Drummers need quality headphones for jamming and studio use. Headphones for drummers are great for noise isolation and clear audio. Top-quality headphones designed for drummers will make all the difference when it comes to staying on beat.

We rounded up 7 headphones that are comfortable, durable, and perfect for noisy environments. These headphones are great for entry-level drummers and professional drummers. If you want a great budget pair for young drummers, consider the Vic Firth headphones. They have a snug fit and are under $88.

Many seasoned drummers will enjoy a pair from Sennheiser or Audio-Technica, and some may be looking to splurge on headphones from Shure. All great headphones with wonderful sound isolation!

We’ll explore headphones for studio use and why they make incredible headphones.

Best Headphones for Drummers

1. Best Headphones for Drummers – Sennheiser HD 280 Pro Closed-Back

SPECS

Cable Length: 9.8ft

9.8ft Frequency Response: 8Hz-25kHz

8Hz-25kHz Impedance: 64 ohms

We picked these headphones for their closed-back design, durability, sound, and comfort. The closed-back design will help drummers focus on their sound without external noise.

They’re pretty durable and are made of high-quality plastic. The materials are pretty lightweight, but they won’t feel so bulky and heavy, making them comfortable for long sessions.

As for sound, it has a pretty wide frequency range. And with a flat frequency response, the audio reproduction will be accurate and clear.

Other features to note: the earpieces swivel for single-ear monitoring, the earcups are replaceable, and the adapter lets you use the headphones with 1/4″ and 1/8″ headphone jacks.

Drummers love ’em. The 32dB of acoustical isolation is amazing! Drummers say the noise isolation is serious, especially for drummers with sensitive hearing.

SPECS

Cable Length: 9.8ft

9.8ft Frequency Response: 15Hz-28kHz

15Hz-28kHz Impedance: 38 ohms

Audio-Technica’s mics are top-tier and so are their headphones. The ATH-M50x closed-back headphones provide great sound isolation and sound reproduction. The headphones have a wide frequency response to ensure drummers will hear the full range of frequencies from their drums.

They’re durable and foldable, so make sure you fold them and put them in a case for transportation.

They are also super comfy, the cushioned earcups get lots of praise from drummers, and fans also say they like using these with electronic drum sets because they can handle the low end.

The cable is the perfect length, and it’s also detachable.

3. Most Comfortable – Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 80 ohm Closed-back Studio Mixing Headphones

SPECS

Cable Length: 9.8 ft

9.8 ft Frequency Response: 5Hz-35kHz

5Hz-35kHz Impedance: 80 ohms

These closed-back headphones from Beyerdynamic provide great sound isolation and comfort. Wear them in the studio or during a gig, you’ll be amazed by how much background noise these headphones block out.

They’re durable, and the frequency range is pretty wide, 5Hz 35kHz is impressive! This will make a world of difference when playing those ghost notes and accents.

Overall, drummers are pleased with these headphones and enjoy how comfortable they are. The headband is adjustable and doesn’t feel bulky after long periods of wear. Many drummers also use them for casual listening.

4. A Great Pair Under $100 – Sony MDR-7506 Closed-Back Professional Headphones

SPECS

Cable Length: 9.8ft

9.8ft Frequency Response: 10Hz-20kHz

10Hz-20kHz Impedance: 60 ohms

Sony’s MDR-7506 headphones are also a nice comfy pair drummers swear by. The headphones have thick, widely spaced earcups to reduce ear fatigue and an adjustable headband. They also do an awesome job at preventing sound from leaking. drummers love the way cymbals sound in these headphones!

These are very affordable headphones, but Sony still created one of the best options for studio use. Whether you’re drumming or DJing, these headphones provide professional-level monitoring.

They do cover the whole audible spectrum, so you’ll make good use of these for percussion and even electric guitar. The headphones are foldable and come with a carry case, so take good care of them and you should get years and years of uses out of these headphones.

5. Best Splurge – Shure SRH1540 Closed-back Mastering Studio Headphones

SPECS

Cable Length: 6ft

6ft Frequency Response: 5Hz-25kHz

5Hz-25kHz Impedance: 46 ohms

Shure has great speaker-like headphones, made with premium materials that will last for years. If you’re a fan of Shure mics, then you know their equipment is solider-strong. Seriously, if you’re one to drop headphones, you may want to go with this pair.

They’re made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy yoke. They’re built for transportation and many years of folding and wearing.

