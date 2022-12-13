Guitar gig bags make traveling to and from gigs and band practice so much easier. A bag that’s easy to carry on your shoulders definitely beats hauling a heavy case around. Plus, a quality gig bag will have inner padding to protect your guitar. Whether you play bass, electric, or acoustic guitar, there’s a bag suited to your needs. Below we rounded up 5 options to see which bag is a fit for your everyday needs.

1. Road Runner Avenue II Acoustic Guitar Gig Bag Black

Here’s a quality (yet affordable) gig bag that’s compatible with most standard acoustic guitars. It’s a soft case bag, but the interior is made to keep your guitar safe. The thick padding provides plenty of protection and the weather-resistant exterior will keep your guitar safe from debris and more as you travel. Take advantage of the exterior pockets for packing necessities like sheet music, an iPad, cables, and more.

2. FB1225 ELECTRIC BASS GIG BAG

Fender has a wide collection of gig bags, including one for bass guitars. This pick is made of 1200 Denier polyester that protects guitars from impact without ripping and tearing. Not only is the inside padded, but so are the shoulder straps. The last thing you need before a gig is back pain. Stay comfy with a lightweight gig bag.

3. F920 DENIM ELECTRIC GUITAR GIG BAG

Fender knows how to make musicians stand out, and they’ve done just that with a stylish denim gig bag. (Choose from 2 colors.) This electric guitar gig bag is sharp. The bag features the iconic asymmetrical Fender shape and is made of high-quality denim. Your guitar will stay safe with 20mm interior padding, along with strap button protection, a protective neck, and exterior bumpers. These will definitely be helpful if your bag will be in transit for a bit. You never know how your instruments are being handled, so best to buy bags that will keep your guitar safe.

4. Fender CEO Guitar Flight Case With Wheels Aluminum Gray

Getting the opportunity to play a gig in a big city is awesome, but getting your instruments there can be a pain. Luckily, there are TSA-friendly cases for your Strat or Tele. Fender’s CEO Flight Case is the best pick for navigating through airports. It’s a hard case with wheels, so you don’t have to worry about struggling to the gate. With lockable butterfly latches, you can rest easy knowing it’s safe. The foam and plush interior will provide lots of protection as the case gets sorted through TSA.

5. Gator Cases Pro-Go Ultimate Double Guitar Gig Bag

Forget carrying around two bags and cases. Gator’s double guitar gig bag will hold and protect two electric guitars. (You can also check out their other bag styles and get an acoustic/electric combo.) This bag has super thick sidewalls and a protective rain cover for ultimate protection from impact and Mother Nature. The straps are adjustable, in case you need to get comfier.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.