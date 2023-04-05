Your first headphone amp will make all the difference when listening to and creating music, and the best part if that they’re pretty affordable. Instead of going through the pain of shopping for new headphones or bulky monitors, you can upgrade your headphone’s quality right now with a headphone amplifier.

Videos by American Songwriter

They’re compact and controls are easy to use! There are so many pros of owning an headphone amp, so grab your headphones so you can see which amplifier is right for you.

We rounded up headphones from quality brands such as Behringer, PreSonus, and Rupert Neve. These personal headphone amps are great for mixing, tracking, and jamming. Listening to your favorite tunes with a headphone amp will change the way you hear music.

Best Headphone Amplifiers

1. Best Portable Headphone Amp Under $40 – Mackie HM-4 4-channel Headphone Amplifier

SPECS:

Amp Type: Solid state

Headphone Impedance: 12 Ohms

Power Output: 150mW of power per channel

Mackie is an industry leader in all things recording, mixing, and monitoring. Their HM-4 headphone amplifier is a desktop-friendly option that splits a single stereo signal into 4 headphone outputs.

They all have their own level control, which is perfect for letting up to 4 people monitor audio simultaneously. These desktop amplifiers will make a great addition to your home studio.

It has a clean sound, perfect for anyone wanting distortion-free sound. Users are giving their desktop amps 5 stars for its clear sound, price, and size. It weighs less than a pound, so take this desktop amplifier anywhere you may need it.

2. Another Great Budget Desktop Amp – Behringer MicroAMP HA400 4-channel Headphone Amplifier

SPECS:

Amp Type: Solid state

Headphone Impedance: Less than 10 Ohms

Power Output: 40mW of power per channel

We have another great pick under $40, and it comes from Behringer. Behringer makes fantastic budget microphones, and we also hold their headphone amplifiers to high regard.

This $35 amplifier provides clean sound with distortion and also has 4 headphone outputs with individual volume controls so 4 people can monitor at the same time from their own headphone output.

Users are raving about its size and sound quality. It’s super small and weighs less than a pound, and many say it sounds like a super expensive headphone amp.

3. Best Headphone Amp for Recording Sessions – PreSonus HP60 6-channel Headphone Amplifier

SPECS:

Amp Type: Solid state

Headphone Impedance: Less than 51 Ohms

Power Output: 150mW of power per channel

If you’re looking for an upgrade or have a bigger budget for an amplifier, consider the PreSonus HP60 headphone amp. This amp has 6 headphone outputs and volume controls for up to 6 people to monitor simultaneously.

Users are a fan of this amp for recording sessions since it’s quick to setup and has a stereo/mono switch for checking phase compatibility, mute and mix control options, and a talkback input for communicating with performers in the studio.

Seriously, what more could you want? Customers are giving this amplifier 5 stars since it’s solving a huge problem amongst band members and recording sessions.

4. Best Budget Headphone Amplifier for Video Games – Headphone Amplifier, Portable HiFi Headphone Amp

SPECS:

Amp Type: Solid state

Headphone Impedance: 16-300 Ohms

Power Output: N/A

Gamers love good sound quality, too, which is why we added this portable amp to our list. It’s extremely affordable and is overall a good headphone amp for enhancing audio quality from your phone and gaming devices.

This tiny amp will fit right in with the rest of your gaming system setup and even your pocket. It has a high/low gain switch for optimal performance and will give you more of the stereo sound quality you want without distortion.

It’ll work with just about any pair of headphones with a headphone impedance of 16-300 Ohms. Customers are giving this headphone amp 5 stars for making outdoor movie night better. If you have a video projector, use this as your dedicated headphone amp for excellent sound quality.

They’re also happy with the price, quality headphone amps don’t have to cost more than $100.

5. A USB Headphone Amplifier/Best DAC AMP – Apogee Groove USB DAC and Headphone Amp

SPECS:

Amp Type: USB DAC and headphone amplifier

Headphone Impedance: Less than 1 Ohm

Power Output: 225mW into 30 Ohms per channel

It’s not just an amp — this is the best headphone amplifier for those also want a DAC. This 2-in-1 will work with most low and high impedance headphones.

It’s a compact and portable amp that Mac and Windows users love. It can connect to your computer via USB truly solves the problem of having to carry around a separate amp and a separate DAC. The DAC amp supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz.

It’s one of the best portable amps, and customers are taking the time to express how great it is, saying it’ll improve your monitoring and mixes.

6. An Industry-Standard Amp – Little Labs Monotor 2-channel Headphone Amplifier

SPECS:

Amp Type: Solid State

Headphone Impedance: 10 Ohms

Power Output: 250 milliwatts per channel

This amp features 2 headphone outputs, each with their own level control and a mix control for blending the input signals.

