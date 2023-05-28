7 Best Drum Practice Pads of 2023

We all know the struggle of practicing drums: they’re loud. So loud that your family (or your neighbors) might lose their minds.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s exactly why the drum practice pad was invented: so drummers can practice in peace while everyone around them remains mentally stable.

This article is an in-depth dive into the best drum practice pads on the market today. We’ve also included a carefully curated buyer’s guide to help you figure out which pad is best for you before pulling the trigger.

Coming in at the #1 spot for us is the Drumeo P4 practice pad, being the best at simulating a real drum set with its four separate pads that mimic the snare, high tom, floor tom, and ride cymbal.

Regardless of which one you choose, utilizing a drum practice pad can revolutionize your drumming ability by empowering you to practice anytime and anywhere (at least, without being a jerk).

Let’s get into it!

Best Drum Practice Pads

1. Overall Best Practice Drum Pad – Drumeo P4 Practice Pad

SPECS

Surface Material: Gum rubber & neoprene rubber

Gum rubber & neoprene rubber Diameter: 12″

12″ Noise Level Rating: 3-7 (medium)

If there’s one lingering problem that nearly all drum practice pads have in common, it’s the limited transferability of skills.

How are you supposed to get better at playing a full drum kit when you’re practicing on just a single, 12-inch pad? The Drumeo P4 puts this problem to bed once and for all.

It’s called the “P4” because it’s four pads in one. The three-tiered playing surface features a gum rubber pad to mimic the snare, a neoprene rubber pad to mimic the high tom, and two other surfaces that replicate the floor tom and ride cymbal.

Each of these pads feels totally different from the others, with unique response levels that correspond remarkably well to their real-life counterparts.

When you practice on this pad vs. a single-surface, traditional practice pad, you’ll find that your newfound skills map onto a real drum set much more fully.

Even with all these features, the Drumeo P4 practice pad remains moderately portable, at only 12 inches in diameter.

And though it’s not the cheapest pad on offer today, the price is really reasonable when you consider that similar apparatuses (like a full electronic drum kit) cost astronomically more.

2. Best Drum Practice Pad Under $50 – Evans RealFeel Practice Pad

SPECS

Surface Material: Natural gum rubber & recycled rubber

Natural gum rubber & recycled rubber Diameter: 12″

12″ Noise Level Rating: 4-6 (medium)

To be totally honest, the Evans RealFeel would have also been a fine choice for #1. In terms of reputation within the industry and overall renown, no pad comes close to this one.

A lot of drum practice pads have either high response or low volume, and you have to choose which is more important to you. With the Evans RealFeel pad, you really can have both; that’s because it’s double-sided.

One side features natural gum rubber, which lends a realistic response at a relatively low volume. The other side is made of firmer, recycled rubber, which means you’ll have more response at a slightly louder volume.

And it’s called “RealFeel” for a reason: it literally feels like a flesh-and-blood snare.

Of course, the Evans RealFeel can’t totally compete with the Drumeo P4’s versatility, as you need to actually flip it over in order to access the other surface. The benefit of this, however, is that you have a full 12-inch by 12-inch playing area for each surface type, unlike the P4.

This pad really has it all: versatility and realism for a steal of a price.

3. Most Realistic Drum Practice Pad – Tama True Touch Practice Pad

SPECS

Surface Material: 2-ply mesh

2-ply mesh Diameter: 10″

10″ Noise Level Rating: 8 (loud)

If you’re a technical drummer hyper-focused on perfecting the finer details of your craft, the Tama True Touch (emphasis on true touch) is a must-have for your arsenal.

This thing literally looks like an actual snare – and that’s by design. Every component of this drum practice pad has been carefully designed to mimic a real snare drum.

For starters, the pad has a hefty base for stability – and on top of that base, layers and layers of foam and a mesh playing surface that feels nearly indistinguishable from a real snare head. Trust us – it’s almost scary!

The pad was intentionally engineered to create a quiet buzzing sound when hit with a stick. While some drummers like their pads to be as quiet as possible, others actually prefer a discernible reaction sound, as it can help with honing in on technique.

Finally, this pad features a raised rim, allowing you to practice rimshots to your heart’s content.

The Tama True Touch practice pad is a bit on the heavier side, but at only 10 inches in diameter, it’s still easily portable – certainly much more portable than a real snare drum!

