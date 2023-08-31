If you’re like us, you’re always on the lookout for the best music gear deals you can get. And, this Labor Day, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day Drum deals on the web.

Whether you’re looking for a cymbal set, electronic drum kit, or even a full drum kit, we’ve got the best Labor Day drum deals right here, no matter your budget.

Guitar Center is offering some incredible discounts on drum merchandise this year, so check out our top picks and then head to Guitar Center to take advantage of these awesome deals while you still can!

Best Labor Day Drum Deals

The Rogue RGD0520 5-Piece Complete Drum Set includes everything a drummer needs to get started, including a bass drum, snare drum, two rack toms, a floor tom, a crash cymbal, a ride cymbal, and hi-hats.

The Rogue RGD0520 is constructed from quality materials, tough enough to withstand the rigors of practice and performance. The included hardware is designed for stability and ease of use, providing a comfortable and responsive playing experience.

Plus, the drum set's compact size and straightforward design make it suitable for smaller spaces, making it an excellent option for home practice setups.

With its comprehensive package, durable construction, and user-friendly design, the Rogue RGD0520 offers a well-rounded and budget-friendly solution for beginners to develop their drumming skills.

Begin your drumming journey today for a whopping 25% off at Guitar Center!

The Alesis Nitro Mesh Special-Edition 8-Piece Electronic Drum Set offers a blend of affordability, versatility, and performance. Ideal for beginners and intermediate players, this drum set is definitely a great option for those seeking a comprehensive and immersive drumming experience.

The mesh heads offer a natural rebound similar to acoustic drum heads, making it easier to practice dynamics and develop proper drumming techniques, while the low noise output of the mesh heads allows for quiet practice, making it an excellent choice for home use.

With 385 drum and percussion sounds, 60 play-along tracks, and a built-in metronome, drummers have a diverse palette to experiment with and a range of tools to aid their practice routines.

Plus, the Nitro Mesh Special-Edition supports USB-MIDI connectivity, allowing players to integrate the drum set with computer software for recording, production, and expanded sound libraries.

The Alesis Nitro Mesh Special-Edition offers a complete drumming experience. And now through Labor Day, you can get it from Guitar Center for a mind-blowing 33% off!

The SABIAN AAX X-Plosion Cymbal Pack is a remarkable offering for drummers seeking a versatile and dynamic cymbal setup that suits a wide range of musical styles.

At the core of this cymbal pack are the AAX X-Plosion crash cymbals, known for their explosive and bright sound.

At 16" and 18", these crashes produce a focused and assertive tone that's ideal for punctuating accents, crashes, and dynamic fills. And what makes this cymbal pack even more enticing is the inclusion of a free 18" crash cymbal.

Whether you're a professional looking to expand your tonal range or a budding drummer seeking a high-quality cymbal setup, this pack offers a collection of cymbals that are sure to take your playing to the next level.

Act now to save $200 on this already great value!

The TAMA Superstar Classic 5-Piece Shell Pack is designed to provide drummers with a versatile and professional-level instrument that's suitable for a wide range of musical genres and playing styles.

The shells are crafted from high-quality maple wood, known for its warm and resonant characteristics. The 22" bass drum offers a solid foundation with deep lows and controlled sustain, while the toms and snare deliver a versatile palette of tones that can adapt to various musical situations.

The TAMA Superstar Classic 5-Piece Shell Pack comes complete with 10" and 12" mounted toms, a 16" floor tom, a 14" snare drum, and a 22" bass drum.

Whether you're a professional drummer or an enthusiast seeking a high-quality drum kit with a stunning visual appeal, this kit will do the trick – save $150 when you purchase from Guitar Center now through Labor Day.

The Yamaha DTX6K-X Electronic Drum Set offers drummers an authentic playing experience, rich sound quality, and versatile performance capabilities.

The DTX6K-X’sTCS (Textured Cellular Silicone) pads mimic the feel of acoustic drum heads, delivering a natural and responsive playing experience that closely resembles playing on traditional drums.

With over 700 built-in sounds, including acoustic drums, electronic percussion, and special effects, drummers have a diverse palette to explore and create their signature sound.

Plus, the kit supports MIDI connectivity and USB audio output, making it easy to integrate with virtual instruments and digital audio workstations for expanded creative possibilities.

The DTX6K-X is an ideal choice for drummers who seek a professional-grade electronic drum set that blurs the line between acoustic and electronic drumming. Get yours today from Guitar Center for an incredible $200 off until Labor Day!

