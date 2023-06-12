15 Best DJ Mixers of 2023

Do you want to get really good at controlling sound and making the crowd go wild with your smooth transitions? But need help figuring out which DJ mixer would be best for your DJing style?

Well, the truth is, we can help you find DJ mixers that are perfect for what you need.

In this article, we have handpicked the top 15 DJ mixers that cater to different DJing styles. And for those who are unsure about how to choose a DJ mixer, we have included a guide to help you understand what to focus on her.

Our #1 pick, Pioneer DJ DJM-S7, is a versatile DJ mixer with two channels, Bluetooth connectivity, and a strong crossfader that will inspire you to be more creative with your mixes.

This list of the best DJ mixers will clear up any doubts you have and support you in advancing your career. So, let’s begin.

Best DJ Mixers

1. Best for Creating Own Signature Sound – Pioneer DJ DJM-S7

SPECS

Number of Channels: 2

2 Compatible: Serato DJ Pro, Rekordbox

Serato DJ Pro, Rekordbox Connectivity: USB, Bluetooth

USB, Bluetooth EQs: 3 band

The Pioneer DJ DJM-S7 DJ mixer helps DJs create and personalize amazing performances with its versatile effects, easy-to-use design, and excellent music quality.

This product has a strong carbon fiber crossfader with a magnetic core, perfect for smooth scratching and blending without any unwanted noise.

Most DJs appreciate the size of the performance pads. They are easy to use in every DJ setup and allow you to move fingers swiftly on these buttons, trigger effects, and make smooth transitions with minimal chance of errors.

Simply move the slider up or down to activate its built-in beat effects. In fact, you can make more precise adjustments to the tempo of your mixes by using the same lever.

2. Best Undisputed DJ Mixer Under $400 – Pioneer DJ DJM-250MK2

SPECS

Number of Channels: 2

2 Compatible: Serato DJ Pro, Rekordbox

Serato DJ Pro, Rekordbox Connectivity: 2 USB, 2 RCA, 2 phono, 1 microphone

2 USB, 2 RCA, 2 phono, 1 microphone EQs: 3 band

If our top pick seems a bit pricey for you, you can purchase this mixer for under $400. It features the same type of durable magvel crossfader, built tough to handle all the scratching and wear and tear. If it gets damaged over time, you can easily replace it yourself.

Many of its features are actually borrowed from the renowned DJM-900NXS2. Therefore, you have the option to adjust sound frequencies and add reverb or chorus in a similar manner.

The layout is straightforward. So you can make all the adjustments to your mixes on the fly without having to take your eyes off the crowd.

3. Best Budget DJ Mixer – Numark M6

SPECS

Number of Channels: 4

4 Compatible: Line and Phono

Line and Phono Connectivity: USB, RCA, and XLR

USB, RCA, and XLR EQs: 3-band

You will be surprised to see how crisp the sound you can create with this budgeted mixer.

There is no need to worry about any distortion or sound problems as it allows you to monitor the input levels for each channel, and then you can adjust them if they’re too high or too low.

You can boost or cut certain frequencies in each track and make the mix sound smoother.

This mixer’s build quality is solid, even considering its price range. You can easily take it with you wherever you go without worrying about it getting damaged.

It even eliminates the need to carry around a lot of vinyl or CDs. All you need is a USB cable to connect it to your computer and play a wider variety of music.

4. Best DJ Mixer for High-Stakes Performances – Rane Seventy-Two

SPECS

Number of Channels: 2

2 Compatible: Serato DJ Pro

Serato DJ Pro Connectivity: XLR, RCA, USB

XLR, RCA, USB EQs: 3 band

Creating and performing mixes on the Rane Seventy-Two DJ mixer is a blast. You can quickly and easily access all of the mixer’s features with a simple gesture on its 4.3″ touch screen. Undoubtedly, this will save you time and increase workflow.

Plus, it looks so cool, and you have an intuitive way to control the music. Just browse through a large library of tracks and load them into the mixer.

What’s even more impressive is the moving waveform display on the screen. You can easily manipulate the waveforms with a simple touch of your finger and align them so that they are perfectly in sync. This feature makes it a breeze to pinpoint the ideal starting and stopping points in each track.

When it comes to the personalization of mixes, it lets you adjust the parameters of effects and functions.

5. Best DJ Mixer to Use at Dance Parties – Behringer DJX750

SPECS

Number of Channels: 4

4 Compatible: Turntables, CDJs, MP3 players, others

Turntables, CDJs, MP3 players, others Connectivity: RCA, XLR, and USB

RCA, XLR, and USB EQs: 3 band

The sound quality of the Behringer DJX750 is extremely impressive, and you can totally manipulate it however you want. Slap on some sick effects like flanging and delay to the tunes you’re jamming and rock the party.

If you want to tweak the effects’ parameters to your taste, just assign those custom controls to the physical knobs. It’ll amp up the music quality of your mixes

The coolest thing users dig about this mixer is how it automatically stops unwanted sounds from clashing when you’re mixing it up.

There is a separate mic input channel specifically designed for a microphone. So, even if you’re using a condenser mic, you’ll be getting that top-notch music quality.

6. Best DJ Mixer for All Types of DJing – Allen & Heath Xone:92

SPECS

Number of Channels: 6

6 Compatible: Turntables, CDJs, laptops, and others

Turntables, CDJs, laptops, and others Connectivity: XLR, TRS, MIDI, Phone/Line

XLR, TRS, MIDI, Phone/Line EQs: 4 band

No matter what your DJing style is, this mixer can handle all your needs.

You can use this mixer to perform at a large event and send the mix to different PA systems. This will give you full confidence that the music you’re playing is crystal clear to the audience. At the same time, you can record your mix for later playback or broadcasting.

Enhancing the bass, vocals, or any instrument in the track is pretty easy. It’s all in your hands, and you can manipulate and create a warm, mellow, and crisp sound.

Not only that, but it also gives you full control over how you use your filters. It’s got two independent LFOs that let you whip up some seriously complex and mind-blowing effects.

7. Best Mixer for Creating Seamless Blends – Pioneer DJ DJM-A9

SPECS

Number of Channels: 4

4 Compatible: Serato DJ Pro, Rekordbox, VirtualDJ

Serato DJ Pro, Rekordbox, VirtualDJ Connectivity: USB, Line, Phone, MIDI, Bluetooth

USB, Line, Phone, MIDI, Bluetooth EQs: 3 band

This mixer is one of the most diverse you’ll ever come across in the market. It’s designed with premium sound technology that enhances the quality of the sound. You’ll be able to hear the music in greater detail and make precise adjustments to create high-quality mixes.

It gives you more artistic freedom by letting you experiment with different sounds and effects that you can apply to tracks.

You can source those tracks from a variety of devices, such as turntables, CD players, and laptops. Connecting any device to this mixer will never be an issue.

8. Best Mixer to Use Vinyl Records or CDs – Reloop Elite

SPECS

Number of Channels: 2

2 Compatible: Serato DJ Pro

Serato DJ Pro Connectivity: USB, RCA, Phono, MIDI

USB, RCA, Phono, MIDI EQs: 3 band

Get your hands on the Reloop Elite if you want to mix music using your existing vinyl or CD collection and want the same tactile feel and control as traditional turntables.

It is fully compatible with Serato DJ Pro and has large, RGB-lit performance pads. The harder you hit the pad, the louder the sample or effect you will be able to create. This is a dope feature, especially when you are playing live and need to keep your hands on the controls.

Users love the Reloop Elite’s superior music quality. It processes and outputs audio at a higher sample rate than the standard sample rate of other average mixers. This is really beneficial if you like to play in loud environments, such as clubs or festivals.

9. Best DJ Mixer for Back-to-Back Sets – PLAYdifferently Model 1

SPECS

Number of Channels: 6

6 Compatible: Turntables, CDJs, laptops, other DJ gear

Turntables, CDJs, laptops, other DJ gear Connectivity: RCA, XLR

RCA, XLR EQs: 3 band

It is the perfect DJ mixer to give back-to-back DJ performances. You and your partner can perform together without stepping on each other’s mixes.

While your partner is playing, you can prepare your next track in your headphones. This will improve your workflow and avoid any mix-ups.

The mixer can accept input from six separate audio sources, so you and your partner can each play on three channels and then mix your sounds together on the other three channels.

10. Best DJ Mixer for Wedding Parties – Numark M2

SPECS

Number of Channels: 2

2 Compatible: Turntables, CD players, Line

Turntables, CD players, Line Connectivity: Phono, Line, RCA

Phono, Line, RCA EQs: 3 band

Take this DJ mixer to any wedding function and bring the heat to the party.

It’s specifically designed for scratching. Slide that crossfader like a pro without stressing about it getting wrecked. It’s built tough, and you can easily swap out the crossfader if needed.

