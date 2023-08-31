Labor Day is upon us, and that means it’s time to take advantage of some crazy guitar deals that you’re not likely to see every day.

Now, through Labor Day, Guitar Center is offering some truly unbelievable deals on incredible instruments. From starter acoustics to Gibson Les Pauls, Guitar Center has deals for players of all experience levels and budget ranges.

Let’s dive in to see what you can save this Labor Day at Guitar Center.

Quick Look at the Best Labor Day Guitar Deals

Best Labor Day Guitar Deals

The Rogue RA-110D Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar in Natural finish is a perfect choice for beginners and budget-conscious players looking for a reliable and playable instrument.

The dreadnought body shape offers a classic look as well as a versatile sound profile. With its larger body size, the guitar delivers a rich, full-bodied tone with well-defined lows and pronounced highs.

And the RA-110D's affordability doesn't compromise its build quality. Constructed with the classic tonewood combination of a spruce top and mahogany back and sides, the guitar offers a balanced tonal response and wonderful projection.

Whether you're just starting out or need a reliable backup instrument, the RA-110D provides a solid foundation without breaking the bank. And now it’s even more affordable, with Guitar Center offering a mind-blowing 36% off from now until Labor Day.

The Schecter Guitar Research CR-6 Electric Guitar is ideal for intermediate and advanced players seeking a versatile and high-quality instrument for rock, metal, fusion, and beyond.

The CR-6’s mahogany body provides a warm and resonant foundation, while the flamed maple top adds clarity and a touch of brightness to the sound.

A slim "C" shaped neck profile and smooth rosewood fretboard enhance playability, allowing for comfortable and effortless hand movement across the frets, while the Schecter Diamond Decimator pickups provide a powerful and dynamic output.

Whether you're a gigging musician, recording artist, or someone who simply values quality craftsmanship and sonic flexibility, the CR-6 provides a reliable and impressive platform for expressing your musical creativity.

This killer axe is available now through Labor Day for a whopping 38% when you purchase at Guitar Center!

For discerning players who appreciate exceptional craftsmanship, tone, and playability, we present the Martin Special 18 Style VTS Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar.

Martin's commitment to quality is evident throughout, with high-quality tonewoods (solid Sitka spruce top and genuine mahogany back and sides) and Martin’s Vintage Tone System (VTS) treatment, which gives the wood an aged quality, mimicking the sound of vintage instruments and contributing to the guitar's resonant and rich tonal qualities.

The dreadnought body shape is renowned for delivering a powerful sound with well-defined lows, clear mids, and sparkling highs. The guitar's playability is further enhanced by the Modified Low Oval neck profile and Performing Artist taper.

The Special 18 stands as a testament to Martin's legacy of creating instruments that inspire and captivate. And now you can add to this legacy – and save $450 while you’re at it – when you purchase at Guitar Center now through Labor Day.

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin combines the iconic Les Paul design with versatile electronics and comfortable playability.

The combination of a mahogany body with a maple top contributes to a rich and resonant sound with a balanced tonal spectrum. The guitar's traditional weight relief ensures a comfortable playing experience without compromising the classic Les Paul sustain and resonance.

The Pro V Satin's versatility is amplified by its coil-splitting feature. This technology allows you to split the humbucker pickups into single-coil mode, providing access to a broader sonic palette.

A slim-taper neck profile ensures comfortable hand positioning, facilitating fast and fluid playing across the fretboard.

For a combination of classic Les Paul tone and looks with versatile electronics and comfortable playability, look no further than the Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin.

You can save $700 on this incredible guitar this Labor Day at Guitar Center, so don’t wait – head over now to take advantage of this incredible deal.

The Gretsch G2657T Streamliner is definitely an appealing choice for players seeking a versatile and stylish instrument.

The center block construction contributes to enhanced sustain and reduced feedback, making it well-suited for high-gain scenarios and loud stage performances. The inclusion of a Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece adds a classic touch while allowing for expressive pitch modulation.

Two Broad'Tron humbucker pickups deliver a full and dynamic sound, offering clarity and definition across different playing styles, while a comfortable "U"-shaped neck profile and laurel fingerboard provide a smooth playing experience, facilitating easy chord transitions and lead playing.

If you’re seeking an instrument that balances vintage aesthetics with modern functionality, this guitar is the one for you. Take advantage of Guitar Center’s Labor Day sale for an unbelievable 27% off this amazing instrument while you still can!

Conclusion

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, you can’t do much better than shopping at Guitar Center this Labor Day, where you can save up to nearly 40% on select instruments.

So get there while you still can – it’s not too late to take advantage of some incredible deals that you’re not likely to see again this side of Black Friday.

Check out our round-up of deals in other categories at our Guitar Center Labor Day Deals Hub.