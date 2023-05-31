7 Best Earplugs for Musicians of 2023

Being a musician is great, but it’s a short-lived career if you don’t protect your ears.

Have you recently committed to play a string of upcoming live shows? Well, you’re probably looking to get the best equipment to improve your playing.

In addition to your strings, straps, and amps, be sure to include a pair of quality earplugs. Not only do they protect your ears, but they also allow you to better focus on the music.

But what are the best earplugs for musicians? We’ve put together this guide detailing 7 of the best, which includes our top choice – the Earos One.

Best Earplugs for Musicians

While picking out our favorites, we’ve tried to keep in mind the wants and needs of different musicians.

Some of the below options are high-fidelity earplugs, while others aren’t. Some are high range, some are low range, etc.

One thing that connects each of the following options is that they all work to protect your ears from the dangers of live music:

1. Best Earplugs for Musicians Overall – Earos One

SPECS

Material: Medical-grade ABS plastic and thermoplastic rubber

Medical-grade ABS plastic and thermoplastic rubber Noise reduction: 17dB

17dB Reusable: Yes

Earos One earplugs are ideal if you want to reduce the ringing in your ears post-rehearsal while also looking stylish. These plugs fit comfortably in your ears and allow you to focus on the instruments you want to hear.

Although they only offer a maximum of 17dB noise reduction, the focus of Earos One is making the music sound as clear as possible to you.

Designed by an MIT Acoustic Lab director, Earos One earplugs feature patented soundbore technology. This reduces the noise but doesn’t reduce the quality of the noise. This means you can actually enjoy the different elements of the music you’re playing.

Earos Ones also stay in the same position, no matter how much you move around on stage. Whether you’re a drummer or an active guitarist, Earos Ones move minimally through the duration of an entire concert.

There are two bud size options to choose from, allowing you to fit these earplugs perfectly in your ear.

Best of all, the contemporary foam and silicone tips look stylish when in your ear. They look just like a pair of earphones.

2. Best for Those on a Budget – Fender Musician Series Earplugs

SPECS

Material: Black rubber, latex-free

Black rubber, latex-free Noise reduction: 27dB

27dB Reusable: Yes

If you’re looking to pick up a reliable pair of earplugs for a very reasonable price, look no further than Fender Musician earplugs. These silicone noise-reduction earplugs can be yours for only $9.99 – despite the instantly recognizable logo.

If you’d like to see how much earplugs can improve your playing, definitely try these Fender Musician earplugs first. Being so cheap, they’re the best entry-level quality earplug on the market.

In fact, we’d recommend having a pair of Fender Musician earplugs on you at all times. This way, if you misplace your more expensive earplugs, you’ll have a reliable backup ready to use.

Comfortable and sturdy, the rubber design bends to fit any ear shape. The noise reduction is the same for all: no matter what ear shape they’re bent to fit. This product cancels out the noise that harms your ears but lets in the noise that doesn’t.

While 27dB worth of noise reduction is high (higher than our premium option, Earos One, for example), this does not necessarily translate to better sound. This massive sound reduction will likely muffle the audio, making it a bit difficult to hear. Still, you can’t argue with $9.99.

3. Best Earplugs for Musicians for Low Visibility – Vibes Hi-Fidelity

SPECS

Material: Silicone and plastic

Silicone and plastic Noise reduction: 22dB

22dB Reusable: Yes

Do you want to wear earplugs but don’t want to look like you’re wearing earplugs? Vibes High Fidelity earplugs are made of clear silicone, which ensures these plugs are as inconspicuous as possible.

Despite the low profile appearance, Vibes Hi-Fidelity plugs are just the same as any other earplug set in terms of design. Like most musician earplugs, they contain several filters inside, which each work to block out harsh noises.

These filters also bring greater clarity to certain frequencies, which improves the overall listening experience. The muffled sound you get with the likes of Fender Musician Series earplugs is not heard when wearing Vibes.

Vibes High-Fidelity earplugs are highly versatile, with three different sizes of earbuds to choose from. This makes them suitable for all ear shapes.

Vibes are all about improving ear health. So much so that they donate a percentage of their earplug profit to the Foundation. This charity provides children in need with hearing aids. This makes the price appear more agreeable.

4. Most Comfortable – Earasers Earplugs

SPECS

Material: Medical-grade silicone

Medical-grade silicone Noise reduction: 19dB

19dB Reusable: Yes

Earasers Earplugs definitely have the most unique design out of all the earplugs on this list. An antenna sticks out the side, which filters the music before it hits your ear.

While this may not be the most aesthetically pleasing earplug, it’s definitely the most comfortable.

Earasers go a step further than Vibes Hi-Fidelity plugs by offering you 4 different earbud sizes. X-small, small, medium, and large. The smaller size tip is recommended for those who feel other earbuds add too much pressure to their ears.

Generally, Earasers Earplugs provide maximum comfort for all users.

Once you select the correct size for your ear, you’ll barely notice them. If it weren’t for the cancellation of loud sounds, it would be easy to forget they were there.