You can also precisely control the volume of each input channel and create a smooth and balanced sound. Plus, it’s a compact mixer that can be mounted on a rack, so it’s easy to transport and set up.

11. Best DJ Mixer for Mixing Multiple Genres – Allen & Heath Xone:23C

SPECS

Number of Channels: two + two-channel mixer

two + two-channel mixer Compatible: Line, Turntables, CDJs

Line, Turntables, CDJs Connectivity: Phono, Line, USB, XLR, RCA

Phono, Line, USB, XLR, RCA EQs: 3 band

Its sound quality is unmatched. That’s what makes this DJ mixer the top choice for DJs who want to mix multiple audio sources.

Connect it to any audio device and record your mixes directly to your computer or stream your music from your computer.

You can smoothly adjust the frequency balance of tracks and instantly remove a frequency band from a track with the press of a total kill switch.

12. Best DJ Mixer for Podcaster – Behringer DX626

SPECS

Number of Channels: 3

3 Compatible: Turntables, CDJs, and others

Turntables, CDJs, and others Connectivity: RCA, XLR, USB

RCA, XLR, USB EQs: 3 band

All of its controls are well-organized. So it’s pretty easier to make quick adjustments to the sound.

When you play the tracks, it automatically detects the beats per minute (BPM) and also helps you locate the beats of the tracks. As a result, syncing up tracks and adding cool effects becomes super-duper easy.

With its VCA-controlled crossfader, even the smallest adjustments in transitions feel like butter. Plus, you can preview the tracks before playing them to the audience to ensure they are mixed correctly.

13. Best DJ Mixer to Unleash Your Creativity – Allen & Heath Xone:96

SPECS

Number of Channels: six + two-channel mixer

six + two-channel mixer Compatible: Serato DJ Pro, Traktor Pro, VirtualDJ, and others

Serato DJ Pro, Traktor Pro, VirtualDJ, and others Connectivity: USB, XLR, RCA, TRS

USB, XLR, RCA, TRS EQs: 4 band

You can call it the upgraded version of the renowned Bone:92. Being an analog mixer, it produces a more natural sound. This implies that you can play your music at louder volumes without distortion.

With this remarkable mixer, you can enjoy the simultaneous playback of up to six tracks while also having the convenience of two auxiliary channels.

These auxiliary channels allow you to add effects or play pre-recorded tracks without the need to worry about cueing them up on the main channels.

Not only that, but you can also connect two laptops to the mixer simultaneously. This makes it easier to collaborate with another DJ during a set.

14. Beat Club DJ Mixer – Reloop RMX-95

SPECS

Number of Channels: 4+1

4+1 Compatible: Turntables, CDJs, media players, laptops

Turntables, CDJs, media players, laptops Connectivity: USB, XLR, RCA

USB, XLR, RCA EQs: 3 band

It’s difficult to tell whether this mixer is analog or digital just by listening to its sound. But when you play high-quality audio files through it, you’ll be mind-blown by how it captures and spits out a wide range of frequencies and volumes.

You can even adjust the sound to make it brighter or darker, depending on the mood of the song or the energy of the crowd.

Not only that, but you can also add different Beat FX to your tracks, which adds extra excitement and creativity to your mixes.

15. Best for Creating Versatile Mixes – Pioneer DJM-V10

SPECS

Number of Channels: 6

6 Compatible: Serato DJ Pro Software, Rekordbox

Serato DJ Pro Software, Rekordbox Connectivity: USB, XLR, RCA

USB, XLR, RCA EQs: 4 band

With this amazing DJ mixer, you can mix up to six audio sources at once.

Simply play your tracks on separate channels and then use the crossfader to smoothly blend them together or add unique effects to each track individually.

To ensure your mix sounds tight, just plug in your headphones and give it a listen. You can even preview the mix before unleashing it on the speakers.

Best DJ Mixers Buyer’s Guide

With an abundance of options on the market, it can be challenging to determine which mixer is the best fit for you. However, this helpful guide will provide you with the necessary information to select the ideal one.

We will explore the ins and outs of mixers and their key features. So let’s jump right in.

Identify What Type of Mixer You Need

If you prefer a standalone mixer and enjoy playing music without connecting to a computer, you will need to choose a mixer that has phono preamps and line inputs, similar to the Numark M6.

