7 Best Guitar Amps for Recording of 2023

When it comes to recording guitar amps, there are two schools of thought. One is to shoot for convenience; the other is to search for the elusive perfect tone. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of seven of the best guitar amps for recording.

Some are recognizable classics, others are at the forefront of technological innovation, and there may even be a couple of surprises along the way!

We're kicking off our list with the incomparable Fender '57 Custom Deluxe, our top pick for the best overall guitar amp for recording.

Read on to see the rest of our picks for the best guitar amps for recording in 2023.

Best Guitar Amps for Recording

1. Best Overall Recording Guitar Amp – Fender '57 Custom Deluxe

SPECS

Type: Tube, hand-wired

Tube, hand-wired Number of channels: 2

2 Total power: 12W

12W Speaker size: 12" 8 ohm Eminence Special design Alnico speaker

12" 8 ohm Eminence Special design Alnico speaker Preamp tubes: 1 x 12AY7, 1 x 12AX7

1 x 12AY7, 1 x 12AX7 Power tubes: 2 x 6V6 Power tubes, 1 x 5Y3 Rectifier

2 x 6V6 Power tubes, 1 x 5Y3 Rectifier Weight: 26 lbs

Our choice for the best overall recording guitar amp is the Fender '57 Custom Deluxe 12-Watt Tube Amp, and it deserves this spot for one simple reason: its timeless appeal.

Since its debut in, you guessed it, 1957, the Fender Tweed Deluxe tube amp has been a staple in studios around the world, and for good reason.

No other guitar amplifier sounds quite like a Tweed Deluxe. Stick a Shure 57 in front of it, and you won't have to work very hard to achieve a record-worthy Fender tone.

Known for its warm low-end and top-end clarity, as well as its unmistakable grit, this 12-watt combo amp breaks up at the perfect point, just past the 12 o'clock point. These amps are hand-wired with incredible attention to detail, down to their iconic tweed covering.

Don't just try and recreate the Fender tone that birthed rock 'n' roll; go straight to the source with the Fender '57 Custom Deluxe.

2. Best Small Tube Amp for Recording – Fender '57 Custom Champ

SPECS

Type: Tube, hand-wired

Tube, hand-wired Number of channels: 1

1 Total power: 5W Class A

5W Class A Speaker size: 8" 4 ohm Weber Special design Alnico speaker

8" 4 ohm Weber Special design Alnico speaker Preamp tubes: 1 x 12AY7

1 x 12AY7 Power tubes: 1 x 6V6 Power tubes, 1 x 5Y3 Rectifier

1 x 6V6 Power tubes, 1 x 5Y3 Rectifier Weight: 15 lbs

We clearly have a type. This may be more of a 1/1A situation, but our pick for the second-best recording guitar amp is the '57 Champ reissue. This five-watt powerhouse effortlessly delivers classic Fender tone in a portable package - think small and gritty, kind of like a honey badger.

The expertly applied lacquered tweed covering gives the Champ its classic look that will fit right in just about any studio or stage setting. Heck, it would even look nice in any home, kind of like a classy, tiny musical fireplace.

Its solitary volume control is a brash aesthetic rarely found in today's world of tweakable amps.

These original smaller wattage amps are highly sought after on the vintage markets, and with good reason. Turn this amp up all the way and find out why for yourself.

3. Best Budget Recording Guitar Amp – Orange Crush 12

SPECS

Type: Solid-state

Solid-state Number of channels: 1

1 EQ: 3-band

3-band Total power: 12W

12W Weight: 10.4 lbs

If you're looking for an amp that will allow you to track rocking guitar at low volumes, the Orange Crush is for you.

Besides the typical three-band eq controls, the Orange Crush 12 comes with a highly responsive overdrive effect built in, with detailed saturation that will make you double-check to see if there are any tubes hidden away in the back somewhere.

The innovative CabSim circuit makes this a perfect recording amp for bedroom studios. Just plug into the Line/Headphone output, and you'll be able to faithfully emulate the classic Orange 4x12 cab.

