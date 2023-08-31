Guitar Center Labor Day Sale [Best Deals]

Labor Day is here, but the end of Summer doesn’t have to be a bad thing. That’s because Guitar Center is offering some incredible deals on all kinds of musical instruments and equipment.

You can save some major moolah on guitars, drums, keyboards, pro audio, and more when you shop at Guitar Center now through Labor Day.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals here, so read on to take a look at all Guitar Center has to offer this Labor Day!

Quick Look: Guitar Center’s Best Labor Day Deals

Best Labor Day Guitar Deals

From starter acoustics to Gibson Les Pauls, Guitar Center has deals for players of all experience levels and budget ranges. Labor Day means it’s time to take advantage of some crazy guitar deals that you’re not likely to see every day.

The Rogue RA-110D Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar in Natural finish is a perfect choice for beginners and budget-conscious players looking for a reliable and playable instrument.

The dreadnought body shape offers a classic look as well as a versatile sound profile. With its larger body size, the guitar delivers a rich, full-bodied tone with well-defined lows and pronounced highs.

And the RA-110D's affordability doesn't compromise its build quality. Constructed with the classic tonewood combination of a spruce top and mahogany back and sides, the guitar offers a balanced tonal response and wonderful projection.

Whether you're just starting out or need a reliable backup instrument, the RA-110D provides a solid foundation without breaking the bank. And now it’s even more affordable, with Guitar Center offering a mind-blowing 36% off from now until Labor Day.

The Schecter Guitar Research CR-6 Electric Guitar is ideal for intermediate and advanced players seeking a versatile and high-quality instrument for rock, metal, fusion, and beyond.

The CR-6’s mahogany body provides a warm and resonant foundation, while the flamed maple top adds clarity and a touch of brightness to the sound.

A slim "C" shaped neck profile and smooth rosewood fretboard enhance playability, allowing for comfortable and effortless hand movement across the frets, while the Schecter Diamond Decimator pickups provide a powerful and dynamic output.

Whether you're a gigging musician, recording artist, or someone who simply values quality craftsmanship and sonic flexibility, the CR-6 provides a reliable and impressive platform for expressing your musical creativity.

This killer axe is available now through Labor Day for a whopping 38% when you purchase at Guitar Center!

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin combines the iconic Les Paul design with versatile electronics and comfortable playability.

The combination of a mahogany body with a maple top contributes to a rich and resonant sound with a balanced tonal spectrum. The guitar's traditional weight relief ensures a comfortable playing experience without compromising the classic Les Paul sustain and resonance.

The Pro V Satin's versatility is amplified by its coil-splitting feature. This technology allows you to split the humbucker pickups into single-coil mode, providing access to a broader sonic palette.

A slim-taper neck profile ensures comfortable hand positioning, facilitating fast and fluid playing across the fretboard.

For a combination of classic Les Paul tone and looks with versatile electronics and comfortable playability, look no further than the Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin.

You can save $700 on this incredible guitar this Labor Day at Guitar Center, so don’t wait – head over now to take advantage of this incredible deal.

Best Labor Day Guitar Accessory Deals

You don’t have to be willing to shell out on a major purchase to take advantage of these great Labor Day deals – Guitar Center is offering awesome savings on guitar accessories now through Labor Day!

The Fender Right Height Canvas Limited-Edition Guitar Strap in Charcoal Gray 2-inch is a stylish and functional accessory for any and all guitarists’ needs.

With its 2-inch width, the strap offers ample support for your guitar, helping to distribute its weight evenly across your shoulder.

The charcoal gray color and canvas material give the strap a rugged yet sophisticated appearance, making it suitable for a variety of musical genres and styles.

The "Right Height" feature of the strap allows for easy adjustability, enabling you to find the perfect playing position for your guitar.

The Fender Right Height Canvas Limited-Edition Guitar Strap in Charcoal Gray 2-inch offers a blend of comfort, style, and adjustability, whether you're performing on stage, practicing at home, or recording in the studio.

Get it today through Labor Day from Guitar Center for an incredible 50% off!

The Kyser Leather Guitar Strap With Capo-Keeper in Black 2-inch is a unique and versatile strap that combines the functionality of a high-quality leather guitar strap with the added convenience of a built-in capo-keeper feature.

The strap's 2-inch width provides essential support for your guitar, ensuring even weight distribution and reducing strain during extended playing sessions.

The genuine leather material not only adds a touch of elegance but also offers durability, making the strap a reliable choice for both live performances and studio sessions.

But the integrated Capo-Keeper is the clincher here. This innovative addition allows you to conveniently store your capo right on the strap, which, as we all know, will be a game-changer during performances when quick capo changes are required.

Head to Guitar Center to make a versatile and valuable addition to your guitar setup and save 33% from now until Labor Day!

Crafted with attention to detail and practicality, the D'Addario Fast Track Adjustable Leather Guitar Strap in Brown caters to guitarists seeking comfort, style, and versatility.

The integrated “Fast Track” quick-release mechanism allows you to swiftly attach or detach the strap from your guitar, making instrument changes and setups more efficient, especially during live performances.

The genuine leather construction not only provides durability but also adds a touch of classic style, complementing a wide range of musical genres and instruments.

The D'Addario Fast Track Adjustable Leather Guitar Strap in Brown offers comfort, style, and convenience whether you're performing on stage, practicing at home, or recording in the studio.

Head to Guitar Center from now until Labor Day to make this gorgeous strap yours for an unbelievable 50% off!

Best Labor Day Speaker Deals

Whether it’s powered speakers, a subwoofer, or even a full PA system you’re after, you can’t go wrong with these Labor Day deals.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day speaker deals just in time for you to send off the Summer season with that epic Labor Day house party or show you’ve been planning!

The Kustom PA KPX10A 10" Powered Speaker is a great choice for various audio applications, from live performances to presentations and more.

The KPX10A's 10-inch woofer is powered by a built-in amplifier, providing clear and balanced sound reproduction across various frequencies. This makes it well-suited for small to medium-sized venues, where its 10-inch size strikes a good balance between portability and audio impact.

You’ve got multiple input options, including XLR and 1/4-inch inputs. The KPX10A boasts impressive durability and reliability, making it suitable for regular use and transport. Its compact design also adds portability, allowing you to take it on the go without much hassle.

Whether you're amplifying vocals, instruments, or recorded audio, this powered speaker is a practical choice for all your event and performance needs.

Get it now through Labor Day from Guitar Center for an unbelievable 32% savings!

The Harbinger S12 12" Compact Powered Subwoofer with DSP is a valuable addition to any audio setup requiring enhanced low-frequency output.

The S12 features a 12-inch subwoofer driver, which is powered by a built-in amplifier and designed to handle low frequencies with precision. The subwoofer's compact size makes it easy to integrate into different setups without sacrificing floor space.

What’s more, the integration of DSP allows for fine-tuning of the subwoofer's performance to suit the acoustics of the room and the specific audio content being played. With DSP, users can adjust parameters such as crossover frequency, phase alignment, and EQ settings.

Whether you're setting up a home theater, a music production studio, or a live performance venue, this subwoofer's capabilities provide a heightened audio experience, adding richness and dimension to your sound system.

Head to Guitar Center now through Labor Day to get this awesome sub for 20%!

The Peavey AQ 15 Full-Range 15" Powered Loudspeaker with Bluetooth is engineered to deliver exceptional sound quality and convenience, making it an excellent choice for all your live sound needs.

The AQ 15 features a robust 15-inch woofer and a high-frequency compression driver, resulting in a full and balanced audio output.

With its built-in 1000-watt amplifier, this loudspeaker delivers impactful sound that can easily fill medium to large spaces, making it ideal for live performances, DJ setups, parties, and more.

Plus, Bluetooth technology allows seamless wireless audio streaming from your compatible devices. The speaker's intuitive controls and versatile input options, including XLR and 1/4-inch inputs, provide flexibility in connecting various audio sources.

Whether you're a musician, DJ, event organizer, or presenter, this speaker will get the job done. Improve your live audio setup today with an impressive $100 off at Guitar Center!

Best Labor Day Piano Deals

Keyboard players, rejoice – there are some killer deals out there right now for Labor Day. You’re not likely to find better deals on these great instruments anywhere else, so celebrate your holiday in style and treat yourself to that awesome keyboard you’ve been pining for!

With its full-size, weighted keys, the piano delivers an authentic playing experience akin to that of an acoustic piano. Whether you're a novice or an expert, the Legato III's sensitivity to touch and dynamic response ensures that every nuance of your performance is faithfully expressed.

The versatile selection of 10 high-quality voices, including pianos, electric pianos, organs, and more, empowers musicians to explore diverse musical genres and textures.

The USB-MIDI connectivity allows for seamless integration with music software, expanding the piano's capabilities in a digital environment. Plus, its easy portability makes it an ideal choice for those with limited space or the desire to perform on the go.

This awesome keyboard can be yours at a whopping 38% off from Guitar Center from now through Labor Day, so act fast!

