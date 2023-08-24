6 Best Epiphone Guitars of 2023

Welcome to the world of Epiphone guitars, where craftsmanship meets affordability and musical journeys come to life.

Videos by American Songwriter

With a rich history spanning decades, Epiphone has consistently delivered instruments that capture the essence of legendary sounds while remaining accessible to musicians of all levels.

From the iconic Les Paul models that have shaped the rock 'n' roll landscape to the timeless archtops that resonate with jazz aficionados, Epiphone offers a diverse range of instruments that cater to musicians from all walks of life.

So, which Epiphone is the right one for you? Let’s find out!

Our top pick is the Les Paul Custom for its iconic design, superior craftsmanship, and impeccable sound.

Best Epiphone Guitars

1. Our Top Pick – Epiphone Les Paul Custom

SPECS

Materials: Mahogany body and neck, Ebony fingerboard

Mahogany body and neck, Ebony fingerboard Pickups: ProBucker-2 Humbucker (neck pickup), ProBucker-3 Humbucker (bridge pickup)

ProBucker-2 Humbucker (neck pickup), ProBucker-3 Humbucker (bridge pickup) Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Controls: 2 x volume, 2 x tone

The one and only. Based on the iconic Gibson Les Paul Custom, the Epiphone Les Paul Custom gives players the same high-end tuxedo looks at a mere fraction of the price—not to mention a breathtaking quality of sound.

Crafted from mahogany, this incredibly versatile Les Paul Custom's body delivers a warm, rich tone with a pronounced midrange. This tonewood choice contributes to its sustain and resonance, making it an incredibly versatile instrument that can handle an impressive variety of genres.

Its mahogany neck is carved into Epiphone's 60s SlimTaper profile for speed and comfort, and the ebony fingerboard feels smooth under your fingers.

Epiphone's ProBucker pickups are designed to replicate the sound and characteristics of the iconic PAF (Patent Applied For) pickups that were used in classic Gibson guitars of the late 1950s and early 1960s.

They are known for their ability to capture the warm, rich, and dynamic tone that made the original PAF pickups legendary and aim to deliver that classic vintage humbucker sound with articulate highs, well-defined mids, and a smooth low end.

There’s no doubt that the Epiphone Les Paul Custom is one of the best Epiphone guitars ever made—and it’s surprisingly affordable too!

2. Premium Choice – Epiphone USA Casino

SPECS

Materials: Laminated maple/poplar body, Mahogany neck, Indian Rosewood fingerboard

Laminated maple/poplar body, Mahogany neck, Indian Rosewood fingerboard Pickups: Gibson USA P-90 Dogear Single-coil x 2

Gibson USA P-90 Dogear Single-coil x 2 Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Controls: 2 x volume, 2 x tone, 3-way toggle pickup switch

The Epiphone USA Casino is a model that holds a special place in the world of music due to its association with iconic artists and its distinct sound.

As an American-made version of the classic Casino, this guitar offers a set of premium features that contribute to its unique charm and musical versatility.

The Casino's fully hollow body design with no center block allows the guitar to resonate more freely, resulting in a distinctive tonal character: a warm and open sound with natural acoustic-like qualities.

The combination of a maple body and mahogany neck contributes to a balanced tonal palette. The maple body offers clarity and brightness, while the mahogany neck adds warmth and depth to the sound.

The USA Casino is equipped with Epiphone's P-90 Dogear single-coil pickups, which are famous for their vintage single-coil sound that falls somewhere between a traditional single-coil and a humbucker.

They offer a balance of clarity, warmth, and midrange punch that's different from traditional Fender-style single-coil pickups.

P-90 pickups are quite versatile and can really shine in genres like blues, rock, jazz, and even more aggressive styles. They can deliver both warm, smooth tones and gritty, overdriven sounds with a distinct edge.

While the Casino is the most expensive guitar on this list, it is undoubtedly also one of the best Epiphone Guitars money can buy, and well worth the expense.

3. Budget Pick – Epiphone Les Paul Studio E1

SPECS

Materials: Mahogany body and neck, Rosewood fingerboard

Mahogany body and neck, Rosewood fingerboard Pickups: 650R Zebra Ceramic Humbucker (neck), 700T Zebra Ceramic Humbucker (bridge)

650R Zebra Ceramic Humbucker (neck), 700T Zebra Ceramic Humbucker (bridge) Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Controls: 2 x volume, 2 x tone, 3-way toggle pickup switch

The Epiphone Les Paul Studio E1 combines the classic Les Paul design elements with modern features, making it a versatile and very accessible option for guitarists.