Although not the most attractive aspect, the antenna does a superb job of isolating everything else in the room beside the instruments.

The sound of the music is filtered to a comfortable volume, which sounds akin to listening to playback out of a studio monitor.

If you play in a heavy band with loud crowds, these offer excellent hearing protection.

5. Best Single-Use Earplugs – Hearos Ultimate Softness Series Ear Plugs

SPECS

Material: Foam

Foam Noise reduction: 32dB

32dB Reusable: No

Hearos Ultimate Softness Series Ear Plugs are cheap, but they aren’t exactly the best value for money. Each of the 28 pairs included is single-use. This means that they’re not ideal for the long term.

You’d have to keep buying boxes if you were to rely on them forever, which would create a significant long-term cost. Plus, they’re not exactly the most eco-friendly pair of plugs on this list.

However, if you don’t like the idea of wearing the same earplugs all the time, Hearos offers you this hygienic alternative option.

Plus, with 28 pairs, a tub of Hearos earplugs could last you for a full tour and beyond. If you’re about to head on tour and you’re not sure whether or not you’ll actually need earplugs, Hearos is a cheap option that can be used if necessary.

With a high noise reduction of 32dB, you can expect things to get totally silent when you put these plugs in. If you’re a singer, you should still be able to hear yourself sing. They may not be the best option for guitarists and drummers, though.

After all, these aren’t technically “musicians’ earplugs”, as they’re designed to be used in various situations. Still, many musicians keep disposable earplugs handy in case of emergencies.

6. Best for Adaptable Sound Range – Minuendo High Fidelity Acoustic Earplugs

SPECS

Material: Foam, flange, or silicone

Foam, flange, or silicone Noise reduction: 7dB – 25dB

7dB – 25dB Reusable: Yes

With Minuendo High Fidelity Acoustic earplugs for musicians, you can set your own sound reduction levels.

Whether you want a subtle reduction of 7dB or a significant one of 25dB, you can adjust the earplugs to anywhere within this range using battery-free volume attenuation.

These earplugs were definitely designed by musicians for musicians.

If you’re serious about sound levels, Minuendo can help you strike the perfect balance between loud music and actually hearing what you’re playing.

Everyone hears sound differently, and Minuendo can offer a unique way to listen and process what you’re hearing.

Not only adjustable in terms of sound, but Minuendo High Fidelity earplugs can also be adjusted for comfort. The high price tag of these buds is reflected in the wide range of 11 tips. Some of these tips are silicone, while others are foam or flange.

All of which are unique in shape and size. You can experiment with each to see which works best.

The handy traveling case provided with this product also makes Minuendo buds great for musicians on the road. This case can be used to store all of your tips and complimentary bud cleaning brush.

7. Best Earplugs for Drummers – Vic Firth High Fidelity

SPECS

Material: Silicone

Silicone Noise reduction: 20dB

20dB Reusable: Yes

Vic Firth High Fidelity is designed in the exact same shape as your ear canal. Thanks to this, these earplugs let you hear exactly what the outside music would sound like if it was played at a lower level.

The clarity delivered makes the Vic Firth High Fidelity earplugs the best hearing protection option for drummers.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to keep your ears safe while pounding acoustic drums, these silicone noise reduction plugs provide a strong defensive line. While wearing them, you can also easily pick up on speech and other quiet noises.

This makes them ideal for wearing during band practice when equal amounts of conversation and playing take place.

They don’t come with a travel case, but they do come with an attachable neck cord. This way, your Vic Firth earplugs are always within close reach.

Compared to the likes of Earos One, these Vic Firth plugs may appear a little cheaper looking. However, they’re surprisingly durable.

Best Earplugs for Musicians Buyer’s Guide

As we’ve established in our top 7 list, not all earplugs are the same. Additionally, one musician may need earplugs for a totally different reason than the next musician.

So, you really need to think about the product before buying it.

When looking at your earplug options, consider the following:

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR)

Quality earplugs will shield your ears from the heavy music you play. This helps you avoid hearing loss and other forms of hearing damage. At the same time, they also allow you to actually hear the music you’re playing in all its richness.

The Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) reflects how much noise the earplugs are capable of reducing. The higher the score, the less you’ll be able to hear from the outside world.

This is measured in dB (decibels). For example, if a pair of foam plugs have an NRR rating of 20dB, it means that the plugs are capable of reducing exterior sound by 20 decibels.

However, having a high dB score isn’t always a good thing, especially when it comes to the best earplugs for musicians. The higher the dB, the less you hear the music.

This could affect your tempo and cause you to lose where you are in the music. Therefore, the best earplugs for musicians are ones that don’t totally block out sound.

Ideally, you want to look for an NRR rating between 20 and 30 (or a pair of earplugs that come with adjustable sound control). This way, you’ll be able to hear what’s going on around you while also saving yourself from hearing damage.

Most earplugs for musicians are designed with this in mind. They are designed to filter the music to a quieter level rather than totally remove it. However, it’s worth bearing this in mind before you buy.