Simply put, the Orange Crush 12 is a solid, low-cost, low-wattage, high-stepping Orange amp that is sure to excel in any recording scenario.

4. Best Modeling Amp for Recording Guitar – Yamaha THR5

SPECS

Type: Solid state

Solid state Number of channels: 1

1 Speaker Size: 2 x 3"

2 x 3" EQ: 1-band

1-band Total power: 10W

10W Weight: 4.4 lbs

The Yamaha THR5 2x3" 10-watt Modeling Combo is an interesting little guitar amp. It's battery-powered and packed with essential amp tones and onboard effects. It's the type of amp you might see a busker using in a subway station, but it wouldn't be out of place in a home recording studio setup.

You can choose from Clean, Crunch, Lead, Brit High, and Modern amp models. Combined with four modulation effects and independent reverb/delay effects, you'll be able to dial in a wide range of tones. In short, this is a surprisingly versatile amp.

This amp's USB connectivity really sets it apart, though, as you can plug it in directly to your DAW. It gives you two channels for recording to your computer and two channels of playback from your computer.

The free THR Editor software lets you tweak your amp models and effects settings, as well as access the onboard noise gate and compressor, all via your computer.

Steinberg's Cubase AI recording software is also included as a complete recording package.

5. Best Recording Amp for Classic Tone – VOX AC15C1X

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Number of channels: 2

2 Total power: 15W

15W Speaker size: 1 x 12"

1 x 12" Preamp tubes: 3 x 12AX7

3 x 12AX7 Power tubes: 2 x EL84

2 x EL84 Weight: 48.5 lbs

Vox has made a legacy for itself with its unofficial (and imaginary) slogan, "If it's good enough for The Beatles, it's good enough for you." The Vox AC-15C1X is a modern spin on the legendary AC15 and is your "Ticket To Ride," the tonal equivalent of the British invasion.

The combination of three 12AX7 preamp tubes, along with the duo of EL84 power tubes, results in a tone that's bright, distinct, and full of sustain. That tone is then pumped through a Celestion Alnico Blue speaker.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a way to make this amp not sound fantastic, making it an ideal amp for the recording process.

Between its tonal sound quality, natural overdrive, iconic appearance, and storied history, it's no secret why this is one of the most popular tube amps of all time.

6. Best Built-In Reverb – Magnatone Varsity 12

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Number of channels: 1

1 Total power: 15W Class A

15W Class A Speaker size: 1 x 12" Ceramic speaker

1 x 12" Ceramic speaker Preamp tubes: 2 x 12AX7, 1 x 12DW7

2 x 12AX7, 1 x 12DW7 Power tubes: 2 x EL84 (power), GZ34 (rectifier)

2 x EL84 (power), GZ34 (rectifier) Weight: 34 lbs

The Magnatone Varsity 12 is an old-school, no-nonsense tube amp with built-in spring reverb that delivers 15 watts of warm, unmistakable tone.

Starting with high- and low-sensitivity inputs that determine how hard your guitar hits the preamp, this amp is designed to deliver high-end snap and throaty midrange.

The Varsity's 4-spring, long-pan reverb tank with single reverb control adds even more ambient flexibility to this already fully loaded vibe machine.

Sure, there are more affordable amps out there, but this great amp could be the perfect investment opportunity for your musical future.

7. Best Profiling Guitar Amp – Kemper Profiler Power Head

SPECS

Type: Solid-state

Solid-state Number of channels: 1

1 Total power: 600W @ 8 ohms, 300W @ 16 ohms

600W @ 8 ohms, 300W @ 16 ohms Number of models: 200 Amp Profiles, Store up to 1000 amp profiles, and 30 stompbox effects

200 Amp Profiles, Store up to 1000 amp profiles, and 30 stompbox effects Weight: 13.2 lbs

We've spent a lot of time on this list looking at vintage-style tube amps, and while the Kemper Profiler Power Head couldn't be further from that, with its over 200 amp profiles to choose from, it makes an ideal recording amp in its own right.