4. Best Pad for Marching Drummers – Vic Firth Heavy Hitter Slimpad

SPECS

Surface Material: 3/32″ hard rubber

3/32″ hard rubber Diameter: 12″

12″ Noise Level Rating: 7 (loud)

Marching snare drums are taller than regular snares, and their kevlar heads are tuned much tighter. This means that, among other things, the response and feel of a marching snare are quite unique. And with that, in marches the Vic Firth Heavy Hitter Slimpad!

This practice pad features an extremely thin rubber surface area, at less than 1/10th of an inch thick. This thin pad creates a snappy response, replicating the high-pitched, high-tension feel of a marching snare.

The Vic Firth Slimpad has a base constructed from high-quality wood, resulting in a robust design that’s guaranteed to last through years of heavy practice sessions.

The underside of the base is lined with a grippy rubber bottom, which means the pad will stay put as you go to work.

A normal marching snare drum is around 14 inches in diameter – the Vic Firth Heavy Hitter Slimpad is a full 12 inches.

This is pretty big for a drum practice pad, so you’ll have ample playing area to work with. If you’re a marching drummer, this is definitely the best drum practice pad available to buy at the moment.

5. Adjustable Response Practice Drum Pad – Remo Tunable Drum Pad

SPECS

Surface Material: Mylar plastic drum head

Mylar plastic drum head Diameter: 10″

10″ Noise Level Rating: 3-7 (medium)

Remo is a giant in the drum world, and for a good reason: the brand produces nothing but pristine, high-quality drums. The same goes for its practice pads, with one, in particular, standing out: the Remo Tunable drum practice pad.

The main feature of this pad is right there in the name: it’s tunable. Yup, you can twist the screws on the rim to tighten or loosen the head and change the response and feel, just like you can with a real snare drum.

That’s because the playing surface is actually a real, replaceable drum head – not a gum rubber imitation.

But even if it didn’t have those fancy features, this pad is still right up there with the best of them in terms of overall feel. The bottom has a sticky rubber pad for table or lap playing, and it comes with an 8mm threaded mount for use with real drum stands.

It’s 10 inches in diameter, which means it’s easily portable and easily playable. If you’re someone who’s always tweaking things and looking for the most options, you probably won’t be content with a generic rubber practice pad. In that case, go for the Remo Tunable!

6. Best Practice Pad for Strength Practice – RTOM Moongel Workout Pad

SPECS

Surface Material: Moongel

Moongel Diameter: 7″

7″ Noise Level Rating: 2 (quiet)

It’s pronounced “moon gel,” and it’s so named in honor of this pad’s one-of-a-kind playing surface. The RTOM Moongel Workout Pad doesn’t replicate the feel of a real drum head, and that’s intentional!

The Moongel surface provides almost no rebound at all. This means that your hands, wrists, and arms will get quickly fatigued as you practice. But over time, this works to build up the necessary strength.

Baseball players often warm up with two bats – and then afterward, when they swing only one, it feels like a piece of cake. It’s the same idea with this practice pad; when you get back to your real drum kit, you’ll feel like Superman.

As you can probably imagine, the near-nonexistent rebound means that the noise level is minimal, so you really can practice anytime, anywhere.

At only 7 inches in diameter, this is also one of the best drum practice pads for portability. If you’re not looking for realism and you want a pad specifically for building strength, the RTOM Moongel Workout Pad should be your go-to.

7. Quietest Practice Drum Pad – Sabian Quiet Tone Mesh Practice Pad

SPECS

Surface Material: Mesh

Mesh Diameter: 14″

14″ Noise Level Rating: 1 (very quiet)

The Sabian Quiet Tone Mesh practice pad is last on our list, but certainly not least. In many ways, this is one of the best practice pads money can buy. It’s not only ridiculously soft (re: “quiet tone”), but it’s also incredibly versatile.

Without question, the main draw of this pad is its volume or lack thereof. The head is made of a fine mesh, which means that your sticks will pop back up with the response of an authentic snare head, but with a nearly imperceptible noise.

Believe us, this is a quiet pad, potentially the quietest we’ve ever heard. And just because a gum rubber playing surface is standard for practice pads, that doesn’t mean mesh is inferior in terms of feel; in fact, some would argue it’s superior!

