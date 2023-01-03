Besides getting stored in a case, a guitar stand is one of the safest places for your instrument. A stand keeps it upright and out of the way. With a sturdy stand, you don’t have to worry about it getting stepped on or even falling over and getting cracked. Severe damage to your guitar will make a difference in sound quality, not just looks. To keep your guitar in tip-top shape, consider one of our picks for the best guitar stands.

1. On-Stage XCG-4 Classic Guitar Stand

Here’s the perfect guitar stand for a single guitar. It’s designed to keep your guitar upright. It even adjusts to most guitar shapes (and asymmetrical instruments). It’s a standard option, but it does the job. It’s available at a few retailers for under $18.

2. Hercules Stands GS525B Multi-guitar Rack for up to 5 Guitars

Store up to 5 guitars on this rack. It’ll fit acoustic, electric, and bass guitars of all sizes. It’s a space-saving option for homes and even on stage. Plus, if it’s ever not in use you can fold it and store it away. Overall, it’s a great pick for keeping your instruments’ finish safe. Keep in mind that it has a 176-pound weight capacity.

3. Peak Music Stands The Dome Guitar Stand

Speaking of space-saving, here’s the ultimate space-saving guitar stand. If you share a music room or dorm room, or just don’t have much space for a standard guitar stand, this is exactly what you need. Peak Music’s guitar stand has a unique shape that’ll be easy to squeeze into just about any room. It’s super lightweight and has rubber insoles to prevent damage. It’ll hold both acoustic and electric guitars. It is very popular, so you might have to wait for this one to be stocked again. However, it’s worth it. Get it for under $20.

4. Gator Frameworks Guitar Seat with Fold Out Guitar Stand

This guitar stand is pretty unique, as it doubles as a seat. If you like to play sitting down, this is especially a win. The chair has a built-in stand for acoustic, electric, and bass guitars. The seat is comfy (there’s a padded cushion) and even has a removable backrest. Unfortunately, some assembly is required, but the hardware is included. This will look great in home music rooms and home offices. And of course, it’ll be perfect for intimate gigs.

5. Gator GTRSTD6 Guitar Case Stand, Holds 6 Guitars

If you’re torn between spending money on a 6-guitar stand or case, you don’t have to pick between the 2. Get both with Gator’s guitar case stand — it’s a rack that folds into a case. It’s perfect for gigs and travel. (There’s a carry handle for easy transportation.) The plush interior will keep your instruments damage-free while resting inside. Some customers say it’s a little heavy, so just be sure you’re okay with carrying it for a long time if needed.

Photo Courtesy Amazon, Sweetwater, & Sam Ash

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.