They’re comfortable, with an adjustable headband for everyone. They’re also lightweight, making them easy to travel with. You’ll get a storage case, adapter, replacement cable, and Alcantara earpads.

Users often wonder what’s the difference between high-end headphones and affordable ones. Users hear the difference and are beyond impressed with Shure.

6. A Professional Favorite – Focal Listen Pro Closed-back Reference Studio Headphones

SPECS

Cable Length: 16 ft. (coiled), 4.5 ft. (straight)

16 ft. (coiled), 4.5 ft. (straight) Frequency Response: 5Hz-22kHz

5Hz-22kHz Impedance: 32 ohms

Focal’s headphones are a popular pick amongst professionals looking to upgrade from budget-friendly headphones. These headphones are still much cheaper than Shure’s headphones but still remain in the range of high-end headphones.

It has an amazing frequency range (5Hz-22kHz) and stylish design, and overall just sounds perfect. They have a flat response, which is exactly what you want in headphones. They have 22mm memory foam ear cushions with microfiber lining.

Whether you’re mixing & mastering or just using these with your smartphone, you’ll like using these. One user said he was nervous about these since he has large ears but they feel great after long periods of use. If you’re picky with headphones, these are the perfect pair for you.

You’ll get a rigid case, 2 audio cables, adapters, and an omnidirectional mic.

7. Best Budget Headphones for Young Drummers – Vic Firth SIH2 Stereo Isolation Headphones

SPECS

Cable Length: 5.5ft

5.5ft Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

20Hz-20kHz Impedance: 32 ohms

Vic Firth has a wonderful budget pair available for drummers. This pair is designed specifically for drummers, but it’ll be a nice pair for all musicians. The reason why it’s a great pick for drummers is because of the snug fit.

Drummers often have to deal with headphones slipping from high-energy performances. That’s no longer an issue with these headphones. They have a pretty standard frequency range, but it’s perfect for studio and stage use.

We think this is a great entry-level pair for drummers. Users say their children like them! So, consider gifting these headphones to younger drummers who are looking to invest in studio gear.

Drummers say the sound isolation is exactly what they were looking for.

Best Headphones for Drummers Buyer’s Guide

There are many things to consider when shopping for the best headphones for drummers. We recommend making noise isolation a priority, so this means going with closed-back headphones.

There are great open-back design headphones out there, but to prevent sound leakage we think drummers will benefit from closed-back headphones.

We’ll also dive into specs like audio clarity/frequency response, comfort, and durability.

Noise Isolation/Noise Reduction

Headphones with noise isolation will simply block out eternal sound. Whether it’s music from the studio next door or from a loud venue, this will allow drummers to focus on their sound and rhythm.

Durability

Drumming headphones that can last for years are exactly what you want. Make sure they can handle being on the road. Look for headphones made of durable materials like metal and quality plastic.

Comfort

Make sure your drumming headphones have adjustable headbands and cushioned earcups, and just are overall comfortable to wear. Aim for drumming headphones you wouldn’t mind wearing for a few hours.

Audio Clarity

Headphones for drummers that reproduce accurate and detailed sound across the entire frequency range are great. 20 Hz to 20 kHz is ideal for the best headphones for rummers.

Closed-Back Design

Closed-back designs are recommended for drummers since they prevent sound leakage. Closed-back drumming headphones also enhance bass response which is great for monitoring low-frequency sounds.

Cable Length

Make sure your cable length is long enough (6 feet at least). It’s definitely a plus if it’s detachable so you can replace it if needed.

Best Headphones for Drummers Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Ideal Cable Length for Drumming Headphones?

6-10 feet is recommended for freedom of movement.

Can I Use Wireless Headphones for Drumming?

Yes, but make sure the battery life will last for your entire session or gig. Have a backup pair or wired option.

Are Closed-Back or Open-Back Headphones Better for Drummers?

Closed-back headphones provide the most noise isolation, so many drummers prefer them.

Conclusion

If you need headphones at an affordable price with good audio quality, the Vic Firth isolation headphones are a great pick. The price will make you think it’s just decent sound quality, but Vic Firth makes quality studio headphones for drummers.

We do think the Vic Firth isolation headphones would best be suited for entry-level drummers or as an affordable pair to use with your electronic drums for practice sessions at home. The noise reduction is awesome overall.

What we deem the best headphones for drummers are the Sennheiser HD 280 Pro headphones. They’re the best headphones for drummers at all levels. They aren’t pricey at all, and the sound quality and noise reduction are top-tier.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater