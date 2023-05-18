Picking up your first pair of drumsticks is such a great feeling. However, new drummers will quickly learn that all drumsticks are not made equal. It may be a little overwhelming to learn that there are different types of weights and wood used for drumsticks.

We’ll cover all the basics and will include some top picks for new and seasoned drummers. If you’re a beginner, you can’t go wrong with Vic Firth sticks, more specifically their American Classic 5A sticks. They have a nice balanced feel and don’t feel too heavy. Great for electronic kits, acoustic kits, and a practice pad.

Once you become an intermediate or advanced drummer, you’ll want to pick drumsticks geared toward your preference or playing style. If you discover you’re a hard hitter, consider heavier sticks or possibly even sticks with nylon tips (if you’re known for chipping or breaking sticks often).

Below we have 7 sticks great for beginners and experienced drummers.

Best Drum Sticks

1. Best Overall for Beginners – Vic Firth American Classic Drumsticks – 5A (Best Overall)

SPECS

Size: 5A

Tip Shape: Teardrop

Tip Type: Wood

Hickory drumsticks are usually a drummer’s first wood type. They’re warm and great for all genres.

So whether you picked up drums to learn rock, pop, or even Latin songs, these Vic Firth 5A drumsticks are great lightweight intro sticks.

The Vic Firth American Classic 5A sticks have tear-dropped shaped wood tips, so they’re great for all musical styles. Beginners are fans of how versatile they are, they don’t feel pressured to buy several pairs of sticks as they learn rudiments and songs across multiple genres.

They are durable sticks, and Vic Firth is one of the best in the drumming industry.

2. Another Great Beginner Option – Zildjian Hickory Dip Series Drumstick

SPECS

Size: 5A

Tip Shape: Oval

Tip Type: Wood

Zildjian is top tier, and you likely have used Zildjian cymbals at this point in your drumming journey, or at least will sometime soon. Their drumsticks are quality picks for drummers of all levels. We picked out this 5A pair because we wanted to give new drummers a chance to test sticks that are great for having a nice grip on sticks.

They are dipped in a special coating for exceptional grip and stick control. You may not want to invest in gloves or even Gorilla Snot at this point, so make sure you have sticks with a good grip if you notice it’s been an issue for you.

Drummers love how comfortable they feel in their hands. Use these for all genres: country, fusion, hip-hop, jazz, Latin, pop, R&B, rock, and more.

If you want some sticks they are pretty, these are it. The coating is aesthetically nice.

3. Best 6-Pack – Vic Firth American Classic Drumsticks 5B

SPECS

Size: 5B

Tip Shape: Teardrop

Tip Type: Wood

No matter what stage of drumming you’re at, you’ll need some affordable sticks. Keep some at home, in the studio, or in your drum bag for practices and gigs.

Vic Firth’s 5B drumsticks are great for all genres and have a little bit more weight than the 5A sticks, so if you’re looking to size up, these are great sticks to have in your arsenal.

Drummers love the included stick bag and say it’s well-made. Keeping your sticks safe is important, as humidity and debris could damage wooden sticks.

4. Best for Metal Drummers – Promark Classic Attack Drumsticks – Shira Kashi Oak 747B

SPECS

Size: 747B

Tip Shape: Oval

Tip Type: Shira Kashi Oak

These drumsticks are made from Shira Kashi oak, which is pretty strong. Many beginner drummers don’t lean towards oak and usually stick with hickory, but if you’ve been drumming for a while and hit fairly hard or even mostly play metal tunes, these sticks are perfect for you.

Shira Kashi oak provides great projection and power for metal drummers to make intense sounds on drums and cymbals. These sticks have a wood tip, but you’ll enjoy the rich and organic sound from it. Many metal drummers may like nylon tips as well to prevent chipping.

Overall, Promark is an absolute top-tier brand when it comes to durable drumsticks. A drummer called these sticks their longest-lasting sticks, and that speaks volumes. If you’re a metal drummer and you’re tired of replacing your sticks these are great.

Consider recording with these, as you’ll get precision and consistency during fast and intricate patterns.

5. Best Oak Sticks for Rock, Pop, & Country Drummers – Promark Classic Attack Drumsticks – Shira Kashi Oak – 5B – Wood Tip

SPECS

Size: 5B

Tip Shape:

Tip Type:

Here’s another great option for rock, pop, and country drummers. These aren’t hickory sticks though, these are oak, so if you’re someone that likes something a bit more heavy and durable for hitting hard, you’ll like these sticks from Promark.

The made-in-Texas sticks are versatile across many genres and techniques. They have a good balance between power and speed for everyone. The wood tip sound will be organic, warm, and overall great across drums and cymbals.

We really like these sticks and know you’ll make great use of them for everyday drumming, whether it’s for practice, recording, or a gig.

