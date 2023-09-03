The Best Labor Day Soundbar Deals of 2023

Labor Day is just around the corner, and coming with it are a load of good deals on all types of products, including some of the best soundbars money can buy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Whether you like listening to music through your TV or just want to hear your favorite shows that much better, a soundbar can be the perfect addition to your current setup.

We filled this list with the best deals on soundbars we could find for Labor Day. We also made sure to include soundbars at prices low and high so that everyone is able to get a good deal.

Keep reading to see why we included each soundbar, but first, here’s a quick overview of the best Labor Day deals on soundbars for 2023:

Best Labor Day Soundbar Deals Reviewed

The Denon Home Soundbar SB550 is a great soundbar for both listening to music and enhancing the audio quality of your favorite shows and movies.

It’s normally priced at $649, but this Labor Day weekend, you can get your hands on one for just $499! That’s a great savings of $150 on a great soundbar.

The Denon Home Soundbar SB550 comes with a virtual 4-channel design with four front-range drivers and two tweeters to fill the room with booming sound.

Samsung has great audio products, and their HW-S50B is no exception. This soundbar is normally priced at $247.99, but this Labor Day weekend, you can find a great deal through our link for a total discount of $70, bringing the new total down to $177.99.

The Samsung HW-S50B is a 3-channel speaker with two woofers, two tweeters, and a dedicated center channel. The multi-digital sound also supports Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X content.

Best Labor Day Deals on Bose Soundbars Reviewed

Bose is one of the most famous companies known for making soundbars. Like Samsung, their audio equipment is second to none.

Their Bose TV Speaker is the perfect soundbar for someone looking to elevate their TV-watching experience and listen to their favorite shows and movies in stellar quality.

It’s normally priced at $279, but this Labor Day weekend, you can get a 22% discount and get your own Bose TV Speaker for just $219 total.

If you like the Bose TV Speaker but want to spend a little bit more money on an upgrade, let us introduce you to the Bose Smart Soundbar 600.

This Bose Soundbar supports Dolby Atmos audio formats and even comes with a voice assistant, allowing you to select your favorite songs without having to reach for a remote.

You can usually purchase this soundbar for $499, but this Labor Day weekend, you can find them for $50 less for a new total of $449.

If you liked the Bose TV Speaker and the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 and want something even more from the popular audio equipment manufacturer, check out the Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

It normally costs $899, but you can get a great Labor Day deal on it and buy the soundbar for only $699, a huge $200 discount on a great soundbar.

Bose took their Smart Soundbar 600 and made it even better in just about every key area, creating the Smart Soundbar 900.

Best Labor Day Deals on Sony Soundbars Reviewed

Sony is yet another hugely popular audio equipment manufacturer. Their HT-A5000 Soundbar is normally priced at $999.99, but you can get a great deal and purchase it for only $798 this Labor Day weekend.

It comes with Vertical Surround Sound and Adaptive Sound Control so that you feel immersed in whatever it is you’re listening to.

The Sony HT-A5000 is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats, giving you plenty of listening options.

The big brother to Sony’s HT-A5000, the Sony HT-A7000 is another heavy hitter of a soundbar.

This soundbar has an even better deal going for it than its predecessor: normally, the Sony HT-A7000 costs $1,398, making it one of the most expensive soundbars on this list, but this Labor Day weekend, you can buy this behemoth of a machine for only $998.

That’s a huge $400 on one of the best soundbars Sony makes.

Best Labor Day Deals on VIZIO Soundbars Reviewed

While the Bose soundbars may be a little pricey for some of our readers, VIZIO makes excellent soundbars for a fraction of the price.

They come with a lot of great features any music listener or movie watcher would be happy to have in their audio equipment, including left, right, center, and two up-firing channels for the best listening experience possible.

This soundbar is normally priced at $499.99, but you can get your hands on one for only $399.99, a solid $100 discount.

If the VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Soundbar System is out of your price range, the VIZIO V-Series Stereo Soundbar may be up your alley. It’s on sale for $89.99, a $40 discount from the normal $129.99 price tag.

The V-Series comes with wireless Bluetooth capabilities, and it can even create a virtual 3D sound stage for music and movies. It also comes with multiple ports so that you can plug your TV in for a hard-wired connection.

Labor Day Deals on Soundbars FAQs

What is Dolby Atmos, and do I need it in my soundbar?

Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology that adds height channels to create a more immersive 3D sound experience. It's beneficial for those who want the most realistic audio, but it might not be essential for everyone.

What is the difference between 2.1, 3.1, and 5.1 soundbars?

These numbers refer to the number of audio channels and the presence of a subwoofer. For instance, a 2.1 soundbar has two main channels and a subwoofer, while a 5.1 soundbar includes five main channels and a subwoofer for a more immersive surround sound experience.

Do soundbars come with a subwoofer?

Many soundbars include a separate subwoofer to handle low-frequency sounds (bass) and improve audio richness. Some higher-end models might even come with multiple speakers for a more immersive experience.

What are the benefits of a soundbar over built-in TV speakers?

Soundbars generally offer better audio quality, clearer dialogue, and enhanced bass compared to TV speakers. They can also create a virtual surround sound experience without the need for multiple speakers placed around the room.

Are more expensive soundbars always better?

Not necessarily. While higher-end models often offer better sound quality and features, it's essential to match the soundbar's capabilities with your needs and budget.