High-end instruments can cost a small fortune, but you don’t need to break the bank to get an excellent electric guitar.

If you’re looking for a guitar that sounds great and offers effortless playability, there are several options available for less than $1000.

Our #1 pick is the Fender Player Telecaster, because it combines a warm, vintage tone with the versatility required to play many styles.

In this article, we’ve identified the best electric guitars under 1,000 dollars, with options to suit all guitarist’s needs. Let’s find the guitar to take your performances, recordings, and rehearsals to the next level!

Best Electric Guitar Under $1000

1. Best Overall – Fender Player Telecaster Electric Guitar

SPECS:

Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Pickups: 2 x Player Series Alnico V Tele Single-coil

2 x Player Series Alnico V Tele Single-coil Neck Type: Modern C

Modern C Fingerboard Material: Maple

With a history dating back to 1950, the Fender Telecaster is one of the most prestigious and iconic electric guitars ever made. This model from Fender’s Player Series allows you to enjoy the distinctive design, versatile tone, and rugged durability at a very reasonable price.

Before playing this guitar, I had a misconception that affordable and mid-priced Telecasters were one-dimensional in sound, but this simply isn’t the case.

This Fender axe delivers the signature “Tele twang” that has graced so many great rock n’ roll songs over the years, along with a range of other great rhythm and lead guitar tones.

With a pair of Fender-designed Alnico V single coil pickups, this guitar sounds incredible through a tube amplifier with a little overdrive added to the signal. The C-shaped maple neck is joined by an alder body and maple fretboard, resulting in the classic comfort of vintage-style Fender guitars.

What we like about it:

This guitar looks, sounds and feels like a high-end Fender Telecaster from the 1960s.

The two single coil pickups are equally suited to playing chords, melodies, riffs and solos.

The fast-playing maple neck is ideal for technical styles of guitar playing.

What we didn’t like about it:

The lightweight design of this Telecaster may not suit guitarists who prefer heavier instruments.

2. Best for Playability – PRS SE Custom 24-08 Electric Guitar

SPECS:

Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Pickups: 2 x PRS TCI-tuned “S” Humbucker

2 x PRS TCI-tuned “S” Humbucker Neck Type: Pattern Wide Thin

Pattern Wide Thin Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

PRS guitars are renowned for their roadworthy designs, smooth playability, and full-bodied tones. The PRS SE Custom 24 provides each of these qualities in abundance, performing like a guitar you’d expect to cost a lot more than it does.

When playing lead parts on this solid body guitar, I was highly impressed by the feel of the rosewood fretboard. It allows you to play with fluidity, gliding effortlessly between the 24 medium jumbo frets.

The mahogany body feels robust, but is the perfect weight and thickness for energetic performance. Furthermore, the quality of the master volume and tone knobs exceeds that of most other guitars in the price range.

Another thing that I like about this guitar is that although it has the classic Strat-inspired body design, the pattern wide thin neck shape feels chunkier to hold, making it ideal for playing chords powerfully.

What we like about it:

The weight and physical design of this guitar is perfect for energetic guitar playing.

Two humbuckers produce a thick, creamy tone that suits a wide range of genres.

The rosewood fingerboard has an ultra-smooth and responsive feel.

What we didn’t like about it:

The mini-switch coil tap mechanism may be a little confusing to guitarists who prefer simplicity.

3. Best for Rock & Metal – Epiphone Limited Edition 1959 Les Paul Standard Electric Guitar

SPECS:

Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Pickups: 2 x Gibson BurstBucker Humbucker

2 x Gibson BurstBucker Humbucker Neck Type: Rounded Medium C

Rounded Medium C Fingerboard Material: Indian Laurel

I’ve had the pleasure of playing several Gibson Les Paul guitars in the past, but most Gibson guitars are priced way over a thousand dollars. This Epiphone remake of the 1959 classic model proves that you can get the legendary Les Paul tone and feel at an affordable price!

When I think of the Les Paul, the first things that come to mind is the powerful, rocky tone, the wailing high notes, and their almost indestructible construction. This limited edition 1959 Les Paul Standard offers all of this – and more.

The inclusion of two PAF-style BurstBucker Humbucker pickups gives this guitar an authenticity that is often lacking with remakes of vintage models. The mahogany neck has a rounded medium C profile that promotes speed and accuracy.

Then there’s the period-correct Tune-o-Matic bridge, which ensures excellent tuning stability, making this one of the best rock or metal guitars for under $1000.

What we like about it:

Looks, feels and sounds like a Gibson-made Les Paul from the late ‘50s.

PAF-style BurstBucker pickups deliver a warm, powerful tone idea for rock and metal.

All the hardware is based on the 1959 model and made from high quality materials.