Drummers like how durable these sticks are. They are also available with a nylon tip, so if you think you’ll need something more durable, consider those.

6. Best Jazz Sticks – Vic Firth American Jazz Hickory Drumsticks

SPECS

Size: AJ5

Tip Shape: Teardrop

Tip Type: Wood

Vic Firth’s American Jazz series was designed just for jazz drummers. These lightweight sticks are thinner compared to other drumsticks for increased control, finesse, and sensitivity.

They are hickory wood sticks, which are great for flexibility, durability, and responsiveness. Drummers can get the desired sound while maintaining durability.

They do have a tapered design, which is for a quicker rebound. Jazz drummers need a delicate touch on cymbals and precise control overall. The wood tips offer a softer attack and more nuanced sound.

Jazz drummers like that they’re great for low to medium volumes, so if you gig at small venues, this is great for your set.

7. Best Nylon Tip Sticks for Everyone – Vic Firth American Classic Drumsticks – 5B

SPECS

Size: 5B

Tip Shape: Teardrop

Tip Type: Nylon

Vic Firth’s American Classic drumsticks are pretty versatile, even in a 5B size. Use them for rock, pop country, and more, these hickory sticks are great for power, speed, and volume.

They have nylon tips, so if you’re a heavy hitter or play with a lot of intensity, consider these sticks. You’ll get a more pronounced attack on cymbals as well.

Vic Firth is known for their ergonomic sticks, so if fatigue is an issue for you it may be time to consider different sticks. These drumsticks have a comfortable grip and balanced design.

Fans swear by these sticks for faster drumming, and it’s no wonder why professionals love them. Your favorite drummer probably has endless pairs of Vic Firth sticks.

Best Drumsticks Buyer’s Guide

Stick Size

Common sizes are 5A, 5B, and 7A. Smaller sizes offer lighter and faster playability, while larger sizes provide more power and projection. Small sizes are great for beginners, but as you advance you’ll hit harder and will add your personal flair to your playing, resulting in you wanting heavier stickers.

Stick Material

Hickory is great, we’re big fans of hickory sticks for all drummers, especially newer drummers, but oak sticks are king when it comes to rock and metal. They are durable and heavy! Maple sticks are also great lightweight options that offer a warm tone.

Stick Shape & Tip

Tips come in different shapes—round, barrel, acorn, and teardrop. Round tips are the most common, they have a balanced sound and rebound and will sound great for rock, pop, country, jazz, and most styles of drumming.

Barrel tips are larger than round tips and produce and fuller sound on drums and cymbals. They’re great for jazz drummers looking for more control.

Acorn tips are small and produce a bright and precise cymbal response, great for pop drummers.

Teardrop tips look like round tips but have a versatile sound with a clear attack. They’re great for all music styles.

There are also wood and nylon tips. Nylon tips are durable, which is why hard hitters love them. They last longer than wood tips and won’t chip or break as easily. They produce sharp and focused attack on cymbals, great for rock and metal.

Wood tips offer an organic sound. They have a softer attack on cymbals for a mellow tone. They’re great for most genres, but jazz drummers especially love them. The only con is they chip easily if you’re a hard hitter (think rock and metal drumming).

Comfort

Make sure your sticks will feel comfortable in your hands. Consider weight and grip.

Brand & Budget

Shop brands with good brand reputations. Vic Firth and Promark are great, including Zildjian. Many sticks will start at about $15 or so but will increase by weight and stick type.

Best Drumsticks Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Size Drumsticks Should I Choose?

It depends on your personal preference, but consider how long you’ve been playing drums and your playing style. if you’re new, consider small sticks, if you’ve been playing for a while feel free to get sticks based on your preference or the genre you play.

Nylon Versus Wood: What Tip Should I Get?

Nylon is great if you’re a heavy hitter, so if you plan on drumming like Dave Grohl recording Songs for the Deaf with Queens of the Stone Age, you may like nylon, especially for gigs. Otherwise, wood tips are great.

Should I Try Drumstick Sampler Packs?

For sure! You can get a good feel for different sizes and tip shapes. If you’re playing metal songs one day and pop songs the next, you want a variety.

Conclusion

New drummers should go for lighter sticks from Vic Firth. Vic Firth makes great versatile sticks for beginners. Their drumsticks are great for anyone getting into lessons. A lighter stick with a teardrop tip is all you need. If you’re new to drumming and want to play all genres, consider the 5A American Classic sticks.

Although, Vic Firth is also one of the best stick brands for everyone. If you’re an experienced drummer, you can consider thicker sticks from Vic Firth as well or even sticks with a nylon tip.

As you advance into drumming, you can get a pair of sticks that are heavier and meant for specific genres or playing styles, such as metal or jazz.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater