Best Labor Day Piano Deals

Labor Day is here, folks, and what better way to celebrate than reaping the fruits of your labor in the form of some awesome new music gear?

there are some killer deals out there right now for Labor Day.

from Mini keyboards to stage-ready premium pianos, there's sure to be something for keyboard players of all experience levels and budget ranges.

With its full-size, weighted keys, the piano delivers an authentic playing experience akin to that of an acoustic piano. Whether you're a novice or an expert, the Legato III's sensitivity to touch and dynamic response ensures that every nuance of your performance is faithfully expressed.

The versatile selection of 10 high-quality voices, including pianos, electric pianos, organs, and more, empowers musicians to explore diverse musical genres and textures.

The USB-MIDI connectivity allows for seamless integration with music software, expanding the piano's capabilities in a digital environment. Plus, its easy portability makes it an ideal choice for those with limited space or the desire to perform on the go.

Boasting a sophisticated blend of cutting-edge technology, exceptional sound quality, and a user-friendly interface, the Nord Stage 3 empowers musicians to bring their musical visions to life with unparalleled realism and versatility.

Equipped with Nord's world-class Virtual Hammer Action Technology, the Stage 3’s 88 fully weighted keys provide an unparalleled level of expressiveness and authenticity, mimicking the feel of an acoustic piano.

And it’s armed with an extensive selection of meticulously sampled sounds, including pianos, synths, organs, and more.

Whether on stage, in the studio, or at home, the Nord Stage 3 is a true companion for those who demand nothing but the best from their musical instruments.

The Reface, Yamaha’s super-portable mini keyboard with awesome vintage tones, has taken the keyboard world by storm, and now it can be yours for 22% off from now through Labor Day at Guitar Center!

One of the signature perks of the Reface DX is its ability to reproduce the iconic sounds of the Yamaha DX7, the legendary synthesizer that shaped the sound of the 80s, as well as a wide range of sounds, from lush electric pianos and striking bells to complex evolving textures.

The intuitive interface makes sound design approachable, even for those new to FM synthesis, and the compact size ensures that you can carry this sonic powerhouse with you wherever you go.

This digital piano is perfect for both beginners and experienced players seeking a reliable and versatile instrument.

The P-45 features incredible Graded Hammer Standard (GHS) weighted action, which replicates the feel of an acoustic piano, where the keys have a heavier touch in the lower register and a lighter touch in the higher register. This provides a realistic and satisfying playing experience.

The P-45 also boasts Yamaha's renowned AWM (Advanced Wave Memory) sound engine. With a selection of ten different voices, including grand pianos, electric pianos, and organs, the P-45 allows you to explore a diverse range of musical styles and textures.

Its compact and lightweight design, along with features like dual and duo mode, USB connectivity, and headphone output, further enhance its versatility, making it an ideal choice for practice, performance, and studio work.

Equipped with KORG's renowned sound generation technology, this workstation offers an extensive library of high-quality sounds ranging from realistic acoustic instruments to cutting-edge electronic textures.

The included "KRONOS-derived" piano and synth engines deliver rich and expressive tones that cater to a wide variety of musical genres and styles.

The workstation's intuitive touchscreen interface simplifies navigation and real-time control, allowing you to effortlessly shape sounds, apply effects, and customize performances on the fly.

Plus, the integrated sequencer, drum track, and pattern sequencer functions make it a versatile tool for creating intricate compositions and arrangements, while the comprehensive connectivity options ensure seamless integration with your existing setup.

Whether you're a keyboardist, producer, or composer, the NAUTILUS' diverse sound palette empowers you to do it all.

