Are you looking to break into the music scene with a quality electric guitar that won’t break the bank?

It’s no longer the case that buying a cheap electric guitar means skimping out on quality. Now, that doesn’t mean you’re gonna bring home a top-notch shred machine for a measly hundred bucks, either.

But if you bring that budget up to the $500 mark, you’ll open yourself up to an array of respectable six-strings to get you jam-ready.

Whether you’re shopping for beginner guitars, or you’re a giggin’ professional looking for a solid backup axe, we’re gonna help you choose the best electric guitar under $500 to suit your needs.

Our #1 pick is the Squier Classic Vibe 50s Telecaster for its timeless looks, excellent sound performance, and playability in a wide range of styles.

Best Electric Guitars Under $500

1. Best Overall Guitar Under 500 Bucks – Squier Classic Vibe 50s Telecaster

SPECS

Body: Solidbody

Solidbody Fingerboard: Maple

Maple Neck Shape: C

Fender is the parent company of Squier, Fender puts a lot of thought and detail into their guitars. The Squier Classic Vibe Telecaster measures up in build quality in more ways than you might think.

Squier’s version of this Fender classic features a solid pine body with a classic finish. Two Fender-designed alnico single-coil pickups serve up that legendary Tele twang.

The C-shaped maple neck allows for a bright, snappy tone and a smooth, fast-playing feel. If you are a beginner, they are about as close as you’re going to get to a real Fender guitar without shelling out big money.

New players who want to channel their inner guitar legend love the Squier Classic Vibe.

2. Best Under $200 – Epiphone Les Paul Special

SPECS

Body: Solidbody

Solidbody Fingerboard: Rosewood

Rosewood Neck Shape: ’60s Slim Taper D

You can own your first Les Paul for under $200. The Epiphone Les Paul Special Satin E1 has the features and aesthetics of the traditional Les Paul for a fraction of the cost.

It’s a pretty versatile guitar, as the humbucker pickups provide a powerful and fat sound for rock, blues, and other styles. Overall, it’s a great guitar, and pretty impressive considering the price.

Many players are fans of it for its easy playability and recommend this electric guitar to many younger players. If you have a tween or teenager looking to pick up their first guitar, this is a great choice for smaller hands or smaller bodies.

The D-shaped neck is comfortable to grip, making it easy for players to execute intricate chord progressions and fast runs.

It’ll also make a great travel guitar or rehearsal guitar for experienced players looking for a budget guitar.

3. Most Stylish – Yamaha Revstar Element RSE20

SPECS

Body: Solidbody, chambered

Solidbody, chambered Fingerboard: Rosewood

Rosewood Neck Shape: Revstar

Yamaha makes fantastic beginner instruments, and this guitar is one of them. You can easily compare the Revstar Element RSE20 to the Epiphone Les Paul or the Gretsch Streamliner G2622.

The Revstar Element RSE20 has Yamahma’s custom P-90-style pickups for a versatile range of tunes ranging from warm, bluesy, and aggressive. As a beginner player, you’ll definitely want a versatile guitar so you can play a variety of genres.

This guitar is pretty, so if you can’t help but value something stylish, you’ll like this guitar. From the body shape down to all of the shiny hardware, it’s a beauty.

It’s priced right under $500, making it pretty affordable. However, the value is still top-tier. Yamaha’s reputation for making quality instruments is fantastic, whether you’re buying a Yamaha digital piano, Yamaha electric guitar, or even their electronic drums, you can always trust their instruments.

4. Best For Music Man Enthusiasts – Sterling by Music Man Cutlass HSS

SPECS

Body: Solidbody

Solidbody Fingerboard: Maple

Maple Neck Shape: C

Sterling is a line by Music Man (similar to Squier and Fender). The brand maintains the quality of Music Man for a fraction of the price of other collections.

This guitar has a comfy body shape and neck profile, and a contoured neck profile for easy access to upper frets. It’ll make a great guitar for rhythm and lead playing, along with a nice ergonomic guitar for beginners.

It appeals to a wide range of players, from beginners to more experienced guitarists, who are seeking a reliable and versatile instrument that offers a classic look and a variety of tonal options.

The HSS pickup configuration with Ernie Ball single-coil for the middle & neck pickup, with a humbucker at the bridge. The main benefit of having a humbucker at the bridge position is that it provides a fuller sound and produces less hum when your amp has a high-gain setting.

Because of this, a humbucker at the bridge is associated with heavier genres, e.g. rock and metal, where you’re more likely to be playing big riffs and lead melodies with more distortion.

5. Best for Metal – Ibanez RG6003FM

SPECS

Body: Solidbody

Solidbody Fingerboard: Rosewood

Rosewood Neck Shape: Wizard III

An affordable yet powerful Ibanez, for the metalheads on a tight budget. The RG’s deep cutaways, super-slick Wizard III maple neck, and extended fret range make it an iconic guitar in the world of rock and heavy metal music.