Boasting a sophisticated blend of cutting-edge technology, exceptional sound quality, and a user-friendly interface, the Nord Stage 3 empowers musicians to bring their musical visions to life with unparalleled realism and versatility.

Equipped with Nord's world-class Virtual Hammer Action Technology, the Stage 3’s 88 fully weighted keys provide an unparalleled level of expressiveness and authenticity, mimicking the feel of an acoustic piano.

And it’s armed with an extensive selection of meticulously sampled sounds, including pianos, synths, organs, and more.

Whether on stage, in the studio, or at home, the Nord Stage 3 is a true companion for those who demand nothing but the best from their musical instruments.

And this Labor Day, you can have the best at an unbelievable savings of over $1,000! If you’ve had your eye on a Nord, this deal is not to be slept on!

The Reface, Yamaha’s super-portable mini keyboard with awesome vintage tones, has taken the keyboard world by storm, and now it can be yours for 22% off from now through Labor Day at Guitar Center!

One of the signature perks of the Reface DX is its ability to reproduce the iconic sounds of the Yamaha DX7, the legendary synthesizer that shaped the sound of the 80s, as well as a wide range of sounds, from lush electric pianos and striking bells to complex evolving textures.

The intuitive interface makes sound design approachable, even for those new to FM synthesis, and the compact size ensures that you can carry this sonic powerhouse with you wherever you go.

With MIDI connectivity and the ability to run on batteries, the reface DX will become an integral part of your musical setup, whether you're jamming in your living room, performing on stage, or producing in the studio.

Head to Guitar Center and take advantage of this awesome deal today!

Best Labor Day Drum Deals

Guitar Center is offering some incredible discounts on drum merchandise this year, so check out our top picks and then head to Guitar Center to take advantage of these awesome deals while you still can!

The Rogue RGD0520 5-Piece Complete Drum Set includes everything a drummer needs to get started, including a bass drum, snare drum, two rack toms, a floor tom, a crash cymbal, a ride cymbal, and hi-hats.

The Rogue RGD0520 is constructed from quality materials, tough enough to withstand the rigors of practice and performance. The included hardware is designed for stability and ease of use, providing a comfortable and responsive playing experience.

Plus, the drum set's compact size and straightforward design make it suitable for smaller spaces, making it an excellent option for home practice setups.

With its comprehensive package, durable construction, and user-friendly design, the Rogue RGD0520 offers a well-rounded and budget-friendly solution for beginners to develop their drumming skills.

Begin your drumming journey today for a whopping 25% off at Guitar Center!

The Alesis Nitro Mesh Special-Edition 8-Piece Electronic Drum Set offers a blend of affordability, versatility, and performance. Ideal for beginners and intermediate players, this drum set is definitely a great option for those seeking a comprehensive and immersive drumming experience.

The mesh heads offer a natural rebound similar to acoustic drum heads, making it easier to practice dynamics and develop proper drumming techniques, while the low noise output of the mesh heads allows for quiet practice, making it an excellent choice for home use.

With 385 drum and percussion sounds, 60 play-along tracks, and a built-in metronome, drummers have a diverse palette to experiment with and a range of tools to aid their practice routines.

Plus, the Nitro Mesh Special-Edition supports USB-MIDI connectivity, allowing players to integrate the drum set with computer software for recording, production, and expanded sound libraries.

The Alesis Nitro Mesh Special-Edition offers a complete drumming experience. And now through Labor Day, you can get it from Guitar Center for a mind-blowing 33% off!

The SABIAN AAX X-Plosion Cymbal Pack is a remarkable offering for drummers seeking a versatile and dynamic cymbal setup that suits a wide range of musical styles.

At the core of this cymbal pack are the AAX X-Plosion crash cymbals, known for their explosive and bright sound.

At 16" and 18", these crashes produce a focused and assertive tone that's ideal for punctuating accents, crashes, and dynamic fills. And what makes this cymbal pack even more enticing is the inclusion of a free 18" crash cymbal.

Whether you're a professional looking to expand your tonal range or a budding drummer seeking a high-quality cymbal setup, this pack offers a collection of cymbals that are sure to take your playing to the next level.

Act now to save $200 on this already great value!

Conclusion: Guitar Center’s Best Labor Day Deals

Whether you’re a guitarist, keyboard player, drummer, DJ, or singer, Guitar Center has you covered this Labor Day.

Don’t miss out – Guitar Center’s Labor Day deals won’t be around for long. And at up to nearly 50% off select items, you’re not going to want to sleep on this incredible Labor Day sale.

So head over to Guitar Center now and treat yourself to one of these great Labor Day deals!