A feature that really stands out here is the low distortion and high headroom, which gives you accurate and detailed monitoring of audio signals. The Monotor has a low noise floor, so every detail can be heard. Monotor headphone amplifiers will be a fantastic addition for home studios and gigs.

Users are very happy with their headphone amplifiers and say it’s a world class pick and truly industry standard. Headphone amplifiers can be pricey, but these will be worth it if you’re looking to invest in a quality headphone amp for your studio (especially if you work with musicians often!).

7. Best Tube Headphone Amp – Manley Absolute Headphone Amplifier – Black

SPECS:

Amp Type: Tube/Solid State hybrid

Headphone Impedance: Selectable (Great for high & low impedance headphones)

Power Output: 4 watts of power into a 32 ohm load

Anyone looking for a high-end headphone amp? If so, you’re going to love this amp. It has a hybrid tube/solid state design, perfect for warm, detailed sound and also super accurate response and low distortion.

It’s very expensive (over $5,000), so consider this one if you’re very serious about your craft, or just demand the best of the best for listening to music. It has lots of controls, including selectable gain levels, adjustable input impedance, and a high/low output impedance switch.

It also has a built-in DAC (for this price it better!). It can accept digital audio signals from a variety of sources, including USB, optical, and coaxial inputs. There are 2 sets of RCA inputs and 3 sets of headphone outputs. It also features a Remora RF remote control.

Best Headphone Amps Buyer’s Guide

There are several things to consider when shopping for a new headphone amp. They differentiate by the type of amp it is (solid state or tube), impedance, portability, and more.

Some even have added features like a built-in DAC. Here are some helpful tips that’ll help you on your buying journey.

Impedance

The first 2 things would be impedance and power. Impedance levels vary, and you want to make sure your headphone amp is compatible with the impedance of your current headphones.

Power

In order for your headphones to work, they must match the output impedance of the amp. As for power, make sure that the higher-powered amps you’re looking at can drive higher-impedance headphones.

Amp Type

If you’re familiar with headphone amps, you know there are several types that influence the sound quality, including solid state, tube, and combo (or hybrid) amps. Each amp uses a different technology to produce sound and tonal qualities. A key difference between solid state amps and tube amps are sound and power output.

Tubes are warm and natural, and solid state amps are more precise. If you want some distortion, go with a tube amp.

Portability & Price

And lastly, portability and price. Headphone amps are usually smaller and battery-powered, so they’re easy to carry. Just make sure you have something that will fit in a carry-on if you travel with gear often, or something super lightweight for a backpack. As for price, they typically are around $50-$100, but can get pretty pricey the more high-end you go.

Headphone Amplifiers Versus DAC (Digital to Analog Converter)

A headphone amp amplifies the analog audio signal from a source to drive headphones, but a Digital to analog concert converts digital audio signals to analog signals so they can be amplified and played through headphones or speakers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do I Know if a Headphone Amplifier is Compatible With My Headphones?

Make sure the headphone amplifier has an output impedance lower than the impedance of your headphones. To check the impedance of your headphones, look up the brand and model online, check the packaging, or the user manual.

What Are the Benefits of Using Headphone Amplifiers?

Besides improving sound quality and volume, a headphone amp is convenient to use and can extend the battery life of your device you’re streaming from.

If you’re a musician, this will make mixing and mastering a breeze, however, if you game or just live for quality audio, you can’t go wrong with headphone amps. Better sound quality will make listening to music from your devices so much better, especially if you have an older laptop or desktop.

How Much Should I Spend on Headphone Amplifiers?

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly amp, no more than $60. If you’re willing to shop for more features than the average amp, $100 or so. If you’re looking to splurge on an amp with 4-6 channels, expect to spend between $250-$400.

What is the Difference Between a Solid-state and a Tube Headphone Amplifier?

Always think of warmth and accuracy when you hear solid state, and think warm and harmonic distortion when you hear tube amplifier. Both have very specific sounds. If you want a fast and accurate sound, go with solid state, but if you enjoy a more organic and warm sound (similar to live music), go with a tube amp.

Do I Need a DAC With My Headphone Amplifier?

If you stream from computer often, you may want an amplifier with a built-in DAC. The DAC will make the converted signal from your computer sound more clean and precise. If you’re thinking of buying one, you should opt for an amp with a DAC. You may save space in your studio, along with money.

Verdict

If you want a quality headphone amp under $40, consider Mackie’s HM-4 amp or Behringer’s MicroAMP HA400. If you’re willing to spend a few hundred dollars on headphone amps, you can consider picks from PreSonus or Little Labs. Their headphone amps are perfect for bands or 2 or more musicians who need to be able to hear their own mix in the studio.

If you need a compact amp with a built-in DAC, go with the Apogee Groove USB DAC and Headphone Amp.