What we didn’t like about it:

This guitar isn’t the best choice for those who play softer styles with clean tones.

4. Best Budget Electric Guitar – Ibanez Artcore AS73 Semi-Hollow Electric Guitar

SPECS:

Type: Semi-Hollowbody

Semi-Hollowbody Pickups: 2 x Classic Elite Humbucker

2 x Classic Elite Humbucker Neck Type: Artcore AS

Artcore AS Fingerboard Material: Walnut

The Artcore AS73 is one of the most popular Ibanez guitars – and for good reason. Its 27.7 inch scale length and AS Doublecut body give you the freedom to form complex chord shapes, while playing intricate fingerstyle techniques.

We were surprised by the expressive, wide-ranging tones that the Classic Elite humbuckers produced, considering the modest price tag of this Ibanez guitar. The bridge pickup and neck pickup are identical, which leads to a consistent tone across the frequency range of the instrument.

The semi-acoustic body benefits from having two tone controls, which are particularly useful when you’re playing rhythm guitar. If the tone becomes too bright or jangly, you can quickly adjust these pots to create a perfect balance.

What we like about it:

This guitar blends the tonal and dynamic qualities of electric and acoustic guitars.

The two tone knobs offer plenty of variation without needing to adjust amp settings.

Two thick-sounding humbuckers are great for playing powerful chord patterns and riffs.

What we didn’t like about it:

The neck profile may be unsuitable for those with smaller hands or fingers.

5. Most Versatile Tone – Fender Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar

SPECS:

Type: Solidbody

Solidbody Pickups: 3 x Player Series Alnico V Strat Single-coil

3 x Player Series Alnico V Strat Single-coil Neck Type: Modern C

Modern C Fingerboard Material: Maple

It’s impossible to compile a list of the best guitars in any price range without mentioning the Fender Strat. Equipped with a maple fretboard, an alder body, and the classic modern C maple neck, Fender has combined the best qualities of its vintage and modern guitars.

There are several reasons that many guitar players consider the Strat as the gold-standard of solid guitar models, and the Player Series edition combines them all into an affordable instrument.

I love the sound of this guitar with pickup selector in the bridge position when playing melodies or chords on a clean channel. In the neck position with a little reverb added, the tone is perfect for styles like indie rock, shoegaze or funk guitar playing.

To achieve classic Strat tones, benefiting from the iconic triple single-coil pickup assembly along with the volume knob, master tone knob and 5-way pickup switch, this guitar is the perfect option.

What we like about it:

Offers the classic, legendary feel of a vintage Strat with the reliability of a new guitar.

This is a great guitar for those who like to record directly into an audio interface.

The tone control and 5-way pickup selector provide you with many tonal options, even if you don’t use pedals.

Best Electric Guitars Under $1,000 Buyer’s Guide

Having an electric guitar that you enjoy playing will encourage you to practice more, resulting in faster improvements in your skills. It can also improve your songwriting, the sound of your recordings, and the way you perform live.

When browsing for electric guitars, it’s easy to become disheartened by the costs of the high end models, but as we’ve evidence so far in this article, you can get a fantastic guitar at a very reasonable price – without compromising on tone, aesthetics, or feel.

In this buyer’s guide, we’ll discuss the most important things to bear in mind when looking for an electric guitar under 1,000 dollars, and provide you with some tips and tricks to ensure that you make the right decision.

Things to Look For When Buying an Electric Guitar

Playability

The playability of an electric guitar is an integral thing to consider, regardless of your skill level or experience playing the instrument.

Choosing a guitar with a comfortable neck profile, ample fret space for your fingers, and string action (the height of the strings above the fingerboard) which suits your playing style is essential.

Build Quality and Materials

The quality of the materials that are used to construct an electric guitar impact everything from its tone, longevity, and how comfortable it is to play.

The key things to look out for are the specific types of wood used for the body, neck and fingerboard, the quality of the tuning pegs, pots, and other hardware, and the finish of the electric guitar.



Electronics and Pickups

Pickups are an essential component of an electric guitar, as they have a dramatic effect on its tone and dynamics. It’s important to determine whether you’d prefer the energetic sound of single-coils, or the thicker sound of humbucking pickups.

In addition to the type of pickups, you also need to consider the quality of the volume and tone controls, and the pickup selector switch that is installed on the guitar. The better the electronic, the more consistent the instrument will be.

Style and Aesthetics

The visual aspects of an electric guitar may not be the most important for some musicians, but the appearance should still be considered.

Make sure you choose an electric guitar that suits your style and the aesthetics of your band, so that you feel confident when using it.

Different Body Types and Materials of Electric Guitars

The three main types of electric guitar bodies are solid body, semi-hollow, and hollow body. Each variety offers various benefits, and is suitable for different styles of guitar playing.

A solid body electric guitar, as you can guess by the name, consists of one solid piece of wood or several pieces fixed together. This design is known for producing a clear, powerful tone that minimizes feedback and noise issues while increasing the sustain of every note you play.

Semi-hollow body guitars, like the Ibanez Artcore AS73 we recommended , have a solid wooden center, but are hollowed out on both sides. This increases resonance and harmonic complexity, while still having the clarity and sharpness to play in heavier styles of music.

Hollow Body guitars are less common in the price range we’re discussing in this article, but they essentially provide the most resonant tone of any variety, and are popular amongst jazz musicians.

There are five main wood types that manufacturers commonly use when designing electric guitar bodies: alder, mahogany, ash, and basswood.

Alder is a lightweight wood commonly used in Fender’s mid range guitars, a mahogany body is more dense and is preferred by Gibson, ash is commonly used in Fender’s Telecasters for its bright tone tone, and basswood is an affordable option.

Neck Construction and Profiles

Another vital thing to consider when deciding between the best electric guitars under 1,000 is the quality and design of the neck. Electric guitar necks come in various shapes, which are often referred to as “neck profiles.”

Classic solid body guitars like the Player Series Stratocaster we covered earlier in this article are likely to have the common C-shape neck. This shape is easy for most guitarists to play and therefore versatile in terms of the musical styles it is well suited to.

A guitar neck that is thinner, like the one featured on the PRS SE Custom 24-08 are ideal for guitarists who like to play with speed.

Most Fender solid body guitars, like the Player Strat and Player Tele, have bolt-on necks for the snappy attack and increased treble frequencies they produce. The Epiphone ’59 Les Paul, and most other Gibson models, have a set-neck, where the part is secured to the body with glue.

Electronics & Pickup Configuration

The final piece of the puzzle when choosing between the many electric guitars under 1,000 is the onboard electronics, and the pickups. When discussing electronics, I’m referring to the volume controls, tone controls, pickup selector switch, and the output jack.

The more controls an electric guitar has installed on it, the more tonal and dynamic variation you will be able to make without altering any settings on your amp or relying on effects pedals.

The best electric guitars have high-quality pickups installed. These pickups may be designed by the guitar brand, as is the case with the Fender Player Series models, or they may have externally produced Seymour Duncan pickups, for example.

A key thing to keep in mind is that single coil pickups produce a brighter, clearer sound than humbuckers, which offer a thicker, fatter tone with less noise issues. Some guitars may have a bridge humbucker, and a different type of pickup in the neck position to blend both sounds.

Electric Guitars Under $1000 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Benefit of a 5-way Pickup Selector Switch Over a 3-way Wwitch?

Electric guitars that have two pickups tend to have a three-way selector switch, so that you can either choose the bridge position, the neck position, or an equal blend of both tones.

A five-way selector switch is well suited to guitars that have three pickups, usually either in the SSS, HSH, or HHH configurations. This means the guitarist can utilize the three pickups more deliberately, experiencing the full benefits of having a middle pickup.

Three-way selector switches are much more common than their 5-way equivalents, which are best known for being used in Fender Stratocasters.

What Are the Key differences between single-coil and humbucker pickups, and how do they impact the guitar’s sound?

Single-coil pickups are made of one coil of wire that is wrapped round a magnet, while humbuckers consist of two single-coil pickups wired together. Sonically, single-coils produce brighter, clearer, and more detailed tone, while humbuckers sound thicker and more powerful.

The reason that humbucker pickups were invented was to combat the noise issues that plagued single-coils in the ’50s and ’60s. Now, thanks to the advancements in noiseless pickups, guitarists don’t need to worry too much about feedback when using either variety.

How Do Different Types of Wood Affect the Sound and Playability of an Electric Guitar?

The tonewoods that are used to construct electric guitars under 1,000 have a huge impact on the playability, tone and dynamics of the instrument.

Harder, denser wood types, like mahogany, tend to produce a warmer tone that is rich in midrange frequencies. Softer, lightweight wood types, like basswood, offer manufacturers the opportunity to save on costs that can be invested into the other components and aspects of the guitar

Closing Thoughts

Now that you’ve read our guide on the best electric guitars under 1,000, you should be well-equipped to make the right choice.

The important things to consider are the playability, which is impacted by the materials and design of the components, the tone, which is also affected by the materials and the choice of pickups, and finally the aesthetical design of the guitar.

The Fender Player Telecaster is our top pick if you’re looking for a great all-rounder, but the PRS SE Custom 24-08 is another excellent option for the price.

Just remember that the best electric guitar for you needs to be compatible with your preferences, your budget and your style of playing.