Quality of Sound

Sometimes a noise reduction doesn’t leave the best sound in the world. Many earplugs, particularly foam and custom earplugs, can create a muffled sound. While you may still be capable of hearing the music, you may not be able to hear it well.

When shopping for earplugs, look out for products that offer a flat frequency response. These plug types are designed to provide you with clean audio quality while preventing harmful levels of noise from reaching your ear canals.

Sometimes the earplugs with a utilitarian design are better than the ones with an aesthetically pleasing one, particularly when it comes to sound.

For example, the antenna on the Earasers Earplugs model mentioned in this article may make you look a bit conspicuous. However, this antenna improves the quality of sound by isolating the instruments in the room from the rest of the concert noise.

Better sound allows you to concentrate on what you’re playing and deliver a better show for your audience.

Loop earplugs are another example of an earplug style that doesn’t exactly look cool but delivers premium sound quality.

Durability and Reusability

The more expensive the earplugs, the more durable they’ll be – most of the time. If you’re looking for the best earplugs for musicians, you definitely need the earplugs to outlast a few tours.

For long-term use, you need the bud to be made out of silicone rather than foam. Foam earplugs, most of the time, are primarily designed for disposable plugs.

If you’re looking to buy a premium pair of earplugs for long-term usage, make sure the materials used in the design reflect this.

You can normally tell whether or not earplugs are designed to be reused based on the accessories they come with. For example, if an earplug comes with a travel case and cleaning brush, you can guarantee that they were designed to be used in the long term.

Comfort and Fit

Concerts and tours can last a long time, so you have to make sure the earplugs actually fit comfortably in your ear.

Unfortunately, you can’t really try on a pair of earplugs before you buy them. So you have to make sure they’re adjustable, comfortable, and the right size for your ear shape before purchasing.

Normally, premium earplugs come with a variety of ear tip options. Minuendo’s premium option, for example, comes with 11 unique tips, which is why we class this product among the best earplugs for musicians.

With such a wide range, you can guarantee that at least one of them will fit in your ear.

It’s also possible to get custom earplugs that can be molded to the exact shape of your ear. This includes such products as the Ahead Custom Molded Earplug Lanyard.

You take a much bigger risk when there are only two size options available or none at all. If they don’t fit, you’ll likely have to settle for ear discomfort or purchase a totally new ear plug set.

Price

Unless you’re buying disposable earplugs, investing in ear protection can be costly. Plus, after you’ve used a pair of earplugs once, it’s very hard to return them to the shop you bought them. Once they’ve been in your ear, you’re pretty much stuck with them.

Although we’d consider all of the products listed above to be in the “best earplugs for musicians” bracket, each product differs quite significantly in terms of price. Vibes earplugs cost less than $30, while Minuendo high Fidelity Acoustic earplugs cost nearly $170.

The price you pay for earplugs should definitely reflect what you’re planning on using them for specifically. For example, if you’re going on a year-long tour, expensive earplugs with premium features would be the best option for you.

Alternatively, if you only need earplugs for an occasional gig, cheaper or even disposable earplugs may be the better option for you.

It’s important also to note that price doesn’t always determine quality. It’s possible to get earplugs that cost less than $30 that deliver premium sound and durability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How do musician earplugs differ from regular earplugs?

Regular earplugs are designed to block out noise almost entirely. Musician earplugs, on the other hand, are designed to lower the noise while making it still audible.

When playing in a live band, you’re faced with a high level of noise every night. This can dramatically ruin your hearing, either in a short space of time or throughout your music career.

Still, musicians need to hear what they’re playing, so regular earplugs aren’t suitable for them. Instead, they need earplugs that lower the music frequencies while allowing them to hear the different parts of the music.

Can musician earplugs affect the sound quality during performances?

No, good quality musician earplugs should not affect the quality of your music. In fact, it should enhance it, if anything. During a concert, amps are turned up to the max so the audience can hear.

This leaves musicians struggling to hear what they’re playing. Earplugs are designed to isolate noise and make the music clearer – not make it worse.

Which is best silicone or wax earplugs?

Silicone earplugs for musicians are better than wax earplugs. This is because they are more durable and don’t block out as much sound. On the other hand, wax earplugs are mouldable, meaning they could potentially fit the user’s ear more comfortably.

They aren’t intended for long-term use, however, as many of them are designed for single use.

Are foam earplugs good enough?

Foam earplugs are definitely good enough to protect your ears from loud noises, particularly during music concerts. However, they’re not always good for musicians, as they can often muffle the sound.

Additionally, they are not as durable as silicone and a prone to breaking through continued use. So, they are fine to use on a short-term basis but shouldn’t be relied upon.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for the best earplugs for musicians, get silicone noise-reduction buds with a reasonable NRR. You don’t want the NRR to be too high to block out the sound completely, and you don’t want it to be too low to provide any hearing protection.

Earos One buds are best for music quality overall and are also the most stylish. If you’re serious about sound control, go for the Minuendo High Fidelity Acoustic.

If you’re on a budget or only need short-term earplugs, go for Fender Musician Series earplugs or HEAROS Ultimate Softness Series earplugs.