But if you want to use software for creating mixes, opt for a mixer with MIDI control and audio outputs. In that case, the Pioneer DJ DJM-S7 would be an excellent choice for you.

Number of Channels

Take a look at how many audio sources you can connect to the mixer. You can find this out by checking the number of channels.

Most DJ mixers have at least two channels, but some best DJ mixers offer more for more flexibility and creative possibilities.

For example, the Allen & Heath Xone:96 has 6+2 channels. So, think about how many audio sources you plan to use and choose a mixer with enough channels to handle them.

Inputs and Outputs

Make sure the mixer you choose has all the inputs and outputs you need for your setup. This includes inputs for turntables, media players, microphones, and other audio sources, as well as outputs for speakers, headphones, and recording devices.

Some best DJ mixers, like the Allen & Heath Xone:23C, even have extra connections like USB, MIDI, or Ethernet to give you more options.

EQ and Effects

Select a mixer that provides a variety of built-in EQ and effects, such as adjustments for high, mid, and low frequencies, filters, delays, and reverbs. These features will assist you in shaping and enhancing your mix according to your preferences.

Beatmatching and Sync Features

Make sure to pick a DJ mixer that has BPM counters, sync buttons, or waveform displays. These features are crucial for smoothly transitioning between tracks.

The Rane Seventy-Two is a great option because it has all these features and allows you to sync tracks with a simple touch.

Software Integration

If you have expertise in using a specific DJ software, it’s important to check whether the mixer you choose is compatible with that software.

However, in most cases, the best DJ mixers, like the Pioneer DJM-V10, offer integration with popular DJ software such as Serato or Traktor.

Your DJing Style and Genre

Most importantly, pay attention to the type of music you play, as your preferred DJing style will significantly impact the type of mixer that suits you best.

For example, if you mainly play hip-hop or focus on scratching, then scratch mixers with a sturdy crossfader and dedicated Serato integration might be the perfect fit. In such cases, it would be worthwhile to consider the Pioneer DJM-250MK2.

On the other hand, if you play electronic music and specialize in blending tracks with effects and loops, a rotary DJ mixer with advanced EQ, effects, and looping capabilities would be more suitable. In this case, you can explore the Behringer DJX750 as a potential option.

Budget

When you’re in the market to buy a mixer, it’s natural to be drawn towards mixers with all the fancy features. To avoid overspending, it is advisable to set a budget for your DJ mixer and prioritize the features that matter most to you.

Strike a balance between cost and functionality, and focus on acquiring the features that will truly enhance your DJing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are all DJ mixers compatible with any software?

No, it really depends on the specific mixer and software you’re using. You need to check if they can work together by looking at their specifications and compatibility requirements.

Some mixers work best with certain software, while some may offer broader compatibility with various software options.

Is it possible to select a single DJ mixer for various styles of performances?

Yes, you can use one DJ mixer for different types of performances. When choosing a mixer, look for one that has many different features and can connect to various types of equipment. This will allow you to adjust to different performance styles and use different audio sources.

Some high-quality DJ mixers also have special effects and options that can make your music sound even better for different types of music and styles.

Can I record my mixes while playing on a DJ mixer?

Yes, you can record your mixes while playing on a DJ mixer. Many modern mixers have a built-in recording feature that allows you to record your live mixes directly onto a laptop or USB flash drive.

Some mixers may need extra software or hardware for recording, while others have a simple one-button recording feature.

How can I improve the sound quality of my DJ mixer?

To make your DJ mixer sound better, you should use high-quality audio files, set the gain levels correctly, and use the built-in EQ effectively. It’s also important to choose a DJ mixer with a superior built-in audio interface for excellent sound quality.

Can I connect my DJ mixer to a computer via Bluetooth?

It depends on the features of your DJ mixer. Although many modern DJ mixers come with this feature, it is not so common for all models.

You’ll need to check your specific mixer’s features to determine if it has Bluetooth connectivity. If it does, you can connect it to your computer via Bluetooth for wireless streaming and control.

Verdict

After ready our guide it should now be easier for you now to select the right DJ mixer with all of the features you were seeking.

The Pioneer DJ DJM-S7 provides you with all the necessary features and is the ideal choice for DJs of all types, and you won’t even have to break the bank for it.

If your budget is tight, you can opt for the Numark M6 without compromising on sound quality.

However, regardless of which mixer you choose, do not forget to examine its number of channels and built-in effects. Always keep in mind that the best DJ mixer is the one that aligns with your unique DJing style.