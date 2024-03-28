7 Best DJ Headphones for Beginners [2024]

DJ rigs are highly varied these days. Some use an extensive setup with items like controllers and stands, some prefer to keep things slimmed down. But every DJ rig has a few things in common, and headphones are at the top of the list.

As a beginner DJ in the market for the best headphones, it can be confusing what features to look for. If you can't be bothered with a deep dive, we recommend the Pioneer HDJ-X10 due to their fantastic sound quality and build.

That being said, let’s go over the rest of our top choices, along with some specifications and features to look for, as well as a few commonly asked questions so you can find the best headphones for your DJ rig.

Best DJ Headphones for Beginners 2024

SPECS:

Frequency Response: 5Hz - 40kHz

5Hz - 40kHz Type: Closed-back, wired

Closed-back, wired Features: Swivel earcups, leather earpads, hard travel case, passive noise isolating

As one of the premier names in the field, Pioneer DJ headphones are some of the best. And wow, do they deliver with the HDJ-X10. It starts with a broad frequency range that goes all the way down to 5Hz and reaches for 40kHz at the top end!

This means these headphones reproduce frequencies humans can’t even hear. But we can feel them, so accurate monitoring is important. A closed-back design with 50mm drivers means the low-end thump translates as well as the air at the top with clear and accurate monitoring.

Nano-coating reinforces their rugged design and it’s resistant to the kinds of abuse you’d expect in the DJ world like sweat, liquids, and wear and tear. It also includes accessories like straight and coiled cables, ¼” adapter, and a convenient carrying case.

SPECS:

Frequency Response: 15Hz - 22kHz

15Hz - 22kHz Type: Closed-back, wireless

Closed-back, wireless Features: Circumaural fit, 40mm drivers, Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, built-in microphone, long battery life

Focal’s Bathys could easily be a frontrunner for best overall DJheadphones, but they have some differentiating features that make them one of the best choices for live performance. DJ sets can be long, and with the noise levels, you need headphones that only let you hear what’s necessary.

Forty-millimeter drivers deliver broad frequency reproduction, and two active noise cancellation modes make sure you hear every hertz without interruption. Wireless design allows for freedom of movement when doing a set, and battery life is over a day on a full charge.

An onboard DAC offers playback up to 24-bit/192kHz, and app integration lets you customize audio elements like equalization and volume. If you’re looking to invest in a set of cans to help take live performance to the next level, Bathys is it.

SPECS:

Frequency Response: 5Hz - 35kHz

5Hz - 35kHz Type: Semi-open, wired

Semi-open, wired Features: Circumaural fit, velour ear pads, low-end range extends down to 5Hz

Semi-open back headphones have a unique advantage for DJs. By combining the best of open and closed-back designs they have more of a “live” feel for monitoring but still offer a good amount of sound isolation and minimize bleed.

The DT 880 Pros go all the way down to 5Hz in the low end and up to 35kHz at the top. DT might as well stand for “detail” because from the sub-bass to the top-end air they reproduce the entire frequency spectrum very accurately. As for the midrange, it’s well-balanced and the overall stereo separation is completely even.

Beyerdynamic makes some of the most comfortable cans in the business. This model has a soft headband pad with minimal pressure and all parts can be replaced. These are meant to last a lifetime. And once you hear them and feel the fit, you’ll want to use them forever.

SPECS:

Frequency Response: 16Hz - 22kHz

16Hz - 22kHz Type: Closed-back, wired

Closed-back, wired Features: Supra-aural fit, flip earcups, detachable cable

Closed-back headphones have a special place in the DJ community. By providing better isolation than other types they let you focus more on the music while drowning out sounds from the environment. And when performing live, that’s a game changer.

Sennheiser’s HD 25 Plus model has a good mix of features and affordability that are also comfortable to wear for long periods of time. They handle high SPL well too, and are rated up to 120dB. The wide frequency response makes them perfect for DJ use, and the flip ear cup design is great for listening with one ear.

They come with useful extras too, like detachable straight and coiled cables, ¼” adapter, and soft velour and standard earpads as well as a storage pouch. Performance, comfort, and affordability meet in the middle here.

SPECS:

Frequency Response: 15Hz - 28kHz

15Hz - 28kHz Type: Closed-back, wireless

Closed-back, wireless Features: Passive noise isolation, analog and Bluetooth connectivity, built-in microphone, swivel ear cups, long battery life

Freedom of movement is important considering how frantic DJ sets can be. These Bluetooth headphones provide reliable connectivity so you're not stuck in one spot. A frequency response that goes down to 15Hz and up to 28kHz works in tandem with the flat response to provide accurate sonic reproduction.

They’re designed for a comfortable fit that isolates outside sound interference with ear cups that swivel 90 degrees to make monitoring with one ear easy without losing fidelity. Collapsibility makes moving them from gig to gig easy and saves space.

Audio-Technica has a stellar reputation for making quality headphones and this model lives up to it. They’re not just good for music either, take calls, stream music, or use them for online meetings. An ergonomic design, comfortable feel, and good noise isolation make them a great wireless headphone choice for DJs.

SPECS:

Frequency Response: 10Hz - 20kHz

10Hz - 20kHz Type: Closed-back, wired

Closed-back, wired Features: Circumaural, comes with carrying bag and ¼” adapter

You don’t have to spend your whole paycheck for great DJ headphones. With the MC-250 you get a comfortable circumaural, closed-back, collapsible design with good fit and comfort for extended periods of use.

This pair of cans is great for DJs due to an increased response in the low end. The 50mm transducers offer a 10Hz - 20kHz frequency range with tight bass and a top end that isn’t overly bright.

A padded adjustable headband and ear pads add comfort when wearing them for extended durations. They’re collapsible too, which makes them ideal for DJs on the go or when your storage space is at a premium.

For DJ headphones under $100 it doesn’t get much better, comfortable, or convenient than this.

SPECS:

Frequency Response: 15Hz - 20kHz

15Hz - 20kHz Type: Closed-back, wired

Closed-back, wired Features: Circumaural fit style, swivel ear cups, passive noise isolation

With drivers built using neodymium magnets, the low end in these cans is robust to say the least. They also contribute to an accurate frequency balance that makes the ATH M20x our favorite budget choice for live and studio use.

The closed-back design provides superior noise isolation and prevents headphone bleed. Circumaural ear pads contour well, have a comfortable fit, and swivel up to 15 degrees.

If your budget is tight, you can get these affordable DJ headphones from one of the most respected manufacturers in the industry for $50 brand new.

Best DJ Headphones for Beginners 2024 Buyer’s Guide

DJing is a style of music production all its own. When shopping around for headphones there are certain things you should look for. These are some of the most important things to think about.

Frequency Response

The range of frequency response is one of the most important features in headphones regardless of how they’re being used. DJ sets are no different, and special consideration should be taken in the bass and low mid frequencies when reviewing frequency specs.

Even though the human range of hearing is 20Hz to 20kHz DJs are often playing music that extends beyond these thresholds in either direction. You’ll notice that most of the models here have extended bass range and high end. Some even go down to areas like 5Hz on the bottom and 35kHz on the high end!

Frequencies outside of the 20Hz to 20kHz range are inaudible to most people, but they create psychoacoustic effects that improve the overall listening experience.

Sound Quality

Fidelity is critical when it comes to DJ headphones. With the extended frequency range of songs in DJ sets a pair of cans that has great sound reproduction is a must-have. The back design - closed, semi-open, and open - determines how much isolation they provide.

Drivers are one of the biggest build factors that determine sound quality in headphones. They’re measured by the diameter, with larger drivers producing better sound quality. Professional headphone drivers usually range in measurements of 30mm to 53mm.

The type of magnet the circuit uses is important too. Many professional headphones use neodymium, but ferrite and cobalt are also common magnet choices.

Sound Isolation

Sound isolation is a necessary feature in any choice of headphones, but it’s exceptionally important in a good pair of DJ headphones. Live performance environments are noisy and chaotic and DJs need a reliable pair of cans that block out noise so they can stay focused.

Closed-back designs offer the most isolation. But they can have a tight fit that becomes uncomfortable to wear for extended periods of time. They also eliminate headphone bleed. Most professional DJs prefer closed-back headphones.

Conversely, a semi-open back style like the Beyerdynamic DT 880 Pro is a compromise between closed and open. It’s still primarily a closed-back design, but it’s not completely sealed and still has good isolation from outside sounds.

Some think these are more comfortable to wear for long periods of time than closed-back models, but more sound can escape which can lead to bleed issues in certain situations.

Open-back allows the most air escape and is closer to what you hear in a room. They’re generally considered the most comfortable of all three types and are useful if the listener needs awareness of their surroundings. But due to this they also have the most bleed.

Which style to go with is entirely up to the user. For live work, closed-back headphones are the preferred choice in the DJ community. Bleed concerns aside, in the studio a lot of musicians rely on the hybrid, semi-open design because of the mix of isolation and comfort.

Comfort and Durability

DJ sets can stretch for hours, and recording studio sessions usually don’t have a ticking clock anymore so how comfortable and durable a pair of headphones is can be just as important as sound quality.

Ear Pads

This is often one of the last things DJs consider when buying new headphones. Because they wear headphones for long durations, finding a model with ear pads that have an ideal fit and comfortable material is important.

Some models like Sennheiser’s HD-25 Plus come with soft velour earpads, but the materials used vary by manufacturer and model. This is a feature that sets expensive models apart from those at lower price points.

Professional headphones come with different ear pad fit styles. Circumaural (surrounding the ear) is by far the most common and is used on headphones with all back designs. This style has strong noise cancellation, is (usually) comfortable to wear for extended durations, and works well live and in the studio.

The other most common fit style is supra-aural (on the ear). Many people find them to be more comfortable, but they don’t offer as much noise cancellation and are subject to headphone bleed.

FAQ

What headphones should I get for DJing?

The best type of headphones for DJing depends on how you use them. If you’re playing live sets at events like raves and concerts in a very noisy environment then the best choice would be a circumaural type that fits over the ear.

This style of headphone provides great sound isolation, a secure fit, and superior sound quality and frequency response. The tradeoff is that they can be bulky and some are more comfortable to wear than others.

If you’re working in smaller live venues or recording at home where sound isolation and headphone bleed aren’t an issue, a semi-open back design like the Beyerdynamic DT 880 Pro is a great choice.

Can you learn to DJ with headphones?

You can absolutely learn just by using headphones. Having a good pair of monitors is recommended for studio work and mixing, but if you have noise or space restrictions a good pair of cans lets you work quietly and efficiently.



If you’re just starting your DJ journey you probably have the intention of performing live at some point. Headphones are one of the most important accessories to help you put on a good show.

How important are headphones for a DJ?

There are a lot of useful accessories for DJs, and headphones are at the top of the list. Every DJ should have at least one pair that provides the quality and comfort they need.

Professional headphones offer good playback sound quality for mixing and monitoring and help isolate sound and noise so you can focus on the music without distractions.

Conclusion

We put together this buyer’s guide because a great set of headphones is one of the best tools DJs can equip themselves with. From closed-back options designed to be used in high amplitude live environments to the comfort and smaller form of open-back models, there is a perfect pair out there for everyone.