Its built-in DI can split your signal to a direct output for simultaneously recording your dry guitar signal along with the guitar amp profile. Lock in individual module settings and custom presets when changing presets so you can keep your current delay effects settings.

In addition to being a great amp for DI recording, the Kemper Profiler is also a great tool for translating recorded sounds into your live setup, and it's due to this versatility that it earned a slot on our list of best guitar amps for recording.

Best Guitar Amps for Recording Buyer's Guide

When you're in the market for a guitar amp that can be used in the recording process, you'll want to consider several important factors.

Here's a comprehensive guide of things to look for in order to help you navigate the process and make an informed decision.

Check, Please

Determine how much you're willing to spend on a recording amp. Prices can vary significantly, so having a budget in mind will help narrow down your options.

Smaller amps are great for recording, so this is a great place to save a buck when it comes to assembling your dream guitar setup.

Solid State or Tube?

Tube amps are known for warm, organic tones and natural tube distortion. They can be louder and heavier but are often favored by professional musicians nonetheless, thanks to their great sound and iconic status in the pantheons of rock.

Check out our full list of the best tube amps here.

But there's no denying just how convenient solid state amps can be and how far the technology has come in recent years. Solid-state amps are more reliable and lightweight, offering cleaner tones. They're great for beginners, practice, and genres that don't require extensive distortion.

Digital modeling amps digitally emulate various amplifier and effects setups. They're versatile and suitable for players exploring different sounds and are becoming increasingly common options, especially when it comes to recording guitar.

Wattage

You'll want to choose an amp with appropriate wattage for your needs. For recording purposes, smaller wattage amps are generally the way to go, as you don't need earth-shaking volume to get a great recorded guitar tone out of your amplifier.

In fact, in the case of tube amps in particular, the smaller the amp, the harder you can drive it into natural tube distortion territory for surprisingly huge recorded sounds.

Recording Features

While not entirely necessary, it's worth considering whether or not the amp you're interested in comes with any features that will aid in the recording process. Check if the amp has a line out or a headphone jack for direct recording without the need for a microphone.

A DI (Direct Input) output can also be useful for recording, as it sends a balanced signal to your audio interface.

Best Guitar Amps For Recording FAQ

Can I record directly from my recording amp without miking it?

Some recording amps offer a direct output feature, allowing you to capture the amp's sound directly into your recording interface without miking.

This can be a convenient option for achieving consistent results and reducing noise; however, as Marvin Gaye so eloquently put it, "There ain't nothin' like the real thing, baby."

Emulators and direct outputs are convenient, but there's no replacing the time-tested method of sticking a microphone in front of a guitar amp and letting it rip.

How do I mic a recording amp for the best results?

To mic a recording amp effectively, use a quality microphone positioned in front of the amp's speaker cone. Experiment with different mic placements and angles to capture the desired tone. A popular choice for guitar amps is the Shure SM57 microphone.

How will I connect a recording amp to my recording setup?

You can connect a recording amp to your recording setup by using a 1/4-inch instrument cable and plugging it into your interface or DI.

Direct Input boxes generally require XLR cables in order to be effectively connected to your interface. Ensure that your amp's output matches your recording interface's input.

What's the difference between a recording amp and a live performance amp?

Recording amplifiers are typically designed to provide a clean and accurate representation of the instrument's sound, while live performance amplifiers may prioritize volume and stage presence.

Recording amps are often used in studio settings where sound quality is crucial, while live amps are designed for projecting sound to a live audience.

Conclusion

Whether you're an amateur guitar enthusiast recording your first EP or a fully qualified sound engineer working on the next instant classic, a good recording amp is crucial to the creative process.

Amps like the Fender '57 Custom Deluxe have proven themselves time and time again in the studio, which is why it takes our pick for the best guitar amp for recording.

You don't have to take our word for it, though. Check out whichever one of these amps piques your interest and best suits your needs, and pick one up from Sweetwater today!