From beginners looking for their first Les Paul-style guitar to experienced players seeking a reliable backup, the Les Paul Studio E1 is a solid choice.

Constructed with a mahogany body and set neck, the Les Paul Studio E1 delivers a warm, resonant tone with strong sustain. The set-neck construction facilitates upper-fret access and contributes to the guitar's overall playability.

The rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays not only adds to the guitar's classic look but also provides useful visual markers for navigating the fretboard.

The Studio E1’s Zebra Ceramic Humbuckers are known for their high output, aggressive tonal character, and dynamic responsiveness. While they excel in genres that require powerful and saturated tones, they nonetheless offer versatility through creative playing techniques.

One of the standout features of the Les Paul Studio E1 is its affordability. It offers players the opportunity to own a Les Paul-style guitar with many of the classic features associated with the model without breaking the bank.

4. Best for Younger Players – Epiphone Power Players SG

SPECS

Materials: Mahogany body and neck, Laurel fingerboard

Mahogany body and neck, Laurel fingerboard Pickups: Epiphone 650R Humbucker (neck), Epiphone 700T Humbucker (bridge)

Epiphone 650R Humbucker (neck), Epiphone 700T Humbucker (bridge) Number of Frets: 22, Nickel

22, Nickel Controls: 2 x volume, 2 x tone, 3-way toggle pickup switch

There is no shortage of mini-guitars geared specifically toward young guitarists, but few can boast the unrivaled sound of an Epiphone SG in such a small package.

The SG (Solid Guitar) is a classic design known for its sleek double-cutaway body shape. It offers excellent upper fret access, making it popular among players who love to reach those higher notes with ease.

This ease of playability is heightened in the Power Players SG’s shorter scale length and slimmed-down body.

Its full-sounding mahogany body and bolt-on mahogany neck ensure a powerful sound and comfortable, speedy fretting.

Epiphone's 700T and 650R humbuckers offer the iconic SG sound flawlessly, and each one comes with its own volume and tone knobs so you can fine-tune your sound with ease.

The Power Players SG is another incredibly affordable instrument, which goes a step further in making it ideal for beginners who are only just starting out.

This Power Players SG package includes plenty of goodies that make it a great beginner guitar, such as a strap, picks, an instrument cable, and a gig bag.

5. Best Epiphone Acoustic Guitar – Epiphone Hummingbird

SPECS

Materials: Mahogany back, sides, and neck, Sitka Spruce top, Indian Laurel fretboard

Mahogany back, sides, and neck, Sitka Spruce top, Indian Laurel fretboard Body Shape: Dreadnought

Dreadnought Number of Frets: 20, Medium Jumbo

20, Medium Jumbo Controls: Fishman Sonitone Soundhole Volume and Tone controls

As part of the Inspired by Gibson collection, the Epiphone Hummingbird is a stunning acoustic guitar that pays tribute to the iconic Gibson Hummingbird. It features the classic square-shouldered dreadnought body shape with the instantly recognizable Hummingbird pickguard design.

The top of the Hummingbird is constructed from solid spruce, a tonewood known for its balanced tonal characteristics, which contributes to a clear and resonant sound with excellent projection.

The back and sides of the guitar are from select mahogany, which complements the spruce top and adds a warm and rich tone.

The Epiphone Hummingbird also features an under-saddle Fishman Sonicore pickup that delivers an incredible amplified acoustic tone. The soundhole-mounted preamp with rotary controls for Volume and Tone gives you super easy access to alter your tone to your needs.

Outfitted with gold Epiphone Deluxe tuners, top and back multi-ply binding, Kalamazoo style headstock, and a bone nut and saddle, it's available in Aged Antique Natural Gloss and Aged Heritage Cherry Sunburst Gloss finishes.

6. Best for Heavy Genres – Epiphone Les Paul Prophecy

SPECS

Materials: Mahogany body and neck, Hard Maple cap with AAA Flame Maple veneer, Ebony fingerboard

Mahogany body and neck, Hard Maple cap with AAA Flame Maple veneer, Ebony fingerboard Pickups: Fishman Fluence Epiphone Prophecy Humbucker x 2

Fishman Fluence Epiphone Prophecy Humbucker x 2 Number of Frets: 24, Jumbo

24, Jumbo Controls: 2 x volume (push/pull coil-split), 2 x tone (push/pull vintage/modern), 3-way toggle pickup switch

The newly reimagined Epiphone Prophecy collection features iconic Inspired by Gibson body shapes with a modern twist for players seeking to break tradition and set new standards in speed, sound, and technique.

One of the standout features of the Prophecy series is the use of Fishman Fluence pickups. These modern, active pickups offer a versatile range of tones with multiple voicings, allowing you to switch between different pickup characters for various playing styles.

These pickups deliver three distinct tones: a warm PAF vintage humbucker, a hot modern active humbucker sound, and a shimmering, optimized single-coil sound, all accessed by push/pull volume and tone pots.

The asymmetrical SlimTaper neck profile is designed for fast and comfortable playing, making it well-suited for players who prefer a faster neck and smooth fretboard access.

The Les Paul Prophecy also includes Grover locking Rotomatic tuners, Epiphone's LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and tailpiece for added sustain, a Graph Tech NuBone nut that boosts harmonic content and increases tuning stability, custom binding, ebony fretboard, jumbo frets, and ultra-modern weight relief.

Best Epiphone Guitars Buyer's Guide

About Epiphone

Epiphone is one of America's oldest and most revered instrument makers. With a story that goes back to 1873, they are now best known for their connection with Gibson, which started in 1957 when Gibson bought Epiphone and entrusted them with the production of affordable versions of their most prized instruments.

Epiphone is, of course, renowned for creating affordable alternatives to Gibson models, making their guitars accessible to a wider range of players. This affordability allows aspiring guitarists to own Gibson counterparts at a lower price point.

Epiphone offers a wide variety of guitar models, including classic designs like Les Paul, SG, ES, and others. They also produce signature models in collaboration with famous artists, catering to different playing styles and musical preferences.

In fact, Epiphone guitars are often recommended for beginners due to their affordability, playability, and overall quality. They provide an excellent entry point for aspiring guitarists to start their musical journey.

Things to Consider When Shopping for Your New Epiphone Guitar

Guitar Styles

Les Paul

Epiphone is arguably most popular for its Les Paul-style guitars. There are many variations of this model, but the basic building blocks remain the same: thick-set, single-cutaway solid body and a set neck construction equipped with two humbucker pickups, 22 frets and a hardtail bridge.

Les Paul models are renowned for their warm and thick tones, characterized by a strong midrange and sustain. The dual humbucker pickups offer incredible versatility, from creamy cleans to powerful distortions.

This makes Les Paul popular across various genres, including rock, blues, and jazz. They're loved for their playability and iconic design.

SG

The SG (Solid Guitar) models are light, agile, and fast-paced. They have a double-cutaway body design and are known for their lightweight feel and powerful humbucker pickups, which makes them popular among rock and metal players.

SGs often produce bright and aggressive tones, aided by their dual humbuckers, which contribute to a high-output sound.

ES and Casino

Epiphone offers semi-hollow and hollow-body electric guitars that are reminiscent of classic Gibson designs. Models like the Casino and the ES-335 are favored by players in genres like blues and jazz.

Often with laminated maple bodies, set necks, and F-holes, these models offer warm and resonant tones with rich harmonics. These models are ideal for players seeking versatile instruments with acoustic-like qualities.

Acoustic Guitars

Epiphone's acoustic guitars come in various body shapes, including dreadnought, jumbo, and smaller folk models.

Because of the wide variety of tonewoods used on different models, Epiphone’s acoustics deliver a range of tones, from bright and punchy to warm and mellow, depending on both the body shape and tonewood.

Suitable for a wide range of genres, from folk and country to singer-songwriter and acoustic pop.

Signature Models

Signature models are designed in collaboration with specific artists, reflecting their preferences and playing styles.

It’s difficult to pinpoint their tonal characteristics since each model varies based on the artist's requirements, preferences, and the intended genre.

These models cater to fans of endorsing artists or musicians who want to capture that specific artist's sound.

Custom and Limited Editions

Custom and limited edition guitars may feature unique finishes, hardware, or specifications not found in regular production models.

As with the Signature Models, the specific sound of each model can vary greatly based on the specific features of the custom or limited edition.

Collectors, enthusiasts, and players seeking distinctive instruments often gravitate toward these special releases.

Tonewoods

Mahogany

Mahogany is a popular tonewood choice for both electric and acoustic guitars. It is mostly used for guitar bodies due to its warm and rich tone. It emphasizes midrange frequencies and provides good sustain.

Mahogany bodies are often associated with a balanced, full sound. Mahogany necks are commonly used for their stability and sustain. They contribute to a warm overall tone and are often paired with mahogany bodies.

Maple

Another wood used for acoustic and electric guitars, Epiphone primarily uses a maple laminate on its hollowbody and semi-hollow models. Maple is a very stable wood that projects well, making it an ideal choice for these models.

Maple tops are often used to add clarity and brightness to the overall tonal profile of a guitar. They can provide a pronounced snap to the sound.

Maple necks are known for their stability and bright tonal characteristics. They can add articulation and definition to the sound.

Poplar

Poplar is a lightweight and relatively affordable tonewood used for guitar bodies. It can offer a balanced tone and decent sustain, although it is more commonly used in entry-level models.

Rosewood

Rosewood is a popular choice for fingerboard material due to its smooth feel and warm tonal characteristics. It can add depth to the sound and is commonly used on acoustic and electric guitars.

Ebony

Ebony fingerboards are prized for their smoothness, durability, and bright tonal response. They can contribute to a focused and articulate sound.

Spruce

Spruce is often used as a top wood on acoustic guitars. It's known for its versatility and ability to produce a wide dynamic range. It can enhance the tonal balance and responsiveness of the guitar.

Playability

Epiphone guitars, like any brand, offer a range of models with varying levels of comfort depending on their design, construction, and individual features. It’s always a good idea to try playing different models before purchasing a guitar to get an idea of what is most comfortable for you.

There are several aspects that contribute to the comfort of playing an Epiphone guitar.

For instance, many Epiphone models, such as the Les Paul and SG, feature ergonomic body shapes with contoured edges. These designs enhance playability by allowing the guitar to fit snugly against your body and reducing any discomfort during extended playing sessions.

The neck profile also plays a significant role in comfort and playability. Epiphone offers a range of neck shapes, from slim and fast-playing profiles to chunkier vintage-inspired ones. Choosing a neck profile that suits your hand size and playing style can greatly enhance comfort.

The fretboard radius also affects how the guitar feels in your hands. Epiphone models typically offer a variety of fretboard radius options to cater to different playing preferences.

Along those same lines, the size and height of the frets can also influence comfort, especially during bends and slides.

Ultimately, the comfort of playing an Epiphone guitar depends on your individual preferences, playing style, and body size.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Epiphone owned by Gibson?

Yes, Epiphone is indeed owned by Gibson. Gibson acquired Epiphone in 1957, and since then, Epiphone has been operating as a separate brand under the Gibson umbrella.

The relationship between Gibson and Epiphone has evolved over the years. While Gibson is known for its high-end, premium guitars, Epiphone is often associated with more affordable options that still maintain solid quality and craftsmanship.

Gibson's ownership of Epiphone has allowed the brands to collaborate and share certain design elements and technologies. This relationship has contributed to Epiphone's reputation for producing guitars that provide a good balance of quality and affordability.

Are Epiphone guitars suitable for beginners?

Epiphone guitars are suitable for a wide range of players, including beginners. While Epiphone offers models that cater to more experienced and advanced players, they also provide options that are well-suited for those who are just starting their musical journey.

Their affordability, high-quality construction, comfortable playability, and entry-level features are only some of the factors that make Epiphone a great brand for beginners.

Are Epiphone Les Paul models good for beginners?

Yes, Epiphone Les Paul guitars can be a great choice for beginners, especially if the player is interested in learning on a versatile and iconic instrument.

Many Epiphone Les Paul models are designed with beginner-friendly features, such as comfortable neck profiles and smooth fretwork. These factors contribute to a positive learning experience and make it easier for beginners to navigate the fretboard.

Epiphone Les Paul guitars are also known for their versatility since they can produce a wide range of tones, from warm and mellow to bright and cutting, depending on the model and pickup configuration. This allows beginners to explore different musical styles as they learn and grow.

Conclusion

Epiphone offers a diverse lineup of guitars that cater to a wide range of players, preferences, and musical styles. While the "best Epiphone guitar” can vary depending on individual needs, it’s guaranteed that Epiphone will have something for everyone.

Whether you're a beginner looking for your first guitar, an intermediate player seeking a specific tone, or an experienced musician interested in adding another instrument to your collection, Epiphone has you covered!

Our top pick for the best Epiphone guitar is the Les Paul Custom for its iconic design, superior craftsmanship, and impeccable sound.

We have no doubt you will find your next guitar somewhere on this list!