But even besides all that, this pad has so many applications. Because the diameter is a full 14 inches, you can easily place it in your basket snare stand, practice on your lap, or even rest it right on top of your actual snare drum.

And it’s got a raised rim, which means you don’t have to worry about those rimshots getting rusty.

Because this pad is so huge, it’s not the best choice in terms of portability. But if you’re after an ultra-quiet pad that doesn’t sacrifice realism, the Sabian Quiet Tone practice pad has got you covered.

Best Drum Practice Pads Buyer’s Guide

If you’re a new drummer and you’re just getting into the drum practice pad space, the variety of options and the differences between them can be staggering.

But even if you’re a seasoned veteran, looking through a buyer’s guide can be immensely helpful for honing in on exactly which pad to buy to develop your skills most effectively.

Purpose & Goals

This is an obvious one, but it helps to take a step back and think about what you want to accomplish with your drum practice pad.

Do you want to improve your feel on a full kit? Do you want to practice diddles on the snare? Or do you want to strengthen your hands, wrists, and arms? Further, do you need an absolute minimum volume? Or do you want to hear some feedback?

Think now about what specific skills you want to focus on developing, and then keep that in mind as you continue to read on below.

Playing Surface Material

The playing surface material is arguably the single most important feature to consider when purchasing a drum practice pad. This is mostly because surface material determines surface response, which is how strongly your drumstick bounces back up at you after you strike the head.

There are three main types of surface materials used on drum practice pads:

Gum rubber and synthetic rubber are the most commonly used materials. Rubber provides a substantial response while remaining moderately quiet. Mylar plastic is what real drum heads are made of, and occasionally drum practice pads utilize it as well. As you can imagine, the response is very similar to that of a real snare drum, but it’s a bit louder than rubber. Mesh is becoming a popular choice for practice pads, as it produces a solid response at usually almost no volume.

It’s worth mentioning that there are many more practice pad surface materials than just these three. RTOM’s Moongel Workout Pad intentionally produces almost no response, and Remo’s Putty Pad is literally a jar of putty that you can spread out on any surface.

Portability

Any drum practice pad is obviously much more portable than a real drum (not to mention a full kit!) That said, some are just handier than others for bringing on the road.

Weight doesn’t have to be a huge consideration, as even the heaviest practice pads are still pretty light.

What you’ll really want to consider is the diameter of the pad. Anything below 10 inches will be pretty easily portable, whereas 12-inch or 14-inch pads get just a little cumbersome in tight spaces, like the backseat of a car.

Versatility

Finally, do you want a drum practice pad that will help you become a master at one specific skill? Or are you looking to get a little bit better at everything?

Our #1 pick, the Drumeo P4 practice pad, has four different playing surfaces so that you can get better at everything. Contrast this with the Vic Firth Heavy Hitter Slimpad, which only mimics a single marching snare drum head.

Again, it goes back to your purpose and goals. Think about what you want to accomplish at this point in your career, and purchase accordingly. You got this!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a drum practice pad?

A drum practice pad is a small, round pad constructed with a surface of either rubber, Mylar plastic, or mesh. They’re meant to replicate the feel of a real drum but without the noise or size.

Why should I use a drum practice pad?

Because drum practice pads are whisper-quiet and usually very portable, they allow you to practice your craft in places where you normally couldn’t and at times when it would normally be impossible. And more practice = more skills!

What drumming techniques can I practice with a drum pad?

The techniques you can practice on your pad depend a lot on which pad you choose. In general, though, you can practice flams, triplets, rolls, diddles, paradiddles, and much more. Usually, anything that can be practiced on a genuine snare drum can be practiced on a pad.

Can I attach a practice pad to a drum stand?

If your practice pad is larger than 10 inches, you’ll likely be able to place it in a standard snare basket stand. Additionally, some pads come with threaded mounts for use with more specific stands. In general, you should have no trouble practicing with your pad in a drum stand.

Verdict

The key thing to keep in mind when shopping for the best drum practice pad is what you actually want to accomplish with it. Think about the skills you want to hone, and let that guide your search.

For most drummers, we recommend the Drumeo P4 practice pad, as its versatility is unrivaled. For a pad that’s a bit more simple but tried and true, go with the Evans RealFeel. Finally, if you want stunning realism above all, try out the Tama True Touch practice pad.