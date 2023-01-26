An iPad stand or tablet stand is an overlooked product for musicians. They’ll come in handy for live gigs, online lessons, recording, and more content opportunities. Whether you use GarageBand or have access to sheet music on your iPad, you’ll love all of the perks of having a stand. Gone are the days of using your small phone screen or having a messy collection of music. Here are 5 of the best iPad stands and clamps for musicians.

Here’s a stand perfect for gigs. The stand is compatible with smartphones and tablets, including the iPad Pro series, Amazon Kindle, and Galaxy tablets. You’ll be able to adjust the height from 20 inches to 60 inches, and both holders are 360-degree rotatable. Carrying this tripod stand will be easy, it’s super lightweight in case you need to take it to and from gigs or the studio. Get this stand for $35.89.

K&M’s clamp-on tablet holder is the best solution for someone who doesn’t want a stand, but still needs a way to prop their tablet on microphone stands or compatible tubes up to 30mm in diameter. The clamp is adjustable and holds your tablet in both vertical and landscape modes. The sturdy holder is small and ideal for travel. One customer gave it a 5-star rating and said it was able to hold his iPad with an OtterBox case on.

Musicians or producers working from a desk can take advantage of this $20 tablet stand. The tablet holder can adjust and is sturdy. It’ll hold tablets up to 12 inches. This is a great accessory to have around when recording or learning music. Overall, it’s just a great option to have for a nice hands-free experience when watching videos too.

Taking online guitar, drum, and piano lessons means access to downloadable sheet music. Going back and forth between pages can be a bit annoying but luckily there’s a solution. This tablet stand mount comes with a wireless Bluetooth foot controller so you can control the pages so your hands can focus on your instrument. You can even use this on stage if needed. The pads are back-lit for easy viewing in a dark venue. Make sure your tablet is between 7-12 inches before purchasing.

Here’s another stand that’s a major problem solver. This stand is on wheels, making it a great pick for anyone who isn’t a fan of picking up sheet music stands or tablet stands. This would be the ultimate gift to music teachers. The 360-degree rotation will be helpful when teachers and students need to review music. Not only does it hold tablets, but there’s an extra base to hold laptops as well. This stand knocks it out of the park for online learning. Have one screen for music and the other one for watching lessons.

Photo Courtesy Amazon & Guitar Center

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.