The high-output humbucking pickups provide power and clarity that is a must-have for riffs and solos. The guitar is designed for fast playing and precise playing, also making it a great pick for shredding solos.

The guitar is well-built, so you can use it for years and years of touring and studio recording. Plus, you’ll definitely want this in the studio with you if you’re a lead guitar player.

The price is amazing, you can get it for under $300 which is a steal. And while we like it for rock and metal, it’ll also sound great playing some blues or jazz music.

Tips for Buying an Electric Guitar under $500

There are lots to consider when picking out a guitar, especially an affordable guitar. While many brands still put a lot of details into their more affordable guitars, you still want to make sure the build is solid and that it’s going to be comfortable to play.

We’ll dive into specs that make it ergonomic, top-quality, and worth every penny.

Body

First up, let’s talk about the body. When it comes to electric guitars, a solid-body construction is the most common – meaning it’s made from a single piece of wood, usually either mahogany or alder. These bad boys are versatile and can handle just about any genre of music.

If you’re into heavier stuff, you might wanna look into a guitar with a “double-cutaway” body, which makes it easier to shred those high notes.

Neck

Next is the neck. As a general rule, you simply want a smooth, straight neck that feels comfortable in your hand. You want your fingers to glide easily along the surface of the fingerboard. Check that is not warped, smooth, and has no sharp edges on frets.

The neck of a guitar can either be bolted on or glued on. Bolt-on necks are easier to replace or adjust, but glued-on necks tend to provide better sustain and resonance.

As far as shape goes, you’ve got a few options. If you’ve got smaller hands or prefer a faster playing style, you might wanna look into a guitar with a thinner neck, like an Ibanez or a Jackson. If you like a little more girth to your neck, a Les Paul-style guitar might be more your speed.

Pickups

Let’s talk about pickups. There are two main types of pickups: single-coils and humbuckers.

Single-coils have been around since the dawn of electric guitars. They have a bright and crisp tone with a clear attack, which makes them perfect for clean and jangly sounds.

Think blues, funk, jazz, or country. Single coils are arguably more versatile than humbuckers, but they also tend to pick up a lot of hum and noise, especially when you crank up the gain or play near electrical sources.

Now, humbucking pickups are like the big bros of single coils. They were invented to tackle the noise issue that single coils had. See, they have two coils that are wired in a way that cancels out the hum and interference.

This means you can crank up the gain and get that thick, fat tone without any unwanted noise. Humbuckers have a warmer and thicker sound than single coils, which makes them perfect for distorted and heavy tones.

But here’s the thing. Humbuckers are not as bright and clear as single coils. They’re great for rock and metal, but they might not be your cup of tea if you’re into jazz or country. So, it really depends on what you’re playing and what sound you’re going for.

Brand Reputation

You won’t have to worry because we’ve chosen the best brands for you, for beginners, and for seasoned vets on a small budget with discerning taste.

Frequently Asked Questions When Shopping for Electric Guitars Under $500

What Are the Best Electric Guitar Brands in This Price Range?

You can’t go wrong with Squier (a brand under one of the best guitar brands, Fender), Yamaha, Ibanez, and Sterling by Music Man, also an affordable name under a quality brand.

What Pickups Are Suitable for My Preferred Music Genres?

Single-coil pickups generally offer a brighter, twangy tone, best for blues, rock, and country.

Humbuckers provide a thicker, more powerful tone. If you plan on playing rock, metal, and heavy genres, humbuckers are best.

What Should I Consider Regarding Playability?

Body shape and weight will play a huge role, so make sure the body feels comfortable to hold and that it’s a lightweight guitar if you’re a beginner. Other factors are neck shape and fingerboard.

The comfort of the neck shape will vary by player, but C-shaped neck shapes are very comfortable for most players.

As for fingerboard radius, anything between 9.5-12 inches is best suited for beginners.

Are There Any Additional Features or Accessories to Consider?

Consider built-in electronics, coil-splitting options, and possibly even included gig bags, or straps. However, many guitarists like to replace strings, so consider new strings if you’d like.

Conclusion

If you love Fender guitars, we recommend going with the Squier. It’s a bit cheap compared to a Fender Tele, but it’s one of the best cheap electric guitars. It maintains Fender’s sound and great playability that beginner guitarists and seasoned guitarists love at an affordable price.

You’ll especially like the Squier if you plan on becoming a die-hard Fender fan one day. It’s as close as you’ll get to a Fender Tele at an affordable price.

Many major guitar brands will have guitars under 500 dollars at a cheaper price. For example, Music Man caters to those shopping on a budget with Sterling.

They’re great guitars that maintain all the qualities you may love about Music Man’s expensive guitars — signature sound, build quality, and built-in electronics. You’ll enjoy a Sterling if you’re into classic rock.

If you’re all about metal, your new guitar ought to be the Ibanez RG6003FM, one of the best budget electric guitars for metalheads. It’s perfect for fast playing and solos.

Photo Courtesy Guitar Center & Sweetwater