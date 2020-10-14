Amazon Prime Day: The Best Headphones for Music Lovers

If music lovers could have it their way, their entire lives would be backed by a soundtrack of their favorite songs and albums. With a good pair of headphones, you can keep your soundtrack going all day long. Now that it’s Amazon Prime Day 2020, you can make that happen!

Our favorite headphones are noise-cancelling, bluetooth-enabled, and comfortable enough for hours of listening. We also like wireless earbuds for exercising and other outdoor activities. Check out our list below for great headphones at great prices.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones

Save $150 today on these popular and highly-rated Bose headphones. Bose headphones are the gold standard for listening to your favorite artist, and this limited edition Triple Midnight set will go fast.

Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony’s Noise-Cancelling Headphones are 56% off today. Sony’s smart noise-cancelling technology will help you to listen in peace, even in noisy, distracting environments.

Apple AirPods

Save 30% on Apple’s iconic AirPods this Prime Day. These wireless earbuds offer a long battery life and high-quality sound, plus Siri and easy connection to your other Apple devices.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Save $75 on Bose’s wireless earphones, the Powerbeats Pro. They’re lightweight, water- and sweat-resistant, and offer 9 hours of battery life without charging, making them perfect for any outdoor adventure.

Jabra Elite Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

These Jabra headphones have it all- they’re wireless, noise-cancelling, water-resistant, compatible with iPhones and Android phones, and feature a long battery life and a built-in microphone. Plus, you can save $70 during their Prime Day sale!

OneOdio Headphones

Save 20% on these OneOdio headphones- on sale today only for Prime Day! They’re made for professional mixing and are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Zihnic Bluetooth Headphones

Save 28% on Zihnic’s lightweight, bluetooth headphones. They’re comfortable enough for extended use and attractive enough for any event.

Anker Soundcore Life Headphones

Anker’s Soundcore Life headphones are built for the music lover on-the-go. Each charge brings 40 hours of playtime, and their noise-cancellation and built-for-comfort ear cups make them perfect for long flights.

Jabra Evolve Wireless Headset

Save $70 on Jabra’s wireless headset, which features an advanced noise-cancelling microphone and and all-day battery. These headphones are great for music lovers who need their headphones to work for video conferencing, but this deal is only for Prime Day!

JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds

Buy these JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds for all your music needs and save $60!