DJ HDJ-CUE1

SPECS

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: Yes

Yes Portability: Foldable but doesn’t come with a bag or pouch

Foldable but doesn’t come with a bag or pouch Frequency Response: 5Hz – 30kHz

Coming in with an affordable $69 price tag, The Pioneer DJ HDJ-CUE1 is a great starter pair of headphones for anyone who doesn’t mind using a wire.

They have the same drivers as their more expensive Pioneer DJ HDJ-x5 counterparts at almost half the price, making them a great pick for any DJ on a budget.

Pioneer is known for their durability, and the DJ HDJ-CUE1 is no exception. They’ve passed Pioneer’s rigorous stress tests across the board, making sure that every piece of the headphones can last long enough to make your purchase worth it.

As a beginner pair of headphones, the HDJ CUE1 tries to cater to every type of DJ. You can wear both ear cups at once, or you can drape the headband around your neck and listen with a single ear at a time.

They also come with an optional customizable accessory pack, allowing you to add one of five vibrant colors to your headphones.

If you’re looking for a good pair of entry headphones perfect for DJing and you have a little more money than our budget option requires, check out the Pioneer DJ HDJ-CUE1.

9. Great Pick for Vintage Feel – Sennheiser HD 25

SPECS

Closed-Back Design: Yes

Yes Detachable Cable: Yes

Yes Portability: Rotatable capsule for easy transportation and single-ear listening

Rotatable capsule for easy transportation and single-ear listening Frequency Response:16Hz – 22kHz

The Sennheiser HD 25 is a great pair of classic DJ-specific headphones. Most DJ headphones that are over-ear can be heavy, making your DJ gear weigh more than it needs to.

The Sennheiser HD 25’s classic design combats this issue through a lightweight aluminum voice-coiled cable. It also comes with a 1.5 m straight cable, perfect for connecting on the go.

The closed-back design also works to combat background noise, making sure you can hear your set even when using only one ear.

DJ headphones typically have a hard time performing in loud environments, but the Sennheisers tackle this issue through good noise isolation and wide frequency response.

They haven’t changed their design since 1988, giving these DJ headphones a retro feel you won’t get anywhere else.

If you’re in the market for the best DJ headphones to block background noise, listen with one ear, and expand your frequency range, check out the Sennheiser HD 25.

Best DJ Headphones Buyer’s Guide

When you’re looking for DJ headphones, there are a lot of key factors you should keep in consideration. The best headphones all share a couple of similar qualities, including their frequency response, noise isolation, build quality, and value.

Frequency Response

Good DJ headphones need to have an accurate frequency response. Without it, you won’t be able to reliably reproduce your sound quality, causing your music production to be even harder.

Whether your set has the deepest of basses or the crispest of highs, you’ll need to be able to hear it all to be able to perform well. Look at the frequency responses of different professional headphones before you make your decision.

Noise Isolation

Professional DJs often perform in noisy environments, so good noise isolation is crucial.

Closed-back headphones come in key in this department, giving DJs the ability to focus on their set without letting sound leakage in. Outside noise becomes more of a factor when DJs are performing in packed-out clubs or festivals.

Both on-ear and over-ear headphones work if they have integrated noise isolation. On-ear headphones tend to let more ambient noise in, though, as they don’t cover the entire ear.

Headphones with a closed-back design work best in this department, covering the whole ear. Closed-back headphones also work better to isolate noise and only play what a DJ is looking to hear.

Build Quality

Good headphones usually aren’t cheap, so you don’t want any that were built like it. Luckily the world of headphones comes with a few brands you can almost always rely on, like Audio-Technica, Pioneer, and Sennheiser.

These brands have dominated the DJ headphone market through sturdy construction, reinforced cables, and durable materials. If you want a solid, reliable pair of headphones that provide you with that pleasant sound you’ve been looking for, be on the lookout for one of the brands above.

Value

Some headphones retail for hundreds of dollars; other headphones can be bought for less than $20. No matter if your headphones come with the latest on-ear design or Bluetooth functionality, you should always get your money’s worth.

While high-end headphones offer excellent performance, there are also budget-friendly options available that can get you what you need.

Before buying a pair of headphones, first, consider your budget and what you’re looking for. You might be able to find the perfect pair for you at a much lower price point than you were expecting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I use DJ headphones for everyday listening?

Yes, you can use DJ headphones for casual listening. You can hear that classic DJ headphones sound, no matter if you’re in the studio recording or at home listening to your favorite music.

Some headphones are just for DJing; other DJ headphones online will show their two primary uses, usually DJing and everyday listening.

Are wireless headphones suitable for DJing?

Many people wonder if Bluetooth DJ headphones are as viable as wired headphones. The answer is yes and no.

While Bluetooth connectivity is a great way to connect your DJ headset to your platform, there is some lag between the two, which can cause problems during your set.

If you’re serious about becoming a DJ, the best headphones for you are going to be wired. Then, you won’t have to worry about battery life anytime you go to grab your Bluetooth headphones.

Some wireless headphones, like the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless, combat this issue by offering long battery lives on their products, usually above 12 hours.

What’s better for DJing, on-ear or over-ear headphones?

On-ear and over-ear headphones both work well for DJing, but over-ear DJ headphones work even better. When the ear cup covers your entire ear, it can nullify any outside noise coming in.

If the ear cup sits on top of your ear, it can’t do much about the areas it hasn’t covered. Consider over-ear headphones if you’re in the market for the best DJ headphones.

Conclusion

When you’re looking for the best DJ headphones, you’ll want to identify both how much you’re willing to spend and what exactly you need from your headphones. Connectivity, durability, portability, and sound quality are all important factors to keep in mind.

If you’re looking for the best headphones from the best brands, look no further than Pioneer DJ headphones or the superb Audio-Technica ATH series.